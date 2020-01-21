Eureka edges Wells in close contest

WELLS — Unbeaten no more.
After starting the season with a 4-0 record in league play, the Wells boys basketball team lost a 1A East contest for the first time.
On Friday, the Leopards dropped a 56-50 contest to Eureka.
Despite four 3s on seven attempts by junior Riley Stewart, Wells was cold from the floor — shooting 17-of-46 from the field as a unit for a 37-percent clip.
Stewart scored a team-high 16 points, nailed down a double-double with a team-best 10 rebounds and paced the defense with three blocks.
The Leopards finished with three players in double digits, senior Matthew James finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and a steal — senior Hyrum Johnson notching 10 points, six boards and a takeaway.
Senior Brent Battenfeld added five points, three rebounds and two swipes.
Senior Jared Martinez scored three points, dished a team-high eight assists, jerked down three boards and made a theft.
Freshman Blake Figueroa scored three points and snagged two steals, and senior Angel Salazar rounded out the offense with a deuce.
*Eureka did not post stats.
Up Next
The Leopards (8-7 overall, 4-1 in league) will host Owyhee (9-6 overall, 3-0 in league) — the only remaining undefeated team in the 1A East — at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.