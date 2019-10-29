and hosting Eureka (also 3-0 in league), the contest served as the regional championship.
Eureka took the high side 30 seconds into the game and never trailed in a 68-24 rout.
With 11:30 on the clock, the Vandals scored on a safety from a bad snap.
The lead grew to 8-0 with 7:43 remaining in the first quarter on an eight-yard run by sophomore quarterback Clayton Shoda.
Wells found the board with a three-yard touchdown carry by junior quarterback Riley Stewart, the Leopards tying the score with 4:37 remaining in the first on a run by senior Jared Martinez for the conversion.
However, the Vandals went to the front for good with 1:51 on the clock, Shoda notching his second TD run from 10 yards.
After the first quarter, Eureka led 14-8.
The advantage went to 14 with 8:56 remaining in the second period, junior Chris Drayton dashing 27 yards for a touchdown and Shoda adding the two-point conversion.
With 7:46 on the clock, Wells sliced the deficit to six — Stewart connecting with freshman Blake Figueroa for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
The Martinez conversion made the score 22-16.
Eureka regained a 14-point cushion with 4:36 on the clock, Drayton tallying his second TD run on a three-yard tote and Shoda punching in the conversion.
Wells once again brought the margin to six before the break, sophomore Chris Franco running for a 13-yard score — the Leopards tacking on the two-pointer.
At the midway point, Eureka led 30-24.
Unfortunately for Wells, the Vandals dominated the action in the second half — finishing the game on a 38-0 run.
Shoda launched a 68-yard touchdown strike to sophomore Gavyn Bowling with 10:18 remaining in the third, Shoda rushing for the conversion.
The momentum tipped heavily in the Vandals’ favor with high pressure from the defense, intentional grounding in the end zone resulting in Eureka’s second safety.
The lead swelled on the ensuing drive, Drayton booking a 17-yard touchdown run — his third of the game.
Shoda placed an exclamation mark on the third quarter, tossing a 28-yard TD pass to Drayton — his fourth TD (three rushing, one receiving) — with just 30 seconds on the clock.
On the conversion, Shoda flipped a pass to senior Gage Hayward for a 54-24 lead — capping a 24-0 frame.
Eureka closed the game with a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter, Drayton booking his fifth TD with a six-yard rush — Bowling catching the conversion from Shoda with 11:17 remaining — and Hayward running for a 19-yard score with 8:20 on the clock.
Following Drayton’s final touchdown, the clock rolled the remainder of the contest — the Vandals winning the 1A East with a dominating 68-24 victory.
The biggest difference in the contest came within the trenches, Eureka dominating the lines of scrimmage.
The Vandals rushed for 416 yards on 54 carries, Drayton racking up 179 yards on 21 totes with four TDs — Hayward carrying 13 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Drayton also caught two passes for 40 yards and a score, Bowling’s lone reception going for a 65-yard touchdown.
Shoda completed 3-of-6 passes for 105 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, rushing 15 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns — accounting for four-total TDs.
On the flip side, Wells’ ground game was shut down — the Leopards running for only 19 yards on 24 totes.
Franco finished ran for touchdown but was limited to nine yards on five carries, pacing the passing game with a team-high seven catches for 55 yards.
Defensively, he notched the Leopards’ lone takeaway with an interception and returned it 55 yards.
He also recorded a game-high 20 tackles.
The Leopards finished with four players who made double-digit stops; senior Angel Salazar tallying 14 tackles, sophomore Darion Lafferty adding 12 and sophomore Lucas Peavey closing with 11.
As a team, Wells booked 67 tackles — the Vandals finishing with 53 — the discrepancy coming largely from the fact the Leopards' defense could not make stops and get off the field.
Eureka ran 60 plays (54 rushes, six passes), Wells running 46 plays (24 rushes, 22 passes).
Stewart finished 9-for-20 for 108 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — picked off once each by Drayton and Shoda — running 13 times for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Figueroa led the Leopards with 72 receiving yards on three receptions, including a 41-yard TD.
The Leopards turned the ball over four times, Eureka freshman Tristin Auch and senior Chace Green recovering one fumble apiece.
Green topped the Vandals’ defense with 10 tackles, making an incredible seven stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Drayton finished with eight stuffs, and Shoda closed with seven tackles — junior Ashton Sanders and Auch posting six stops apiece.
Bowling made five stops, junior Jake Baumann notching four.
Up Next
Barring a crazy scenario, the East No. 1 Vandals will host No. 2 South Spring Mountain (3-1 in league) on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9 — the Eagles finishing their regular season with a 1:30 p.m. Friday home game against Indian Springs (1-3 in league).
Wells, the East No. 2, will almost certainly travel to South No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (4-0 in league) on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9, the Panthers closing the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against the Hornets (2-2 in league), in Beatty.
