 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko unbeaten through 1st half of league

  • 0
Michael Klekas

Elko's Michael Klekas (21) drives by a Fallon defender on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Fallon. Following the 71-40 victory over the Greenwave, the Indians rolled off a 67-36 win against Lowry on Saturday, Jan. 22, 20222, in Winnemucca.

 Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

WINNEMUCCA — Well, the first half of the Division 3A North-East season has come and gone without a hiccup for the Elko boys basketball team.

On Saturday — following a 71-40 road win Friday, in Fallon, the Indians closed out the first half of the league slate with a 67-36 victory over Lowry.

Elko owned the contest from start to finish, opening a 17-9 advantage in the first quarter.

The Indians really put the throttle down — offensively and defensively — running off a 19-6 streak in the second period.

At the half, Elko led by 21 at 36-15.

Despite a lesser extent, mixing in the bench with the starters, the Indians still managed to dominate the second half.

Elko outscored the Buckaroos 18-10 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth, closing out the first half of the league schedule with a 31-point, 67-36 win.

Senior Michael Klekas led three Indians in double digits with 18 points.

People are also reading…

He finished with a team-high six steals, grabbed three rebounds and dished a pair of assists.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier was a force inside, closing with 16 points, seven boards and a steal.

Senior Isaiah Dahl did his damage from the outside — hitting a team-best four 3s — finishing with 14 points and dishing four assists.

Elko came close to its fourth double-digit scorer, as senior Trae Still turned in eight points and a team-high eight rebounds — adding five takeaways and a pair of dimes.

Senior Dawson Dumas was efficient with seven points, a team-high five assists, four swipes and a rebound.

The Indians’ scoring was rounded off with two points apiece for senior Josh Adogla and junior Jared Tinkorang.

Tinkorang made a steal, and junior Anthony Atkins — who did not score — grabbed a rebound.

ELKO — 17 — 19 — 18 — 13 — 67 Total

LOWRY — 9 — 6 — 10 — 11 — 36 Total

Up Next

The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will return home and face the Dust Devils (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

In the first matchup, Elko pulled away with a huge second-half run for a 51-29 victory on Jan. 7, in Dayton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in league) will look to remain undefeated against 3A North-East competition when they take on the Greenwave (13-6 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will face Reed (8-4 overall, 4-2 in 3A North-West prior to Tuesday) in a non-conference crossover contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

The Spartans (2-11 overall, 0-3 in 3A North-East) will host Lowry (7-6 overall, 0-1 in league as of Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

The Indians (9-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss and start the 3A North-East slate with a win over the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

Indians fall to 2-2 on Utah trip

Indians fall to 2-2 on Utah trip

The Indians (9-2) will begin its Division 3A North-East schedule against the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, following with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip in Fernley.

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

The Indians (8-0) will open tournament play versus Kearns — the No. 5 ranked 6A team in the state of Utah — at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. local time) Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

The Indians (7-0) will face Division 6A Utah program Roy (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. MST Monday, Dec. 27.

Elko will open tournament play versus undefeated 6A program Kearns at 1:45 p.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Indians unbeaten, back to business

Indians unbeaten, back to business

The Indians will get back to business — as usual — and play their first regular-season contest at home, hosting South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

The Indians (5-0) will return for a set of home games, facing South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Wooster (2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko will face Division 5A North program Reno at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus Utah Division 6A program Hunter (West Valley City) and a 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Twin Falls, Idaho.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News