Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

RENO — The Elko baseball team finished the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament, opening the year with an 0-4 record.

The Indians were demolished 18-0 in their season opener by Reno, got slammed 20-1 by Del Oro on Friday.

Elko played more competitive baseball Saturday but lost 4-2 to Colfax and 11-6 against Carson.

Versus Reno

Sophomore Cael Sellers led the offense with a 1-for-1 effort at the plate, and junior Craig Slater and senior Spenser Jones each went 1-for-2 — Jones posting the lone extra-base hit with a double.

On the mound, junior Alex Luna took the loss — allowing 10 runs (six earned) on nine hits with three walks and a strikeout through three innings.

In relief, senior Javier Cortes gave up three runs — none earned — on six hits with a K in one inning, and senior Blaze Jones allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits with two walks.

Versus Del Oro

Jones mounted Elko’s only hit against Del Oro — going 1-for-2 — and Slater scored the Indians’ lone run.

Sophomore Jazyri Sotelo took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits with three punchouts and two walks over three innings.

Sophomore Eli Morquecho gave up four runs on two hits with a strikeout and five walks in one inning of relief, and Slater gave up 11 runs on five hits with four walks.

Versus Colfax

Against Colfax, the Indians started slowly — finally scoring one run in the fifth and another in the sixth — falling behind 3-0 and losing 4-2.

Cortes batted 2-for-3 and scored a run, and Sellers hit 1-for-3 with a run scored — junior Izaac Quintero going a perfect 1-for-1 at the dish.

In defeat, sophomore pitcher Gabe Correa gave the Indians a nice outing — allowing four runs (only one earned) with six Ks and a walk across six innings.

ELKO — 000 011 0 — 244

COLFAX — 012 001 X — 441

Versus Carson

Once again, Elko rallied late but a slow start proved costly in an 11-6 loss to the Senators.

Junior Justus Nielsen paced the offense with a team-high three RBI — hitting a perfect 2-for-2 and scoring a run — and junior Alex Salaz batted 2-for-4 with a double.

Quintero went 1-for-2 and tied for the team high with two runs scored — sophomore Preston Chamberlin also scoring twice — and Sellers finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Cortes scored a run and closed out the offense.

On the bump, Salaz took the loss and allowed five runs on six hits with five punchouts and two walks over four frames.

In relief, Cortes gave up six runs — only one earned — on six hits with three walks and two Ks across two innings.

ELKO — 000 103 2 — 672

CARSON — 400 133 X — (11)(12)3

Up Next

The Indians (0-4) will hope for a win in their first games that count toward the postseason, playing at 3 p.m. Friday against North Valleys and 11 a.m. Saturday versus Hug, in Reno.

