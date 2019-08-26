YERINGTON — The Elko volleyball team could be in the mix for a solid season in the Division 3A North, but the Lady Indians provided a mixed bag of performances in their preseason tourney — starting slowly but finishing with some promising moments.
“The girls played up and down Friday, depending on what team we played,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson.
Friday
During pool play of the Yerington Tournament, the Lady Indians breezed to a straight, set victory in their season opener over Division 1A Eureka — beating the Lady Vandals by wide margins of 25-7 and 25-10.
However, Division 2A North Tahoe worked Elko in its second match of the day — winning the first set by a lopsided margin of 25-10.
In the second set, the Lady Indians bounced back with a 25-18 victory but dropped the third and deciding frame by a score of 15-10.
Against the Yerington (Division 2A) junior varsity, Elko closed its first day of the year with a comfortable, straight-set W on similar scores on 25-12 and 25-11.
Saturday
Entering bracket play of the tournament on Saturday, the Lady Indians lost their first match of the morning but they put up a good fight against a 4A school.
Versus McQueen, the Lady Lancers outlasted Elko in extra points — digging out a 27-25 win in the first set.
In the second set, the Lady Indians came up three points shy in a 25-22 frame.
“I went into Saturday not sure if we needed some lineup changes or what direction to go for more success,” Nelson said. “I decided to stick with the original lineup and the girls played great volleyball.”
Against Division 4A Galena, Elko fell in a close 25-21 first set — answering the bell for the remainder of the contest.
The Lady Indians forced a third frame with a dominant victory of 25-16 in the second set.
In the deciding set, Elko hung tough and clawed its way to an extra-point win of 16-14 over the Lady Grizzlies.
“We stuck with the big teams and were able to get the win against Galena,” Nelson said.
Elko closed the tournament with a three-set victory against 1A Virginia City.
The first set provided a sizable win of 25-16 for the Lady Indians, but the Lady Muckers did not go away and ripped off a 25-18 victory in the second — forcing a third battle for the match.
In the end, Elko picked up its play and extended to a 15-9 win.
“We definitely have some things to work on for this week but I’m hopeful we can start playing some consistent volleyball,” said Nelson.
Home Opener
Elko’s home opener is right around the corner, and league play is on the horizon — the Lady Indians hosting Spring Creek at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
