Elko wins in Spring Creek, Thompson takes 1st overall

The next-two spots went to Elko golfers; junior Andoni Fesenmaier finishing seventh with a 103 — followed by a 104 from sophomore teammate Scott Hutnyak for eight place.

Fesenmaier and Hutnyak — ironically — not only nearly matched scores but also played from the same group in 1B.

Lowry’s Trenton Mullis took ninth with a 107, and Elko seniors Parker Chamberlin and Gage Thompson finished out both the top-10 overall and the top-four scoring for the Indians with a round of 111 — only one of Chamberlin’s and Thompson’s scores used for Elko’s qualifying team score.

The third score for the Spartans was posted by sophomore Daniel Mendez with a round of 116, Spring Creek’s fourth and final qualifying total of 118 coming from the clubs of senior Ryan Nordstrom.

In a non-qualifying score, Spring Creek freshman Jarron Johnson finished his round with a score of 136.

“They all finished and I’m glad that we just got through it,” Mendez said. “I think all the kids and teams were just happy to be out and playing a game they’re passionate about.”

Up Next

The second 3A North-East boys golf tournament of the season will tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, in Fallon.

*Elko assistant coach Marc Suyematsu — filling in for head coach Jeff Sarbacker, who was in Wendover for the 2A varsity/3A junior varsity tournament — was unavailable for comment.

