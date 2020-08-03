× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Despite a major absence in competitions throughout the West, more than 150 cowboys and cowgirls found an opportunity to compete for cash and prizes at the Elko Youth Rodeo.

Across four age groups — 0-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18 — with two genders in each division, the contestants benefited from the chance to rodeo and 100% of the money going back to the pots — no charge taken for the cattle donated by the Steele Productions Roping Series-Nevada and Hanes Holman.

Thanks to the multitude of sponsors for the event, prizes were accounted for — which included buckles for the All-Around winners of every age group.

14-18 Age Group

Journie Crutcher

Owyhee’s Journie Crutcher topped the field in the points standings of the 14-18 girls division, winning the All-Around Cowgirl award.

Crutcher posted the second-fastest run of the barrel racing in 18.335 seconds, ranked third in the breakaway roping with a time of 4.59 seconds and rounded out the top-five in the goat tying with a 15.97-second run.

She placed 12th in the pole bending despite some five-second penalties for knocked-down poles for a total time of 37.814.

While some junior or youth rodeos do not allow high school entrants, the Elko Youth Rodeo allows 18-year-old contestants.

Logan Jones

Spring Creek’s Logan Jones — who qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in trap shooting and the light rifle competition — was one such competitor, winning the All-Around Cowboy honor in the 14-18 age group.

He won the chute dogging with a time of 14.97 seconds and finished third in the sack roping with a 12.-75-second run.

Jones also placed fourth in both the steer daubing (3.31 seconds) and the team roping (12.11 seconds).

11-13 Age Group

Walker Jones

The All-Around Cowboy of the 11-13 division was none other than Lamoille’s Walker Jones.

Jones blazed the fastest time of the flag race in 9.431 seconds and placed second in both the breakaway roping and the sack roping, posting times of 2.2 seconds and 10.88 seconds — respectively.

He placed third in the team roping with a total time of 11.19 seconds with a five-second penalty for a one-legged heel shot and was sixth in the steer daubing on an 11.01-second run.

Hannah Rose Kelley

In the 11-13 girls group, the top performances were strung together by Carlin’s Hannah Rose Kelley.

Kelley was fast in the breakaway roping with a snappy neck catch of 2.48 seconds, and she ranked third in both the team roping (13.49 seconds) and the pole bending (24.976 seconds).

She was seventh in the goat tying with a time of 17.28 seconds and placed ninth in the barrel racing in 23.139 seconds.

7-10 Age Group

Henry Buchanan

Eureka’s Henry Buchanan dominated the 7-10 division, winning numerous events en route to the All-Around Cowboy buckle.

Not only did he win more than one event, he took first three times — blitzing through the daubing in 1.64 seconds, crossing the line in the sack roping in 13.11 seconds and tying his goat in 19.03 seconds.

In addition, Buchanan finished fourth in the team roping with a time of 17.63 seconds.

Tegun Sleppy

In the 7-10 girls age group, Tegun Sleppy was also a multiple-event champion on her way to the All-Around Cowgirl hardware.

Sleppy nailed down the title in the team roping with a clean run of 9.78 seconds and wove her through the poles in a winning time of 23.583 seconds.

She finished third in the barrel racing (20.176 seconds) and placed sixth in the goat tying (30.73 seconds).

0-6 Age Group

In the 0-6 age division, both all-arounds won three events and posted a pair of runner-up finishes.

Adree Jo Morrison

Wells’ Adree Jo Morrison bested all comers in the key hole (11.769 seconds), the figure-eight (12.28 seconds) and the run-ride-lead (26.28 seconds) — padding her All-Around Cowgirl performances.

In the events she did not win, Morrison came close.

She finished second in the goat undecorating in 12.12 seconds and ranked second in the barrel racing with a time of 28.904 seconds.

Myles Macedo

Like Morrison, Lovelock’s Myles Macedo notched a similar résumé in the boys division — winning three events outright.

He zipped in and out of the key hole in 11.182 seconds, turned three barrels in 20.483 seconds and tallied a 26.22 in the run-ride-lead.

Macedo took second in the goat undecorating in 9.52 seconds and wove the figure-eight in 11.16 seconds.

Jake Eary Character Buckles

The Jake Eary Character Buckles — awarded to one boy and a girl — given to the contestants who best exemplify horsemanship, sportsmanship and all-around good character were chosen to go to Hadlee Steele (girl) and Bryton Barton (boy).

Event Winners

14-18 Boys

Steer Daubing — Riley Roderick (1.17 seconds)

Team Roping — Carlos Baspoli (5.29 seconds)

Breakaway Roping — Cody Rowley (2.73 seconds)

Sack Roping — Cooper Hill (8.69 seconds)

Chute Dogging — Logan Jones (14.97 seconds)

14-18 Girls

Barrel Racing — Tandee Cutler (17.949 seconds)

Pole Bending — Samantha Iveson (23.67 seconds)

Goat Tying — Arena McDermott (9.62 seconds)

Team Roping — Arlee Morrison (11.29 seconds)

Breakaway Roping — Gracie Holman (2.39 seconds)

11-13 Boys

Team Roping — CJ Christian (6.61 seconds)

Breakaway Roping — Chase Stouard (1.39 seconds)

Steer Daubing — Emmett Silva (1.03 seconds)

Flag Race — Walker Jones (9.431 seconds)

Sack Roping — CJ Christian (9.84 seconds)

11-13 Girls

Barrel Racing — Charleigh Fender (18.361 seconds)

Pole Bending — Ella Roderick (22.979 seconds)

Goat Tying — Raelee Christian (11.68 seconds)

Team Roping — Marinna Mori (10.91 seconds)

Breakaway Roping — Hannah Rose Kelley (2.48 seconds)

7-10 Boys

Goat Tying — Henry Buchanan (19.03 seconds)

Sack Roping — Henry Buchanan (13.11 seconds)

Team Roping — Pete Mori (11.18 seconds)

Flag Race — Ben Marvel (11.351 seconds)

Steer Daubing — Henry Buchanan (1.64 seconds)

7-10 Girls

Barrel Racing — Huntley Byrd (18.494 seconds)

Pole Bending — Tegun Sleppy (23.583 seconds)

Goat Tying — Shelby Fry (18.410 seconds)

Sack Roping — Addison Allegre (52.15 seconds)

Team Roping — Tegun Sleppy (9.78 seconds)

0-6 Boys

Barrel Racing — Myles Macedo (20.483 seconds)

Figure-Eight — Emmett Knaub (9.78 seconds)

Goat Undecorating — Hayes Allegre (7.62 seconds)

Run-Ride-Lead — Myles Macedo (26.22 seconds)

Key Hole — Myles Macedo (11.182 seconds)

0-6 Girls

Barrel Racing — Hadlee Steele (28.377 seconds)

Figure-Eight — Adree Jo Morrison (12.28 seconds)

Goat Undecorating — Hadlee Steele (10.76 seconds)

Run-Ride-Lead — Adree Jo Morrison (26.28 seconds)

Key Hole — Adree Jo Morrison (11.769 seconds)

