Elko wrestlers starts season Saturday

ELKO — After nearly a two-year absence, the Elko High School wrestling team will hit the mats in competitive matches.

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, the 2020-21 campaign was canceled due to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates for COVID-19.

Now, the Indians — like most programs throughout the state — will send out a vastly-different roster of athletes but still return a number of key contributors from the last competitive squad.

When Elko kicks off the highly-anticipated season Saturday during the Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament, in Fallon, head coach Mitch Overlie and the program will reap the rewards of four wrestlers who qualified for the 2020 Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

Craig Slater

As a freshman, now-junior Craig Slater experienced large quantities of success — ranking second in the Division 3A North regional tournament at 106 pounds.

In the 3A state tourney, he went 1-2 with a pin but did not place.

Making a jump of three weight classes, Slater is expected to compete in the 126-pound division this year.

Noah Chacon

During his sophomore season, Noah Chacon — now a senior — took third place in the Division 3A North regional tournament at 132 pounds.

He dropped both of his matches at the 3A state tournament.

In his last year with the Indians, Chacon is slated to move up one division and grapple at 145 pounds.

Blaze Jones

Now a senior, Blaze Jones also knocked down his first state qualification as a sophomore — earning the fourth and final berth from the 3A North in the 120-pound division.

At state, Jones closed with a 1-2 record and a win by pin.

For his final season, he is expected two wrestle up two weight classes at 138 pounds.

Titan Kennedy

Like Slater, Kennedy also qualified for state as a freshman — earning the fourth and last berth in the 113-pound division from the 3A North regional tourney.

He was winless at state, losing each of his two matches.

As is the case with Chacon, Kennedy is only projected to wrestle up one class for his upcoming junior season at 120 pounds.

Season Opener

From a two-year layoff, Elko will get back to shooting and sprawling Saturday during the Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament, in Fallon.

GALLERY: Elko Indians at 2020 Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.