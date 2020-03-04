ELKO — First-year head coach Jeremy Etchemendy — a former assistant in Spring Creek — and the Elko baseball team will hit the diamond with a large number of question marks.

While Elko returns a fair number of players with varsity experience, a considerable share of the lineup will play high school baseball at the varsity level for the first time.

How will the transition play out?

“So far, the transition has been good,” Etchemendy said. “Elko has been a great school to work for, and my colleagues have been very welcoming.”

As for the baseball side of the move, the Indians’ roster consists of five seniors, eight juniors and a trio of sophomores.

During Elko’s scrimmages versus Carson and Bishop Manogue, Etchemendy said “we wouldn’t get out of the first inning.”

“We had some tough starts, but I thought we hung in there fairly well with them after that,” he said.

Strengths

Entering the upcoming season, Etchemendy said he doesn’t think of his team as a powerhouse in any certain areas of the game but believes the Indians are solid in a variety of capacities.

“I don’t think we’re a team that is going to just hit the crap out of the ball or necessarily just shut down other teams, but I think we are pretty good all the way around the diamond,” he said. “We don’t have that one spotlight player of skillset, but I believe we are pretty decent at hitting, fielding and pitching.”

Elko assistant coach Jon Foss added that while the Indians may not have “that one-two punch” on the mound, he believes they “have good depth at pitching” and possess a lot of arms if needed.

Areas of Focus

Basic baseball.

Etchemendy is looking for improvement on a day-by-day basis in some vital areas of the game.

“We have to throw strikes and play routine defense,” he said.

Foss noted the largest area of focus relies around the key elements of the game, saying “we have to get better fundamentally.”

Key Returners

Lincoln Ratliff

After sending off crucial cogs of the 2019 team, Elko welcomes back junior Lincoln Ratliff — who showed as a sophomore that he has some game.

In his first season of varsity ball, Ratliff split time between third base and on the mound.

With his bat, he hit .348, posted a .432 on-base percentage, tied for fourth on the roster with 15 RBIs and split third on the team with a pair of triples — adding four doubles.

Once on the paths, he split sixth on the roster with seven steals.

On the mound, Ratliff went 1-3 with a 5.68 earned-run average and should figure to be one of the Indians’ predominant arms in the 2020 campaign.

With his glove, Ratliff fielded the ball at .815 and made 17 assists.

Rolando Acosta

Elko also brings back senior Rolando Acosta, who emerged as a viable weapon on both sides of the ball during his junior year.

Acosta batted .313 and drove in 14 runs, hit four doubles and led the team with four triples (tied for fourth in the league) — stealing eight bases (fifth best on the roster).

Defensively, at second base, he fielded the ball at an .842 clip with 19 putouts, made 13 assists and turned five double plays.

Cutler Macias

The Indians also bring back the arm of senior Cutler Macias, who showed moments of stellar pitching during his junior season.

Across 17 innings, Macias posted a 1-0 record with a 3.71 ERA with 13 strikeouts against 15 walks.

Luke Blair

With a year under his belt, now-junior catcher Luke Blair should figure to become one of the league’s better battery-mates.

As a sophomore, Blair was thrown into the fire and performed pretty admirably — fielding the ball at a .983 clip — committing just two errors in 118 total chances.

Blair was second in fielding percentage among catchers behind Truckee’s Derek Laferriere — the league MVP — and fourth overall in the Division 3A North.

He ranked second on the team with 96 putouts (10th in the league) and fourth on the roster with 20 assists.

League-Award Losses

Colby Tiner

While the bulk of the Indians’ departures stemmed from graduation, the loss that really stings is the absence of now-senior Colby Tiner, who moved to Verrado High School, in Buckeye, Arizona.

Tiner was a three-year mainstay for the Indians, proving his worth as a freshman — leading the team with 67-1/3 innings pitched and a 2.29 ERA — finishing with a 7-3 record and tossing a nine-inning complete-game victory over Truckee on 106 pitches.

As a sophomore, he went 6-1 with a 2.76 ERA and launched 32 strikeouts against just 10 walks.

With his bat, he hit .366 and posted a .449 on-base percentage with 19 RBIs and smoked two home runs.

In his junior season and last year with the Indians, Tiner was a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State pitcher.

Tiner tied for the league high with eight wins against just one loss.

Among players with at least 17 innings pitched, Tiner’s 2.51 earned-run average led Elko’s rotation and served as the sixth-best ERA in the league.

He tied for the team high and split fourth in the 3A North with 43 strikeouts against just 10 walks.

Tiner was the Indians’ workhorse, closing second in the league with 58-2/3 inning pitched.

Also playing defensively at second base and shortstop, Tiner tallied the sixth-best fielding percentage between the two positions at .905.

He only committed six errors in 63 chances and notched 21 putouts with 36 assists.

At the plate, he batted .370 and drove in 12 runs — scoring 13 of his own — tying for 12th in the 3A North with 37 hits.

He finished second on the roster and tied for 13th in the league with nine doubles.

Despite being seldom used as a runner, Tiner still tied for 19th in the league with 10 stolen bases.

Cooper Jones

Elko graduated 1st-Team All-State center fielder Cooper Jones.

