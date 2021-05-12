Escamilla, Myers score Wells points in Provo

PROVO, Utah — The Wells track and field team made its annual trek to the BYU Invitational, testing itself against elite competition.

In the 1A-3A division, the Lady Leopards ranked 30th overall and scored a total of four points.

Wells did all of its scoring in a field event, placing a pair of athletes into the top-eight of the pole vault.

Junior Alaina Escamilla cleared the bar at a personal-record height with a 7-foot-3/4-inch vault, ranking sixth overall.

She tied for height with Spring Creek junior Abigail Waldron — who also set a PR — but Escamilla accomplished the feat in fewer attempts.

Wells senior McKenli Myers vaulted 6-feet-6-3/4-inches for eighth place.

The Lady Leopards took 20th in the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:04.98 and finished 22nd in the 4x100 relay in 59.54 seconds.

Junior Haylee Sethman ranked 38th in the high jump — clearing the bar at 4-feet-5-inches — and placed 47th in the 200 meters with a half-mile time of 2:42.94.

Senior Liliana Cobian crossed the finish line of the 3200 meters in 38th place with a personal-record run of 16:02.83.