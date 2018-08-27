YERINGTON – So far, so good.
The Elko volleyball team showed signs of a promising year in its preseason tournament.
In Yerington, the Lady Indians finished with a 3-0 record Friday in pool play, winning a crossover game Saturday morning and splitting its Saturday bracket contests – going 5-1 for the weekend.
Friday
Elko began its tourney with a replacement match – originally scheduled to face Wooster – taking on Reed when the Lady Colts were late to arrive.
The Lady Raiders stormed out of the gates and dusted the Lady Indians 25-14 in the first set, but Elko bounced back and claimed the next two sets over the Division 4A program by close scores of 25-23 and 15-12 in the deciding frame.
“Reed had a big block. They had a 6-foot-4 girl who shadowed Elena (Howe). We tried to run a slower-paced offense so start but that didn’t work. They blocked us a ton in the first set,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson. “We made some adjustments and sped up our offense and that made the difference in the next two sets.”
Elko easily won its next match against Portola (California), opening with a 25-13 victory and sealing a straight-set win with a 25-17 score in the second set.
The Lady Indians kept the ball rolling in their third and final match of the day against Division 1A Smith Valley.
Elko blew the Lady Bulldogs out of the gym in the first set by a score of 25-6, cruising to a 25-13 win in the second frame.
Saturday
In Saturday morning’s No. 1 versus No. 1 matchup from pool play, which would determine which team earned the higher seed for the 16-team bracket, Elko played Division 3A North foe Dayton.
The Lady Indians took the first set 25-17 and posted a similar result in the second set, locking up a No. 1 seed of the bracket with a 25-20 victory.
With a No. 1 attached next to its name, Elko looked the part in its opening match of bracket play.
The Lady Indians defeated Fall River (California) with consecutive wins of 25-15.
Against Division 4A Galena, the Lady Indians were dropped in straight sets.
After a great start, Elko lost the first set 25-23 and fell in the second by a score of 25-17.
“We beat ourselves. We built a 13-7 lead in the first set and it was almost like we surprised ourselves and kind of shut down. The girls became timid and stopped moving around,” Nelson said. “Our serve-receive kind of went away and we looked scared to keep playing at that high level. In the second game, I made some changes to our rotation and we had a lot of subs.”
Elko’s next set of matches will count toward postseason implications, opening league play of the 3A North against Fallon at 6 p.m. Friday at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Lady Indians will close the home stand versus Lowry at noon Saturday.
“As worried as I was about our passing, our serve-receive for the weekend was very good. I wish we could have played against Galena like we did against Reed, because the girls played amazing volleyball in that match,” Nelson said. “I want to work on our speeding up our offense and scrambling on defense. When teams slowed down and used tips or rolls, we gave some sloppy balls back. We have to make a good pass in those situations, so we can convert those into hard hits for kills.”
