ELKO – Elko cross country coach Cody Krenka said his number of runners is “about half as many as usual” but the goal is still “to get both teams to state.”
“These are the lowest numbers we have had in a long time. I have about 15 on each side,” Krenka said. “I usually have at least 20-25 for both the boys and the girls.”
Boys
Last season, the Elko boys finished second in the state to champion Spring Creek, falling five points shy of winning a state crown, the Spartans closing the meet with a total of 43 points – Elko crossing with 48 points.
The Indians will return five of the eight boys who qualified for the state meet, including top runner and now-senior Alex Klekas.
Klekas placed fourth at state in 2017 with a time of 17:43.
The Indians graduated 11th-place runner Curtis Prescott (18:25) and 13th-place finisher TJ Stevens (18:27), but Sean Klekas followed in 14th place with a time of 18:28 as a freshman.
Trevor Bruch graduated after ranking 19th in the state meet with a time of 18:37, but senior Peter Neff returns after crossing 23rd at state in 18:52.
As a freshman, Jimmy Murphy finished 48th in the state with a time of 19:48.
Elko also regains the legs of junior Duncan Monroe, possessing a personal record of 17:41 for 5Ks.
“Alex and Peter have both had really good summers, the best they have had with our program,” Krenka said.
Krenka said the sixth and seventh spots for the varsity team are “up for grabs.”
He expects sophomore Noah Haase to make a serious push for an upper-level position, saying he has some freshmen “who ran every day this summer and are seeing good results.”
Girls
Last season, 30 girls competed for the cross country team – the number dwindling to 14 – but Krenka said he may get a few more runners when school starts.
The Elko girls qualified for state in the third and final position from the 3A North last season, but the Lady Indians lost a lot in the offseason.
“Between graduation, people moving away and eligibility – we only have four of our top-11 runners back,” he said.
Raini Jonson graduated after placing 12th at state with a time of 21:32.
The top-returning runner will be sophomore Xandry De Arrieta, who took 18th at state as a freshman with a time of 22:08.
Kady Allen returns for her senior season, and she finished 21st at state as a junior in 22:22.
Sophomore Lulu Neff provides another solid runner with room to grow, crossing 23rd in 2017 with a time of 22:27.
Chloe Overlie graduated and took 26th at state with a time of 22:32, and Abigail Prickett moved away after giving Elko a 28th-place effort in her freshman season with a time of 22:39.
Krenka is looking for solid runs from junior Mariela Avila, junior Karissa Fadenrecht – who is back after a knee injury – sophomore Briana Cortez and junior Viviana Gavaldon.
“Young would be a word that defines us, but that gives us something to build on,” Krenka said. “There are always surprises and kids who come out late. We have a bunch of new faces, so we’ll see how they can fill spots.”
With North Valleys dropping down from the 4A, the 3A North will be awarded four teams to the state meet.
The Indians and Lady Indians will begin their journeys in search of the big run at the end of the year in the Douglas Class Races, which start at 3 p.m. Friday at Lampe Park, in Gardnerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.