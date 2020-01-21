You are the owner of this article.
Eureka edges Wells in close contest
Eureka edges Wells in close contest

Riley Stewart

Wells' Riley Stewart, right, rises up for a three over Eureka's Luis Casas (35) and Gavyn Bowling on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Wells. Stewart nailed four 3s and finished with a double-double on team highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Leopards lost a league contest for the first time by a final score of 56-50.

 Photo by Amy Hunsaker

WELLS — Unbeaten no more.

After starting the season with a 4-0 record in league play, the Wells boys basketball team lost a 1A East contest for the first time.

On Friday, the Leopards dropped a 56-50 contest to Eureka.

Despite four 3s on seven attempts by junior Riley Stewart, Wells was cold from the floor — shooting 17-of-46 from the field as a unit for a 37-percent clip.

Stewart scored a team-high 16 points, nailed down a double-double with a team-best 10 rebounds and paced the defense with three blocks.

The Leopards finished with three players in double digits, senior Matthew James finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and a steal — senior Hyrum Johnson notching 10 points, six boards and a takeaway.

Senior Brent Battenfeld added five points, three rebounds and two swipes.

Senior Jared Martinez scored three points, dished a team-high eight assists, jerked down three boards and made a theft.

Freshman Blake Figueroa scored three points and snagged two steals, and senior Angel Salazar rounded out the offense with a deuce.

*Eureka did not post stats.

Up Next

The Leopards (8-7 overall, 4-1 in league) will host Owyhee (9-6 overall, 3-0 in league) — the only remaining undefeated team in the 1A East — at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

