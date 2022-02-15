Elko wrestling wins regional title for 1st time in 30 years

SPRING CREEK — Coming off an undefeated, 11-0 record at the Division 3A North league duals, the Elko wrestling team kept its momentum at the 3A North regional tournament.

The Indians snapped a 30-year drought, claiming its first regional championship in 30 years — grasping the top spot for the first time since the 1991-92 season — crowning three regional champions and sending 14 grapplers to state in the process.

Elko scored 284 points as a team, leading second-place Lowry (247.5) and third-place Spring Creek (235).

Regional Champions

Kaden Haase

At 152 pounds, senior Kaden Haase locked down his first regional championship — posting a 4-0 record and notching all of his victories by fall.

He began with a pin of Fernley’s Harley Denison at the last second of the first round, following with a win by fall over Spring Creek’s Anthony Ward at the 3:50 mark in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Haase defeated Dayton’s Colby Brunjes in five minutes.

Haase faced Fernley’s Marciano Montano in the championship, winning by fall in 2:57.

Craig Slater

Junior Craig Slater booked his regional title in the 126-pound division, also going 4-0 — tallying three wins by fall.

Slater opened the tournament with a pin of Fernley’s Ethan Henderson at the two-minute mark, following with another win by fall in 50 seconds against Lowry’s Logan Ricci in the quarterfinal.

He needed just 10 seconds to pin Wooster’s Matthew O’Brien in the semifinal, but Slater gritted out a low-scoring, 4-1 decision over Spring Creek’s Jake Bradford in the final.

Marco Romero

In the 133-pound class, sophomore Marco Romero actually kicked off the Indians’ run of regional champs — finishing 2-0 with a pair of pins.

Coming off a bye, Romero pinned South Tahoe’s Zach Briggs in 1:16 in the semifinal round.

For the title match, he defeated Lowry’s Marcas Ricci in 2:51.

Runners-Up

Along with three champions — placing six wrestlers in the finals in total — the Indians also gained three runner-up performances.

Blaze Jones

At 126 pounds, senior Blaze Jones closed with a 3-1 mark and three wins by fall.

He began with a pin in 2:16 against Dayton’s Ian Leavitt and used only 16 seconds for a win by fall versus Truckee’s Katia Islas in the quarterfinal.

Jones pinned Lowry’s Brenton Baker at the 3:43 mark of the semifinal round, but he came up slightly short in a 6-3 decision loss to Spring Creek’s Wesley Ricaporte in the championship.

Eli Finlayson

At 182 pounds, sophomore Eli Finlayson finished 2-1 with two wins by fall.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned South Tahoe’s Owen Earl in just 23 seconds and beat Fernley’s Nathan Glass by fall at the 1:55 mark of the semifinal round.

Finlayson led the final for the majority of the match, but Spring Creek’s Shawn Lortie made a reversal and capitalized with a pin at the 5:40 mark for the title.

Elliot Leaman

Senior Elliot Leman also went 2-1 at 138 pounds — notching one win by fall.

He pinned South Tahoe’s Patrick Webster in 4:26 of the quarterfinal round and earned a 9-6 decision against North Valleys’ Andrew McClung in the semifinal.

In the championship, Leaman was pinned at the 1:10 mark by Spring Creek’s Colton Browne.

Consolation Champions

The Indians piled up a bunch of points from wrestlers in the consolation bracket, winning the third-fourth match on six occasions.

Christian Felix

Sophomore Christian Felix went 4-1 with three pins at 160 pounds.

He opened with a win by fall in 1:14 against Dayton’s Archie Ervin and pinned Spring Creek’s Conner Cluff at the 2:45 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Felix lost for the only time — pinned by Lowry’s Jhett Harber in 3:23 — but her bounced back with another pin of Ervin for the second time at the 1:50 mark of the consolation semi.

Felix claimed the third-fourth match with a 9-4 decision over South Tahoe’s Andrew Singelyn.

Andres Flores

At the next weight above Felix, sophomore Andres Flores also posted a 4-1 record with three pins at 170 pounds.

He pinned Dayton’s Diego Ibarra in 50 seconds and won his quarterfinal match by fall at the 22:23 mark against South Tahoe’s Kesston Short.

In the semifinal, Flores lost for the lone time — losing by fall in 35 seconds against Spring Creek’s Keefer Campbell — but he responded with a close 10-8 win over Fallon’s Xavier Capton in the consolation semifinal.

He needed 4:07 to pin Lowry’s Luke Fentress in the third-fourth match for his consolation title.

Lenny Dohl

Junior Lenny Dohl closed with a 3-1 record and three victories by fall in the 220-pound division.

Dohl won his first match with a pin of Spring Creek’s Logan Austin in 57 seconds, but he dropped a narrow 4-3 decision to Lowry’s Boni Jacinto in the semifinal round.

