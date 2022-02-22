Eureka stuns Wells girls, Owyhee boys

ELKO — At the Division 1A East regional basketball tournament, the Eureka girls and boys basketball teams each claimed the respective championships — both pulling off upsets in the process.

Girls

In the regional final, the Lady Vandals — who lost to Wells twice in the regular season by scores of 43-37 and 60-43 — handed the Lady Leopards their first loss against a league opponent all year, Eureka winning the championship Saturday by a final score of 49-43.

Wells started the game with the upper hand, outscoring the Lady Vandals 13-8 in the first quarter.

But, the Lady Leopards’ Achilles heel all season — a lack of depth — began to shape the outcome as Wells found itself in foul trouble.

Eureka dominated the second period by a tally of 21-9 and took at seven-point lead into the locker room with the score at 29-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Vandals increased their margin to eight with a 10-9 advantage.

Entering the fourth, Wells trailed 39-31.

Down the stretch, the Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Vandals 12-10 but were unable to dig out of the hole they created in the second quarter.

Eureka claimed the 1A East regional championship with a 49-43 victory.

Freshman Megan Johnson led Eureka with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four block and two steals — adding an assist — in a monster double-double performance, also sticking two 3s.

She was joined in double figures by senior Kyra Todd, who turned in 10 points and a rebound.

Senior Gabriella Minoletti and junior Erin Shay scored six points apiece — Minoletti pacing the offense with four assists and adding two rebounds, Shay going or three boards and three dimes.

Freshman Natalie Gray added five points, and the offense for the Lady Vandals was rounded out by three points for freshman Claire Shoda — who notched a takeaway.

*Wells did not record stats to MaxPreps or submit any.

EUREKA — 8 — 21 — 10 — 10 — 49 Total

WELLS — 13 — 9 — 9 — 12 — 43 Total

Semifinal Round

Both No. 1 Wells and No. 2 Eureka advanced to the championship with easy victories in the semifinal contests, the Lady Leopards beating down No. 4 McDermitt 69-37 and the Lady Vandals disposing of No. 3 Owyhee by a final score of 53-35.

Wells began with a 17-10 advantage over the Lady Bulldogs in the first quarter and blew the game open in the second, outscoring McDermitt 24-11 — opening a 20-point lead by halftime with the score at 41-21.

After the break, the domination continued — Wells running off a 19-5 streak in the third quarter.

McDermitt outscored the Lady Leopards 11-9 in the fourth, but Wells rolled to the final with a 69-37 victory.

MCDERMITT — 10 — 11 — 5 — 11 — 37 Total

WELLS — 17 — 24 — 19 — 9 — 69 Total

Against the Lady Braves, Eureka gradually but consistently pulled away throughout the duration of the contest.

The Lady Vandals outscored Owyhee 13-12 in the first quarter and 18-11 in the second, leading by eight with the score at 31-23 at the break.

The Lady Braves were unable to trim the deficit in the third period — each team mounting eight points — and Eureka shut the door with a 14-4 advantage in the fourth, capping a 53-35 victory.

Johnson scored a team-high and grabbed an absurd 22 boards — going for a double-double in both regional contests — also pacing the Lady Vandals with five steals and adding two assists.

Both Shay and Todd reached double figures with 10 points apiece — Todd collecting five rebounds and Shay dishing an assist an making a takeaway.

Minoletti flirted with double figures and finished with nine points, six rebounds, a team-best four dimes, a steal and a swat.

Shoda closed with four points, three boards, two swipes and an assist.

The offense was closed out for Eureka with two points each by Gray and freshman Hannah Bliss; Gray turning in two rebounds.

*Owyhee did not record stats or submit them.

OWYHEE — 12 — 11 — 8 — 4 — 35 Total

EUREKA — 13 — 18 — 8 — 14 — 53 Total

State Tournament

Eureka is the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 1A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships — an eight-team tourney — and face West No. 2 Pyramid Lake in the quarterfinal round at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Wells dropped to the No. 2 seed from the East and will tip off the state tournament against West No. 1 Coleville at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion.

Boys

As was the case for the Wells girls, the Owyhee boys’ first loss against a 1A East squad also came in the regional championship — falling to Eureka, a team which the Braves beat twice during the regular season by scores of 33-31 and 62-53.

The title game itself was no contest, the Vandals dominating the Braves by a final score of 74-52.

*Neither team reported stats for the matchup.

Semifinal Round

In the semifinal, No. 1 Owyhee hammered No. 4 McDermitt by 46 points in a running-clock affair — advancing to the championship with a 74-28 victory.

The Braves jumped on the Bulldogs early and often, outscoring McDermitt 27-5 in the first quarter and 27-13 in the second — enforcing the mercy rule before the break.

At the half, Owyhee led by 38 with the score at 54-18.

In the third quarter, the margin grew to 46 with a 12-2 run by the Braves — who led 66-20 going the fourth.

Both teams scored eight points in the final frame, Owyhee rolling to a 74-28 win.

McDermitt senior Braeden Ramsey scored a team-high 11 points and added five rebounds and a steal.

Fellow senior Tristan Bitt neared double digits with nine points, four boards, an assist, a takeaway and a block.

Sophomore Kess Hankey tallied four points, a board, a dime and a swat.

The offense for the Bulldogs was capped with two points each by seniors Lane Barnett and Enrique Villalobos.

Villalobos turned in a team-high six rebounds and a steal, Barnett finishing with three boards and a roster-best two takeaways.

*The Braves did not record or submit stats.

MCDERMITT — 5 — 13 — 2 — 8 — 28 Total

OWYHEE — 27 — 27 — 12 — 8 — 74 Total

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Eureka beat No. 3 Jackpot with ease — the Vandals advancing to the final with a 21-point, 54-33 victory over the Jaguars.

*Neither squad recorded or submitted stats for the contest.

State Tournament

The Vandals earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championship — an eight-team tournament — and will face No. 2 Mineral County in the quarterfinal round at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Owyhee fell to the East No. 2 seed and fill play the last quarterfinal against the top-ranked team in the state — Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley — at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion.

