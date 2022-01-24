Elko unbeaten through 1st half of league

WINNEMUCCA — Well, the first half of the Division 3A North-East season has come and gone without a hiccup for the Elko boys basketball team.
On Saturday — following a 71-40 road win Friday, in Fallon, the Indians closed out the first half of the league slate with a 67-36 victory over Lowry.
Elko owned the contest from start to finish, opening a 17-9 advantage in the first quarter.
The Indians really put the throttle down — offensively and defensively — running off a 19-6 streak in the second period.
At the half, Elko led by 21 at 36-15.
Despite a lesser extent, mixing in the bench with the starters, the Indians still managed to dominate the second half.
Elko outscored the Buckaroos 18-10 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth, closing out the first half of the league schedule with a 31-point, 67-36 win.
Senior Michael Klekas led three Indians in double digits with 18 points.
He finished with a team-high six steals, grabbed three rebounds and dished a pair of assists.
Senior Andoni Fesenmaier was a force inside, closing with 16 points, seven boards and a steal.
Senior Isaiah Dahl did his damage from the outside — hitting a team-best four 3s — finishing with 14 points and dishing four assists.
Elko came close to its fourth double-digit scorer, as senior Trae Still turned in eight points and a team-high eight rebounds — adding five takeaways and a pair of dimes.
Senior Dawson Dumas was efficient with seven points, a team-high five assists, four swipes and a rebound.
The Indians’ scoring was rounded off with two points apiece for senior Josh Adogla and junior Jared Tinkorang.
Tinkorang made a steal, and junior Anthony Atkins — who did not score — grabbed a rebound.
ELKO — 17 — 19 — 18 — 13 — 67 Total
LOWRY — 9 — 6 — 10 — 11 — 36 Total
Up Next
The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will return home and face the Dust Devils (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
In the first matchup, Elko pulled away with a huge second-half run for a 51-29 victory on Jan. 7, in Dayton.