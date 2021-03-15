Elko volleyball team battles for 5-set win

In the second set, Fernley began to play with rhythm and within its system — leading to kills by senior Karli Burns and junior Willow Jacobson.

Following a block by McIntosh and a kill from junior Jeannie Anderson for a 7-6 Elko lead, Jacobson and McIntosh each mounted putaways — Fernley hitting consecutive balls out of bounds for a 10-10 tie.

However, the Lady Vaqueros took five in a row — Elko giving away two points on a violation and a block out of bounds — serving consecutive aces for a 15-10 lead.

An ace by Wickersham brought Elko to within 17-13, but Burns tallied another putaway — trading points as McIntosh and Jacobson and McIntosh and Burns went back and forth.

Fernley took a 23-15 lead on a kill by Jacobsen, Wickersham adding a putaway for the Lady Indians — a block by Anderson making the score 23-18 and another closing the gap to 24-19 at set-point.

Anderson’s third block in a matter of four points made the score 24-20, but the Lady Vaqueros drove a shot to the corner and won the frame.

The Lady Vaqueros dominated the third set; riding the attacks of Burns, Jacobsen and No. 10, the serves of No. 1 and Elko errors for a nine-point cushion at 19-10.