In the consolation semi, Dohl tore off a quick 12-second pin of Wooster’s Xavier Elhifny.

For the third-fourth match, he locked down the consolation championship with a win by fall at the 1:22 mark versus South Tahoe’s Cristian Arce.

Camden Jensen

In the 106-pound division, sophomore Camden Jensen went 3-1 with three pins.

He beat South Tahoe’s Charlie Bergquist by fall in 30 seconds but lost to Fernley’s Camron McMackin by fall in 3:47 in the semifinal round.

Jensen pinned teammate Carlos Marquez in the consolation semifinal with no time coming off the clock.

In the third-fourth match, he defeated Spring Creek’s Jaxson Taylor by fall in 51 seconds.

Cael Sellers

Sophomore Cael Sellers’ lone loss at 132 pounds — closing with a 3-1 record and two pins — came by the slimmest of margins.

He pinned Spring Creek’s Joseph Reasbeck in 2:19 in the quarterfinal round, but he lost a back-and-forth 9-8 decision against Lowry’s Wade Mori in the semifinal.

From the consolation semi, Sellers nearly pinned Fallon’s Lucas Prinz but rolled to a 9-4 victory.

In the third-fourth match, Sellers was dominant in a pin at the 2:59 mark of Fernley’s Brady Garrett.

Luke Bennett

At 285 pounds, junior Luke Bennett hit the comeback trail early on his way to a 3-1 record with three wins by fall.

He lost his first match by fall in 3:19 against South Tahoe’s Jesus Chavarin, but he answered with a 54-second pun of Wooster’s Isileli Masi.

In the consolation semi, Bennett beat Wooster’s Gavin Halman by fall in 1:14.

Bennett completed his comeback with a pin in 1:33 of Lowry’s David Walker in the third-fourth match.

Fourth-Place Finishers

Along with six wrestlers who won consolation titles, Elko also had two wrestlers who lost for the second time in the third-fourth match.

Noah Chacon

Senior Noah Chacon put together a 3-2 record a pair of pins at 145 pounds.

He beat Fernley’s Lucas Ferich by fall at the 4:59 mark and dug out a 7-5 decision over Wooster’s Luc Koch in the quarterfinal.

But, Chacon was pinned by Spring Creek’s Terron Mogensen in the semifinal round.

In the consolation semi, Chacon took out Dayton’s Jay Parsons by fall at the 4:03 mark.

However, he lost by fall in 4:36 to South Tahoe’s Garrett Friederici in the third-fourth match.

Ayden Rodriguez

At 195 pounds, junior Ayden Rodriguez went 1-2.

Rodriguez was pinned in 5:45 by Sparks’ Jesse Chavez but responded with a win by injury default against Wooster’s Esteban Jacinto Penuelas in the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Spring Creek’s Matt Loyd dominated Rodriguez throughout and eventually earned the pin in 4:42.

Fifth-Place Finishers

The Indians also notched a pair of fifth-place efforts, placing 16 of 18 wrestlers in total.

Titan Kennedy

At 120 pounds, junior Titan Kennedy went 3-2 with two wins by fall.

He began with a 9-5 decision over Lowry’s Angel Huerta and pinned South Tahoe’s Peter Chakmakov in the quarterfinal round.

But, Kennedy lost by fall in 1:34 to Bradford in the semifinal round.

In the consolation semi, Huerta avenged his earlier loss to Kennedy with a slim, 3-2 victory.

Kennedy answered with a pin in 1:37 seconds in the fifth-sixth match against O’Brien.

Carlos Marquez

Freshman Carlos Marquez took fifth at 106 pounds, going 1-2 with a win by fall.

He was pinned in each of his first-two matches at the 1:38 mark by Lowry’s Coda Nichols and Jensen early in the consolation semifinal.

But — in the fifth-sixth match — Marquez locked his lone victory with a win by fall against Bergquist in just 40 seconds.

Non-Placers

Kellen Wendell

Freshman Kellen Wendell posted a 1-2 record with a pin at 132 pounds.

He was pinned at the 5:32 mark in the quarterfinal round by South Tahoe’s Kash Hendrick, but Wendell bounced back with a win by fall in 3:56 against Dayton’s Caleb Coleman.

Wendell’s second loss came in a 6-2 decision to Prinz.

Jesston Tkach

At 152 pounds, sophomore Jesston Tkach also went 1-2 with a win by ball.

He lost his first match by major decision with the score at 15-2 against Fallon’s Troy Shelton, but he rebounded with a pin of Dayton’s Nathan Osborne at the 1:54 mark.

Tkach lost for the second time in an 8-3 decision to Ward.

State Tournament

Elko — and its 14 qualifiers — will compete at the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, a one-day tournament, at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Boulder City.