Jones tied his school record for stolen bases, matching the mark he set in the 2019 season — swiping 30 bags for the second straight year — leading the league by six steals over second place.

With 49 hits, he topped Elko’s roster and ranked second in the 3A North — Jones’ .462 batting average pacing the Indians and placing fourth in the league.

Last season, he scored 36 runs, once again leading the team and finishing fourth in the 3A North.

His. 508 on-base percentage was the 11th-best clip in the 3A North, his two triples tying for 12th place.

He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage, not committing a single error in 51 chances — closing the year with 49 putouts and two assists — tying for the best defensive season in school history with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

As a three-year varsity starter, Jones posted a .376 batting average, a .442 on-base percentage, amassed 126 hits, scored 115 runs, drove in 58 runs and racked up 82 stolen bases — capping one of the most-storied careers in the history of Elko baseball.

He closed his career with 16 doubles, nine triples and two home runs — both coming inside the park.

His 126 knocks rank No. 1 in program history — surpassing the 124 hits set by EHS Class of 2016 graduate Benton Wickersham — and Jones’ 82 stolen bases are the most ever in the maroon and white.

Kohl McIntosh

Due to an unfortunate hamstring injury to now-graduated Carter Alvarado, then-senior Kohl McIntosh took his opportunity and ran with the chance, earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection in right field.

McIntosh fielded the ball perfectly, posting a 1.000 percentage – tying for the best clip in school history — recording 28 putouts and an assist in 29 chances.

Despite a limited number of ABs in his career, he quickly became one of the best hitters on the team and in the entire league.

With a .446 batting average, McIntosh ranked second for the Indians and tied for seventh in the 3A North.

Of his 29 hits — including four doubles and a triple — no player in the league reached the mark in fewer than McIntosh’s 65 at-bats.

Using his jets, he finished second on Elko’s roster and tied for eighth in the league with 29 runs scored — also ranking second for the Indians and splitting ninth in the 3A North with 13 steals.

For the season, he drove in 14 runs.







Other Losses

Brycen Kelly







Graduated Brycen Kelly leaves holes to fill on the mound and at first base.

He batted .410 (15th in the league) and his .537 on-base percentage ranked fifth in the 3A North.

Kelly paced the Indians with 24 RBIs (tied for 12th in the league), raked eight doubles (tied for 16th in the 3A North) and scored 20 runs of his own.

He fielded the ball at a .951 clip (12th in the league), led the Indians with 130 putouts (sixth in the 3A North) and made nine double plays.

On the bump, Kelly went 4-2 with a 3.85 ERA on 43 strikeouts — tying for the team high and fourth in the league — against only 12 walks across 52-2/3 innings.

Austyn Marin







The Indians have a void at shortstop, the position left by graduated Austyn Marin.

Marin hit .365 with a .440 on-base percentage, drove in 15 runs and scored 23 of his own — tagging five doubles and a triple.

Defensively, he fielded with an .882 percentage and topped the roster with 53 assists — ranking fifth in the 3A North — and added 37 putouts and turned eight double plays.

Kaleb Martinez







Elko’s stickiest glove belonged to graduated Kaleb Martinez, who notched a ridiculous .945 fielding percentage at third base for the 14th-best overall clip in the league and the No. 1 percentage at the position.

He tallied 58 putouts and 28 assists — 18th in the league in each category — and turned four double plays.

At the plate, Martinez led the Indians with 10 doubles (tied for seventh in the league) and split sixth in the 3A North with three triples.

He batted .319 with a .420 on-base clip, scored 20 runs and finished with 17 RBIs.

On the hill, Martinez posted a 1-1 record with a 4.33 ERA and struck out nine batters versus nine walks over 21 innings.

Carter Alvarado







Due to his hamstring injury, Alvarado was extremely limited in his senior campaign but notched a 2.19 ERA — which would have been the fourth-best total in the league — qualifying candidates needing to appear in at least 11 games and toss at least 17 innings.

He struck out six batters and walked seven over 16 innings and six appearances.

In the 2019 regional tournament, Alvarado pitched the Indians into the semifinal round with a 5-2/3 inning effort on just three hits and four punchouts versus five walks in a 5-3 victory over South Tahoe — fanning the final batter in the top of the seventh inning with the bases juiced.

Christian Quintana







In his final season with Elko, Christian Quintana became much more viable with his bat and continued to make remarkable plays in left field.

He batted .286 and marked a .418 on-base percentage with a double and accumulated 13 RBIs, 13 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

In the outfield, he fielded the ball at an .885 clip with 22 putouts and an assist.

Season Opener

Elko will open the year with a preseason road trip, taking part in the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament, in Reno, where Etchemendy said he will finalize or at least get a better idea of what his one-through-nine defensive positions will look like going forward.

The Indians will square off with the Lancers at 12:30 p.m. Friday, at McQueen High School, following with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch at Reno High School.

Elko will switch venues once again and play league foe North Valleys at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Damonte Ranch High School, closing the tourney with a 12:30 p.m. dance with the hosting Mustangs.

Home and League Opener

The Indians will begin the Division 3A North season at home and host two-time reigning-state champion Truckee with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Upper Kump Field.

