ELKO — The regular season has come and gone for the Elko volleyball team.
On Friday, the Lady Indians wrapped up their league slate with a straight-set win over Lowry on senior day.
The Lady Indians closed the regular season with a 13-5 record and will be the No. 4 seed for the3A North regional tournament, regardless of what Fernley (13-4 in league) does in its finale against No. 2 South Tahoe — the Lady Vaqueros holding a three-set victory advantage in the first meeting against Elko, which won the second meeting in Fernley in four sets.
Versus Lowry, Elko started a little shaky Friday but finished strong.
First setFalling behind 2-0 in the first set, junior Sarah Gorman scored the Lady Indians’ first point — matched by a kill from Lowry senior Sierra Maestrejuan.
Elko senior Cassie Spence tied the game with a kill and a block, but the Lady Buckaroos scored the next-four points on a putaway by Maestrejuan off Elko’s block, consecutive aces by senior setter Amanda Franklin and another kill through the block by Maestrejuan.
A shank gave the ball back to Elko, and Spence drilled a kill down the middle following a long rally — junior Amelia Moye serving an ace.
The Lady Bucks built a 10-7 lead with shots along the backline by senior Destiny Starkey and junior Shanae Smith.
However, the match turned with back-to-back shots out of bounds.
Junior Hannah McIntosh tied the game at 10-all with a strong shot on the outside, and Lowry gave up the lead with a net ball.
Spence continued the momentum with an ace, and senior Tara Welch added some extra smoke on a kill for a 13-10 advantage.
Lowry took a timeout but could not hit the reset button, McIntosh adding a putaway from the break.
Welch hammered another kill for a 15-10 lead, and a net ball by the Lady Bucks was followed by a huge block from Welch.
A serve out of bounds ended a 10-point streak.
Welch opened an 18-11 lead, but junior Reece Kalkoske tallied consecutive points for Lowry with a block and a kill
On the opposite side, Welch added another kill to her tally — McIntosh rearing back for an emphatic slam on the outside.
A shot down the line by Gorman opened a 21-13 lead, and Spence downed a ball through Lowry’s block attempt.
Gorman set up game-point at 24-14 and a violation by the Lady Bucks ended the set, Elko opening with a 25-14 victory.
Second setThe Lady Indians grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second set on a kill by Spence — Lowry miscommunicating and watching the ball drop — who followed with a block.
After a kill from Maestrejuan through the block, Spence drove another putaway down the middle.
Moye gave Elko a 5-3 lead, Starkey following with a point for Lowry on the back end.
The Lady Bucks tied the game with a kill by Kalkoske and a long shot, another Elko hit over the end line opening an 8-7 lead for Lowry.
McIntosh dropped a ball into the back corner for a point, but a block bounced out of bounds.
Spence gave the Lady Indians the lead for good with a block, senior Courtney Mountford following with an ace.
After a tip for a point by Lowry junior Eva Andradottir, Spence painted the backline.
Moye had her knuckleball serve working, firing three aces in a row for a 16-10 advantage.
Spence moved to the opposite side for a putaway and a 17-11 lead, Lowry taking two in a row on a tip by Starkey and an ace from senior Allie Hummel.
McIntosh drove a kill through a block attempt and a shank gave the Lady Indians a 19-13 lead.
Lowry closed the gap to four with an ace by senior Breanna Sowinski, but sophomore EmmaJay Larsen tagged an opposite-side putaway for Elko.
A drive down the middle by Kalkoske was followed by a double-touch, cutting the lead to three.
However, Elko gained some breathing room with a downed shot by Gorman and ace from McIntosh.
Lowry sliced the deficit to three once again after a shot off the block and an ace in the front by Kalkoske, a shank ending the run.
A long ball set up game-point, and a lift closed the deal for a 25-19 Elko win.
Third setThe Lady Indians went off in the third set, opening with a 7-0 lead.
Junior Piper Harris served consecutive aces for a 3-0 lead, McIntosh following with a kill off the block and down.
Harris aced again for a 5-0 advantage — forcing a timeout — and the Lady Indians prevailed after a long rally, McIntosh closing the stretch with a ripped shot.
A shank gave the ball back, but Gorman pounded a putaway — Lowry regaining possession on a net serve.
Spence brought the gym to life with a resounding hammer down Main Street, adding another block.
Maestrejuan stopped the streak with a kill, another shot landing inbounds from a block attempt.
Gorman rejected a shot for an 11-4 lead, Maestrejuan answering with a strong drive for Lowry.
Spence and Smith traded points, but Elko scored four straight — a rip by McIntosh followed by back-to-back aces from junior Mariah Johnston and a hard kill for a 10-point lead.
After exchanging miscues, Harris served an ace on a ball that was initially dug with an impressive kick.
A nailed putaway by Gorman opened a 21-8 lead.
Maestrejuan and Spence traded kills, but Gorman and Spence opened a 23-9 lead with a swat.
The last point from a putaway came by Maestrejuan, but the match closed with errors — Elko sweeping the Lady Bucks in three sets, 25-12 in the final frame.
Stats
Spence topped the roster with nine kills and a remarkable-six blocks, also serving an ace.
McIntosh drove eight putaways and served an ace, Gorman notching five kills and two rejections.
Welch tallied four kills — all in the first set — and a block.
Moye paced the serving with five aces, Harris adding four-unreturned serves.
Larsen booked a kill and a block, Mountford and Johnston each adding an ace.
Versus Fallon
On Thursday, the Lady Indians began their home-stand sweep with a straight-set win over Fallon by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-14.
McIntosh throttled a team-high 13 kills, Welch tallying double-digit putaways with 10.
Gorman notched eight kills, Spence following with seven putaways, a team-best two blocks and an ace.
Larsen rejected a shot, and the Lady Indians earned an ace apiece from Johnston and Harris.
Up Next
The waiting game begins, the 3A North regional tournament not taking place for two weeks.
No. 4 Elko will face No. 5 Dayton at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Truckee High School.
