ELKO — One bad inning.
A matter of three outs, more like one out — cost the Elko baseball team its fifth-consecutive trip to the Division 3A state tournament.
After not receiving a first-round bye, the No. 4 Indians took down No. 5 South Tahoe 7-5 in the first game of the 3A North regional tournament — losing to No. 1 and eventual regional champion Truckee 11-9 in Elko’s second game Thursday.
The Indians bounced back Friday with wins of 12-7 and 5-3 versus No.6 North Valleys and South Tahoe — eliminating both clubs — beating the Vikings for the second time of the tournament.
Friday morning was for all the marbles, Elko against No. 6 Fallon — the victor dancing to state, the loser thinking about what could have or should have been.
For six of the seven innings, the Indians played the Greenwave to a 6-0 advantage — the difference coming down to a fifth-inning come-apart.
The game came boiled down to one play, the one the Indians were unable to make.
Fallon scored all 10 of their runs in the home half of the frame — all coming with two outs — Elko unable to make the one pitch, the defensive play, the throw or the tag to ending the bleeding.
The game started about as well as the Indians could have asked for.
In the top of the first, senior Cooper Jones was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot — the next-two batters going for singles.
Jones advanced to second on a bunt single by senior Kohl McIntosh and stole third base, scoring on an RBI base knock to left field from senior Brycen Kelly for the game’s first run.
Consecutive batters wore pitches, senior Kaleb Martinez and sophomore Lincoln Ratliff each taking a base with an HBP — Ratliff’s occurrence coming with the bases crammed and scoring McIntosh for a 2-0 lead.
Fallon turned a 4-6-3 double play for the first-two outs, but junior Rolando Acosta earned an RBI and crossed Kelly for a 3-0 advantage.
With runners on second and third, a fly ball to short ended the threat.
After a leadoff walk to senior Sean McCormick — who advanced to second base with an error at first — Elko retired the next-three hitters, the inning closing with a highlight, diving snag off the carpet by senior Christian Quintana in left field.
Elko added a two-out run in the top of the second, senior Austyn Marin sending a one-out single to left field and advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jones — scoring on a two-out base knock up the middle by McIntosh for a 4-0 lead.
Fallon gained leadoff singles by seniors Brenden Larsen and Chase Irvin in the home half, but Elko notched the first out with a fly ball to Jones in center field — Acosta shutting down the frame with a line-drive catch at second, diving back to double off the runner at the bag for an unassisted double play.
Martinez led off the top of the third with an infield base knock in front of the plate, but he was thrown out at second as Acosta reached on a fielder’s choice.
With two gone, junior Colby Tiner doubled to deep left-center field — driving in Acosta for a 5-0 lead.
All Fallon managed was a two-out single by junior Tommy McCormick in the home half — stranded with a popup to Tiner on the mound.
With two away in the top of the fourth, the Indians threatened with a two-base rip to left by McIntosh and a single to right field by Kelly — the runners left on with a fly out to short.
The Indians sat down the Greenwave one-two-three in the home half, and Elko increased its advantage in the top of the fifth.
Ratliff and Acosta earned leadoff free passes but were retired at second and third with a fielder’s choice for 5-4 double play.
Sophomore Luke Blair drew a walk and Marin was hit by a pitch, sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller scoring the Indians’ final run of the season on a base knock to center by Jones.
The play should have resulted in another run, but the other courtesy runner fell as he passed third base — appearing to slide under the tag at the plate — Fallon awarded the third out at home with a 6-2 shot from senior Nate Galusha to senior catcher Edgar Alvarado.
Facing a 1-2 count to lead off the home half of the fifth, Galusha went upstairs and clubbed a double to center field.
Runners were placed on the corners with a one-out single by junior Brock Richardson, and Fallon plated its first runs with a two-out, two-RBI base knock to left field by Tommy McCormick.
Alvarado smoked an RBI double to right-center on the next at-bat, the following AB producing another run — sophomore courtesy runner Matthew Davis crossing on a groundball — the play not made in time to get the runner at first.
Elko made a change on the mound as Tiner nearly reached his limit for the tournament, but the Indians could not find a Band-Aid for the growing wound on the field.
A bad hop on a ball to short by Larsen placed runners on first and second, the bases packed by a four-pitch walk to sophomore Avery Strasdin.
A grounder by Galusha to the right side — an error made at second base — allowed sophomore Shaw Lee and senior Brandon Rehkop to cross, all tied up 6-6.
Senior Hayden Strasdin sent a groundball through the left side, swapping places with his younger brother — Avery Strasdin giving Fallon the lead for good.
Richardson walked and juiced the bases, and Galusha scored on a passed ball for an 8-6 advantage.
Back to the top of the lineup, Sean McCormick ripped a two-run knock up the middle — Hayden Strasdin and Richardson opening a 10-6 lead.
The bases were packed once more with a single to Tommy McCormick on a line drive to left and Alvarado was hit by a pitch.
Elko finally stopped the marathon charge, throwing out an attempted steal of home.
The Indians managed consecutive two-out singles by Martinez and Ratliff, but both runners were stranded with a nice play on a high hop behind third place by Larsen for a 5-3 groundout.
Marin took the hill for Elko in the home half, posting a one-two-three inning — Martinez laying out on the third-base line for a groundout — Marin ending the frame with consecutive strikeouts.
Down to their final-three outs, the Indians fell in order in the top of the seventh — flying out to center, grounding out back to the bump and Sean McCormick sealing the Greenwave’s position in the state tournament with a catch in center field.
Fallon overcame a 6-0 deficit and scored the last-10 runs of the game — all 10 coming with two outs — ending Elko’s season and punching the Greenwave’s ticket to state.
Versus Truckee
The Greenwave broke a 4-4 tie in the preliminary championship against Truckee with one run in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-4 win over the Wolverines.
Truckee bounced back in a big way in the second championship, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning and cruising to a 14-3 victory in five innings — holding Fallon scoreless for the final-four frames.
