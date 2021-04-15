Elko wins in Spring Creek, Thompson takes 1st overall

ELKO — In the Division 3A North-East opener, both the Elko and Spring Creek boys golf teams celebrated a first place.
The Indians — with team score of 400-even — claimed the victory in the battle of programs, while Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson took home the individual hardware with a round of 87.
“I thought that was a good score for Kevin, especially considering the conditions,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “The conditions were never consistent. We got some snow this morning that melted off, but there was wind and it was hailing sideways. The weather forecast never showed those later storms until today, and they came from all directions.”
As a team, the Spartans ranked second with a collective total of 421.
Fallon finished third with a team score of 423, narrowly fending off the fourth-place 433 from Lowry by a single stroke.
As for medalists, Thompson was followed in second place by a round of 94 from Elko senior Kaden Konakis.
Third place went to Fallon junior Colton Tousignant with a score of 97.
Elko senior Derek Elquist went to the clubhouse with a round of 99 for fourth place, tying with Lowry junior Cal Peters.
As a freshman, Spring Creek’s Conner Teeter notched a sixth-place finish in the first tournament of his prep career — shooting a smooth-100.
The next-two spots went to Elko golfers; junior Andoni Fesenmaier finishing seventh with a 103 — followed by a 104 from sophomore teammate Scott Hutnyak for eight place.
Fesenmaier and Hutnyak — ironically — not only nearly matched scores but also played from the same group in 1B.
Lowry’s Trenton Mullis took ninth with a 107, and Elko seniors Parker Chamberlin and Gage Thompson finished out both the top-10 overall and the top-four scoring for the Indians with a round of 111 — only one of Chamberlin’s and Thompson’s scores used for Elko’s qualifying team score.
The third score for the Spartans was posted by sophomore Daniel Mendez with a round of 116, Spring Creek’s fourth and final qualifying total of 118 coming from the clubs of senior Ryan Nordstrom.
In a non-qualifying score, Spring Creek freshman Jarron Johnson finished his round with a score of 136.
“They all finished and I’m glad that we just got through it,” Mendez said. “I think all the kids and teams were just happy to be out and playing a game they’re passionate about.”
Up Next
The second 3A North-East boys golf tournament of the season will tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, in Fallon.
*Elko assistant coach Marc Suyematsu — filling in for head coach Jeff Sarbacker, who was in Wendover for the 2A varsity/3A junior varsity tournament — was unavailable for comment.