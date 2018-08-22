ELKO – When the Elko volleyball team steps onto the court in 2018, head coach Cammie Nelson said the Lady Indians will have “a lot of power.”
Nelson said her focus for the season is to become “consistent with our passes” but noted Elko has some big hitters.
“I’m working four or five girls at outside hitter. I’m looking at Elena Howe, Josie Warrick, Tara Welch, Sarah Gorman and Madison Ballard,” she said. “Whichever ones don’t hit on the outside can move to the opposite side.”
For Elko, the opposite hitter is generally on the right side of the floor.
The Lady Indians had talent in 2017, but Elko struggled to consistently put together all phases of the game.
Elko ended up with the No. 4 seed of the 3A North regional tournament and survived a barn-burner scare in come-from-behind fashion in the first round of the tourney against South Tahoe, but the Lady Indians were bounced in the regional semifinal with a trip to state on the line versus Truckee.
“We’re focusing a lot on passing. I’m really looking for consistency in that,” Nelson said. “One day will be really good, the next one might be a little rough. The first pass can make or break an offense. If the setter can’t receive the ball in a good spot to set up the hitter, everything is thrown off.”
Nelson said she will move people around offensively, so players “won’t get stuck in one spot.”
Possessing power and length is a good thing for Elko with the departure of graduated outside hitter Lexi Baum, who finished second on the team last season with 160 kills and tied for the team high with 250 digs.
Baum swatted 33 shots, closing fourth on the roster in blocked shots and her 22 aces also ranked fourth for the team, serving the ball at a 94-percent clip.
She took with her a 2nd-Team All-North selection.
While a 2nd-Teamer left, a 1st-Team All-League honoree is back for her senior season.
The versatile Elena Howe will look to lead the Lady Indians and pace Elko in several areas.
She has soft hands, a passer’s touch and big-time pop when she smacks the ball.
Howe led Elko with 336 assists last season, but she also topped the team with 173 putaways.
As a stopper, she returned 39 shots back to their senders – finishing second on the team in blocks.
Stepping back behind the service line, Howe tied for second on the squad with 25 aces.
She earned a 2nd-Team All-State selection, supplying the Lady Indians with length, leaping ability and arm talent for one more year.
Elko will also return 2017 league honorable mention Alexis Elquist to the middle for her senior season, pairing her in the middle with junior Cassie Spence.
Nobody blocked more shots last year for Elko than Elquist; it wasn’t close.
She finished the year with 55 stuffs, Elko’s block potentially serving as a big component of the possible success of the Lady Indians.
“Our block will play a big part of our game. It should help us to play better defense and get us into our offense,” Nelson said.
Spence ranked third on the team with 35 blocks, and her 32 aces led the Lady Indians by seven-unreturned serves over the next-closest teammate.
On the opposite side, Nelson said she is working with senior Kaitlyn Rizo and junior Cassi Christensen, who played for the junior varsity last season.
Rizo made 74 kills for the Lady Indians at the position last year.
At setter, the Indians will use two – at least in the early portion of the year.
“We’ll start with a 6-2 and see how that goes. Our starting setters will be Elena (Howe) and Courtney Mountford,” Nelson said. “As a backup setter and a defensive specialist, I could use Mariah Johnston.”
One component of the defense that should remain a constant is returning senior libero Jacqueline Pete.
As a junior, Pete tied Baum for the team high with 250 digs.
“Defensively, I want us to stay on our toes, read the ball and run through it to pass, instead of making those last-second dives,” Nelson said.
She said the thing her team needs to improve the most is its overall confidence.
“We’re still getting to know each other and our tendencies. We have to gain confidence on the floor and with one another. Right now, we’re still having balls drop between us, instead of someone taking control and just making a play,” Nelson said. “We need to get away from looking around at one another or to the sideline. I think we could be a top-of-the-league type of team, but we have to know that we belong.”
Elko will begin its preseason at the Yerington tournament with a 9 a.m. Friday match against Wooster, following with noon and 5 p.m. contests with Portola (California) and Smith Valley.
The Lady Indians will jump right into league play at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and noon Sept. 1 against Fallon and Lowry, at Centennial Gynasium.
