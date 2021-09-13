Elko volleyball blitzes by Lady Colts in 3 sets

Elko opened a 4-2 lead in the second set after an ace by sophomore Pacey Harris and three kills by Larsen.

Elko mistakes — a bad reception and a double touch — tied the contest, but Wooster hit a serve out of bounds.

Padilla served an ace and Anderson dropped a short kill, but the Lady Colts once again tied the score at 8-8 before handing the ball back on another bad serve.

Salyer forced a lift with a hard-struck hit, but the Lady Indians hit a shot long — George ripping a kill for an 11-10 lead.

Larsen hit a ball of the Lady Colts’ block for a point, and the teams took turns on miscues for a number of points.

Wickersham used some extreme topspin to roll a putaway short of the expecting defense for a 20-16 advantage, George killing another shot for a 21-17 lead.

Larsen served an ace for a 23-18 tally — Wooster setting up game-point with a net ball — and the second ace by Larsen in a matter of three points ended the second set by a score of 25-18, the closest frame of the match.

Third Set