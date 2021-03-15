Elko volleyball team battles for 5-set win

ELKO — Following the first set Saturday — a dominant, 25-13 win — the Elko volleyball team appeared poised for a victory.
Not so fast.
Fernley — which looked like it never got off the bus in the opening set — came out guns blazing in the second and third sets and tore off consecutive wins of 25-20 and 25-16.
With their backs against the wall and facing elimination, the Lady Indians bounced back after falling behind 7-2 in the fourth frame — owning the action late for a 25-20 win and forcing a do-or-die fifth set and a race to 15.
In the final stanza, Elko scored 11 of the final 16 points en route to a 15-10 victory to remain undefeated (4-0).
Elko dominated the first frame, benefiting from both great play and Fernley errors.
The Lady Vaqueros faced a multitude of mistakes — net serves, shots out of bounds and double touches — and were also done in by kills from Elko senior Hannah McIntosh, putaways and blocks by junior EmmaJay Larsen and the quick sets and serves from freshman Pacey Harris.
Often working the middle, Harris set the ball to Larsen — who racked up five of the Lady Indians’ last-six points.
The first set ended with a kill across the floor by junior Ellie Wickersham, giving the Lady Indians a 25-13 win.
In the second set, Fernley began to play with rhythm and within its system — leading to kills by senior Karli Burns and junior Willow Jacobson.
Following a block by McIntosh and a kill from junior Jeannie Anderson for a 7-6 Elko lead, Jacobson and McIntosh each mounted putaways — Fernley hitting consecutive balls out of bounds for a 10-10 tie.
However, the Lady Vaqueros took five in a row — Elko giving away two points on a violation and a block out of bounds — serving consecutive aces for a 15-10 lead.
An ace by Wickersham brought Elko to within 17-13, but Burns tallied another putaway — trading points as McIntosh and Jacobson and McIntosh and Burns went back and forth.
Fernley took a 23-15 lead on a kill by Jacobsen, Wickersham adding a putaway for the Lady Indians — a block by Anderson making the score 23-18 and another closing the gap to 24-19 at set-point.
Anderson’s third block in a matter of four points made the score 24-20, but the Lady Vaqueros drove a shot to the corner and won the frame.
The Lady Vaqueros dominated the third set; riding the attacks of Burns, Jacobsen and No. 10, the serves of No. 1 and Elko errors for a nine-point cushion at 19-10.
McIntosh tallied five emphatic kills to make the score 21-15 — forcing a Fernley timeout — but the Lady Indians coughed up three points on lifts and a net serve.
An ace by No. 10 capped a 25-16 Fernley victory.
The Lady Vaqueros opened a 6-1 lead in the fourth set — No. 13 tallying a kill and a block, Burns posting a putaway, No. 1 serving up another ace and Elko committing a double-touch and a shot of bounds.
The Lady Indians scored their first point from an actual hit by a rope to the back corner by McIntosh — coming from a setting change — and Larsen made impact plays at the net with a block and a kill.
A big save by Elko sophomore Lucy Salyer and eventual long shot by Fernley made the score 12-10 in favor of the Lady Vaqueros, and Harris served an ace to cut the deficit to one.
A long rally resulted with a shot beyond the end line, and a Burns kill gave Fernley a 14-11 lead.
However, Elko — with Wickersham serving — went on an eight-point streak.
She killed a ball on the opposite side, Anderson and Salyer paired for a block, Anderson hammered a putaway from the middle, Wickersham dropped an ace and Fernley gave up two points on a long out and a net ball.
The Lady Indians opened a 19-14 lead but gave up three points on a quick push into an empty portion of the defense and hit two balls out.
Anderson notched another putaway, Fernley was ruled for a net violation on a block and Elko went back to the well after a long rally — feeding McIntosh for another kill.
A putaway from Jacobson made the score 21-18, but McIntosh earned another smash with a double-touch on the Fernley reception to make the tally 22-19.
The Lady Indians rode miscues by the Lady Vaqueros for a 25-20 victory, setting up the race to 15 in the fifth set.
An ace by Harris opened a 3-0 lead, but Fernley stormed back with a spike by No. 13 on a free ball and a tip into a hole in Elko’s defense.
A kill by Jacobson opened a 5-4 Fernley lead, but the score was knotted with a putaway from Anderson.
A huge block gave the Lady Indians a 6-5 advantage, and Fernley hit a ball out of bounds beyond the end line.
McIntosh roped consecutive kills, and the Elko defense — Larsen and Salyer — denied a shot at the net for a 10-5 lead.
Jacobson drove a kill and made the score 10-7, but Larsen tallied the next point for Elko — the Lady Indians’ advantage reaching 13-7 on a shot out of bounds and a miscommunication on defense.
After a long serve, Elko won back the point with a drive by McIntosh.
At game point, the Lady Indians gave up an ace to make the score 14-10 but the defense supplied the finish — Larsen stamping back a shot to its sender — the Lady Indians fighting off elimination from a 2-1 deficit and an early disadvantage in the fourth frame.
Elko stormed from behind for a 3-2 victory, winning the fifth frame 15-10.
Stats
McIntosh led Elko with 18 kills, adding eight digs and three blocks.
Anderson posted seven kills, tied for the team with four blocks and notched an ace — Larsen finishing with seven kills and four blocks as well.
Harris dished a team-high 30 assists and served two aces — making eight digs — and senior Shaylynn Ginnings led the defense with 18 digs.
Wickersham finished with 11 digs, five putaways and a pair of aces.
Elko at Lowry
On Thursday, March 11, the Lady Indians improved to 3-0 on the year with a straight-set victory on the road over Lowry.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (4-0) will attempt to remain unbeaten with a road contest versus the Lady Dust Devils (2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Dayton.