Elko volleyball blitzes by Lady Colts in 3 sets

ELKO — The Elko volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 record against 3A North opponents, sweeping Wooster on Saturday in three straight sets.
Only one of the games was separated by less than 10 points.
First Set
Junior Allison Padilla kick-started the first set with a pair of aces, ripping her third unreturned serve for a 4-0 lead after a Wooster net ball.
Senior Jeannie Anderson began a steak for a 5-2 tally, senior teammate Ellie Wickersham following with a block and a putaway for a 7-2 advantage.
Senior EmmaJay Larsen rejected another shot, and Wickersham crossed the floor with a kill for an 11-5 lead — the Lady Colts taking a timeout.
Larsen hit a cross, and Wickersham drilled an ace for a 15-6 lead — sophomore Carly George and Larsen combining for a block and a 10-point cushion.
Elko went up 11 at 20-9 on a downed ball by George, and Anderson obliterated another shot.
Game-point was set up with another wallop by Anderson, and junior Lucy Salyer capped the frame with some resounding smoke.
The Lady Indians took the opening frame by a score of 25-13, the most lopsided set of the match.
Second Set
Elko opened a 4-2 lead in the second set after an ace by sophomore Pacey Harris and three kills by Larsen.
Elko mistakes — a bad reception and a double touch — tied the contest, but Wooster hit a serve out of bounds.
Padilla served an ace and Anderson dropped a short kill, but the Lady Colts once again tied the score at 8-8 before handing the ball back on another bad serve.
Salyer forced a lift with a hard-struck hit, but the Lady Indians hit a shot long — George ripping a kill for an 11-10 lead.
Larsen hit a ball of the Lady Colts’ block for a point, and the teams took turns on miscues for a number of points.
Wickersham used some extreme topspin to roll a putaway short of the expecting defense for a 20-16 advantage, George killing another shot for a 21-17 lead.
Larsen served an ace for a 23-18 tally — Wooster setting up game-point with a net ball — and the second ace by Larsen in a matter of three points ended the second set by a score of 25-18, the closest frame of the match.
Third Set
The Lady Indians jumped to an 8-3 lead in the third set, benefitting from kills by junior Aurora Eklund and three putaways — one on a block — from senior Anderson and an ace by senior Cereta Stone.
After a tip by Anderson opened a 9-6 lead, a short drop from junior Takara Rowley and a block by Larsen opened a 12-7 advantage.
The Lady Indians went up 15-9 after a kill off the Wooster block by George and a thundering smack by Rowley.
Elko snagged a 17-9 advantage in a stuff by Larsen and a quick push from junior Alexis Ruiz, forcing the Lady Colts to take a timeout.
From the reset, Ruiz fired an ace — the margin doubling at 20-10 on another unreturned serve from Rowley.
Larsen once again pushed the lead to double at 23-11 and Elko went to the front by 12 with a tip by Anderson.
After giving up three straight points, the set ended with a Wooster double — setting up match-point — and a putaway by Anderson.
The Lady Indians cruised to a 25-14 victory, sweeping the Lady Colts in three frames.
Up Next
Elko (3-0 against 3A North) will play their next set of contests at home, hosting Truckee (5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday and Sparks (0-1) at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.