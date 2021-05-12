Escamilla, Myers score Wells points in Provo

Wells' McKenli Myers goes over the bar during the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. Myers took eighth in the pole vault with a height of 6-feet-6-3/4-inches.
Wells' Morgan Noorda, left, runs during the 4x400-meter relay at the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. The Lady Leopards ranked 20th with a time of 5:04.98.
Wells' Madison Wachtel runs during the 4x800-meter relay at the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. The Lady Leopards ranked 20th with a time of 5:04.98.
Wells' Haylee Sethman runs during the 800 meters of the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. she finished 47th time a time of 2:42.94.
Wells' Bella Garcia jumps during the 100-meter hurdles on May 8, 2021, at the BYU Invitational, in Provo, Utah. She posted a time of 19.88 seconds.
Wells' Alaina Escamilla sprints during the 100 meters of the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. She finished with a time of 15.17 seconds.
Wells' Lilian Cobian strides during the 3200 meters of the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah. She set a personal-record time of 16:02.83.
Wells' Alaina Escamilla places sixth in the pole vault during the BYU Invitational on May 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah, clearing the bar with a 7-foot-3/4-inch vault for a personal record.
PROVO, Utah — The Wells track and field team made its annual trek to the BYU Invitational, testing itself against elite competition.
In the 1A-3A division, the Lady Leopards ranked 30th overall and scored a total of four points.
Wells did all of its scoring in a field event, placing a pair of athletes into the top-eight of the pole vault.
Junior Alaina Escamilla cleared the bar at a personal-record height with a 7-foot-3/4-inch vault, ranking sixth overall.
She tied for height with Spring Creek junior Abigail Waldron — who also set a PR — but Escamilla accomplished the feat in fewer attempts.
Wells senior McKenli Myers vaulted 6-feet-6-3/4-inches for eighth place.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Lady Leopards took 20th in the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:04.98 and finished 22nd in the 4x100 relay in 59.54 seconds.
Junior Haylee Sethman ranked 38th in the high jump — clearing the bar at 4-feet-5-inches — and placed 47th in the 200 meters with a half-mile time of 2:42.94.
Senior Liliana Cobian crossed the finish line of the 3200 meters in 38th place with a personal-record run of 16:02.83.
In the 100-meters hurdles, junior Bella Garcia ran 57th with a time of 19.88 seconds.