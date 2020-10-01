Elquist returns to playing basketball, walks on at the University of Nevada

ELKO — There is no quit in Alexis Elquist; she simply took a break.

While the word “quit” is part of her name, a well-placed “s” and her passion for basketball would not allow her to walk away from the sport for good.

Elquist, a 2019 graduate of Elko High School, took a year off from hoops during her freshman season at the University of Nevada; however, she couldn’t stay away — landing a spot on the roster as a walk-on sophomore.

She is listed as a freshman on the roster, still clutching four years of eligibility.

Midway through the second half of Nevada’s season as a freshman, Elquist became a manager for Nevada’s women’s basketball team.

“When I graduated, I felt like I should have tried getting recruited or kept playing basketball in college,” she said. “I talked to Dig (Alice Digenan) and she told me I should ‘do what I wanted.’”

Elquist did some drills with Nevada’s team during her freshman year; though what she could participate in was limited due to “restrictions as manager.”