Eureka sweeps Owyhee in 3 for league title

ELKO — In the Division 1A East regional championship, the Eureka volleyball team completed a perfect season in league play.

Facing Owyhee — which also qualified for the 1A state tournament — the Lady Vandals stamped out a 12-0 record against 1A East foes with a straight-set victory Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Eureka beat the Lacy Braves by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-20.

First Set

In the opening game, the action was even in the early stages.

After a net ball and a violation, Eureka freshman Megan Johnson brought the Lady Vandals to within one with a block at the net and tied the game with a short cross.

The teams traded net serves, but Johnson sent Eureka to the front with a short shot in the middle.

For Owyhee, senior Autumn Dodson knotted the score 4-4 with a shot off of Eureka’s block — Johnson answering with another emphatic block for a kill.

Another denial at the net by senior Molly Zimmerman opened a 6-4 lead for Eureka before the Lady Vandals hit long and out of bounds.

But, the Lady Braves gave the ball back on a net serve.

The Lady Vandals extended to a 9-5 lead following putaways on the sideline by both senior Lilly Grammer and senior Isabella Minoletti.

The margin then doubled with a shot out of bounds by Owyhee.

Both teams pushed shots OB, but Grammer crossed a kill for a 12-6 lead.

However, the Lady Braves made a mini run — Eureka committing a double-hit, junior Mattisen Jones serving a pair of aces and the Lady Vandals committing a violation at the net — making the score 12-10.

Eureka responded with a four-point run of its own — junior middle Kira Christiansen stamping a kill, senior Sage Borba dropping an ace, Johnson spiking a free ball and senior Kyra Todd scoring on a tip — opening a 16-10 advantage.

Owyhee senior JosieRose Thomas crossed a shot to the middle, and Eureka made a double-touch.

After a point from Minoletti from the back row, the Lady Vandals committed a line violation, served into the net and made another double — the Lady Braves cutting the deficit down to 17-15.

But, Owyhee netted a serve and made too many hits — the Lady Vandals giving up two straight in return with a net serve and a net violation.

A Eureka double brought the Lady Braves to within one at 19-18, but Johnson scored on a running hook.

The margin was once again at one point after a solid drive by Dodson, but the Lady Braves coughed up the side with a net serve.

Too many hits on the next point made the score 22-19, and Eureka went up 23-19 on a shot out of bounds.

The Lady Vandals set up game-point with a rip by Christiansen, but Owyhee staved off consecutive points with a ball to the back corner by Jones and a double-touch.

But, Grammer capped the game with a hammered cross for a 25-21 victory.

Second Set

In the second frame, the Lady Vandals definitely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the land.

Despite committing consecutive doubles and hitting a shot into the net, Eureka tied the score with a rope by Todd, another point and an Owyhee shot into the net.

After the score was 3-2 Owyhee, Grammer embarked on a lengthy serving spree.

Johnson downed a ball in the middle, Todd dropped a ball into the corner and Owyhee hit long.

A resounding block by Johnson was followed by another perfectly-placed kill by Todd to the back corner and Johnson brought more fire — making the score 9-3.

Owyhee hit out of bounds, Johnson put away a cross, and Todd painted the line once again — the Lady Vandals running off 11 straight for a 12-3 lead before serving long.

Johnson pounded a ball off the tape that fell, but Eureka served into the net once — Owyhee doing the same.

Johnson served an ace, but Jones blocked a shot in the middle for the Lady Braves.

Minoletti rifled a kill from the outside to the middle-back area of the floor, and Owyhee hit out a bounds.

Another rocket by Minoletti made the score 19-6, but Thomas tagged a line drive for the Lady Braves.

Back-to-back aces by Jones brought Owyhee to within 10 at 19-9, but Eureka took the next two points — Grammer poking a shot to the corner and Borba downing a ball off the tape.

Owyhee senior MaKinzie Cady scored off a tipped shot, but the Lady Vandals gained two in a row with a short, quick push by Zimmerman and a score on a free ball by Johnson.

Eureka served into the net and Thomas served an ace, but the Lady Braves set up game-point with a net serve, and the frame was shut down with a quick hook from Zimmerman — the Lady Vandals placing Owyhee on the brink of elimination with a dominant, 25-12 win.

Third Set

The Lady Vandals carried the momentum over early in the final game.

Todd striped a shot, and Owyhee made a double-hit — Borba serving an ace for a 4-0 lead.

A push by Cady scored for the Lady Braves, but Johnson spiked a ball and Grammer chalked up an ace in return.

Eureka hit long and served into the net, but Owyhee lost a point with a return into the ceiling — the Lady Vandals handing the side back with a net serve.

But, Minoletti tagged back-to-back kills and Johnson served an ace, the lead growing to 11-4 on a putaway from Christiansen and 12-4 with another ace by Johnson.

The six-point streak was punctuated by Johnson’s third ace — dropping a ball off the tape — Owyhee stemming the tide with a kill in the middle by Jones and a putaway on a line drive from Dodson.

But, the Lady Braves hit out of bounds and Todd ripped an ace — making the score 15-6.

Eureka hit into the net, Dodson launched an unreturned serve and the Lady Vandals made too many hits — pulling Owyhee to within six at 15-9 — the Lady Braves then serving into the net.

The teams traded points on an ace by Minoletti and a slam by Thomas, doing so once again with a long serve by Owyhee and an ace from Borba.

The Lady Braves made a four-point run with consecutive kills down the center by senior Alyna Teofilo, an ace from Cady and a Eureka shot OB.

Grammer tagged a putaway before the Lady Vandals committed a double, but Eureka went up 23-16 after a drive down the gut by Johnson, a smoked cross from Minoletti and a huge denial at the net by Johnson.

The Lady Vandals hit a serve into the net and committed a violation, but the Lady Braves set up match-point with a serve out of bounds.

Eureka hit a return short of the net, and Owyhee senior Keeli Harney staved off elimination with a kill.

But, Grammer slammed the door with a cross — Eureka winning the 1A East championship with a 25-20 victory in the third set.

Up Next

The Lady Vandals are the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 1A Nevada State Volleyball Championships — now an eight-team tournament — while the Lady Braves are the No. 2 East seed.

Owyhee will take on South No. 1 Green Valley Christian at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, and Eureka will face South No. 2 Liberty Baptist Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Hug High School, in Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.