Eyer Morrison mows down five state championships — Roderick, Wright and Lancaster each win titles

WINNEMUCCA — Following the conclusion of the Nevada State Junior High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Elko County had a myriad of reasons to celebrate.
In total, Elko County and the surrounding areas of Battle Mountain and Eureka knocked down 23 qualifications to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo — taking place from June 20-26, in Des Moines, Iowa — and brought back nine state championships.
Eyer Morrison
No cowboy or cowgirl took home more hardware than Wells’ Eyer Morrison, who rolled to four state championships in relation to events — adding and All-Around Cowboy award as the icing on the cake.
For the season, Morrison racked up a total of 2,081.25 points en route to claiming the All-Around honor.
His most comfortable victory came in the saddle-bronc steer riding.
Morrison entered the state rodeo in a tie for the lead with Pahrump’s Jace Jepson.
However, Morrison won the first round with a score of 60 points and also took the victory in the short-go with a mark of 62.
Despite a no-score in round two, his total of 122 points on two rides won the average — closing the year with 255 points.
In the bull riding, Morrison entered the finals in a split for the No. 1 position with Alamo’s CJ Christian.
Following Christian’s 64-point, round-winning ride on the first bull — Morrison finishing second with a score of 63 — a hotly-contested race was set in motion.
Although, Christian bucked off his next two bulls.
Morrison made the highest-marked ride of the rodeo in the short-go — scoring 67 points — and rode his winning average score of 130 points on two toward the finish line.
He grabbed the state championship with a grand total of 253.5 points.
Morrison went to state in four-way logjam atop the leaderboard in the boys goat tying.
In round one, he took a big step — rolling off a first-place tie in 12.39 seconds.
He finished second in round two time of 10.8 seconds, but he slammed the door with a running run of 10.16 seconds in the short round.
Morrison’s three-goat total of 33.35 seconds won the average by 1.25 seconds and lifted him to the title with 268.5 points for the year-end standings.
His slimmest of championships occurred in the bareback riding, just 4.5 points separating him and Christian.
The two entered the state finals in a tie with 130 points.
Morrison gained 1.5 points on the first steer, winning round one with a mark of 58 points for 15 points in the standings — Christian taking second with a score of 55, adding 13.5 points to his total in the standings.
Things got even more interesting when the two cowboys tied for the round win on their second steers — each scoring 64 points — leaving all the marbles up grabs in the short-go.
On his final ride, Morrison scored 59 points for the victory — Christian marking 57 points for second place.
In the average, Morrison’s three-steer tally of 181 beat out Christian’s three-round total of 176 points.
For the year-end standings, Morrison topped the list with 189.25 points — Christian taking second with a total of 184.75.
Ella Roderick
Newcomer Ella Roderick placed her stamp on the junior high state finals, winning the Rookie Cowgirl award with 673 points on the season.
A big reason for her ability to win the prestigious honor was due to her performances in the pole bending, which she won the state title in.
With five cowgirls going to state maxed out in points — each entering with 130 points — the runs at state ultimately determined who won the state championship and who qualified for nationals.
Roderick began the rodeo with a bang, taking second place in round one with a time of 22.321 seconds.
She carried the momentum into round two, clocking faster in 22.069 for another second-place finish.
On her third run, Roderick was smart — leaving all the poles standing — notching a time of 22.412 seconds for her slowest but most-clutch run of the weekend in a sixth-place finale.
She won the average with a three-pattern total of 66.802 seconds and took home the state title with 259.5 points in the year-end standings.
Audrey Wright
Spring Creek’s Audrey Wright is the 2020-21 state champion in the girls breakaway roping.
Entering the state finals in a four-way gridlock for the top spot, Wright broke the gates with conviction.
She won the first round with a time of 4.32 seconds and followed up with another round-winning run of 4.08 on her second calf — the fastest run of the rodeo.
In the short-go, Wright used her head and chased a hard-running calf down the pen — ensuring she caught — and laced her loop around the neck in a time of 5.66 seconds.
She placed fourth on her final calf but topped the field in the average with a three-run total of 14.06 seconds, lifting her to a comfortable victory for the state title — closing the year with 265.5 points.
Wright will also compete in Des Moines in the ribbon roping with Lamoille partner Emmett Silva, serving as the state runners-up.
Three teams went to state with 130 points each.
With Silva doing the necking and Wright running, they finished fifth in the first round with a 15.42-second run.
They stopped the clock in 18.72 seconds on their second calf for sixth place, but Silva and Wright booked their spot at nationals with their best run in the short-go.
In the final round, they blitzed through their run in 9.58 seconds for third place — also taking third in the three-calf average with a total time of 43.72 seconds — closing in the second place in the year-end standings with 242.5 points.
Eli Lancaster
Austin’s Eli Lancaster — who rodeos for Battle Mountain — won the state championship in the team roping with Douglas-Carson partner Andrew Morian and also qualified for nationals with a third-place finish in the boys breakaway roping.
In the team roping, four teams went to state in a tie for the No. 1 spot — each packing 130 points.
Despite a fifth-place finish in round one with a time of 34.44 seconds, Morian and Lancaster stayed the course.
In round two, they made their fastest run of the weekend — placing second with a time of 14.89 seconds.
On their final steer, Morian headed the animal off to the left side of the arena — Lancaster eating up the hind legs with his heel shot against the fence.
Although Morian broke the barrier, they still placed sixth in the short-go with a total time of 20.18 seconds — including the 10-second speeding ticket — and ranked second in the average with a three-steer total of 69.51 seconds.
For the year-end standings, they climbed to first all alone and outright with 253.5 points.
Lancaster punched his ticket to Des Moines with a third-place finish in the boys breakaway.
The state finals determined who will be at the national finals, seven cowboys going to state with 130 points apiece.
On his first calf, Lancaster took third with a time of 4.22 seconds.
He caught his second calf in 4.49 during a tougher round — finishing eighth — but sealed his berth to the NJHFR with another consistent run of 4.18 seconds in the short-go for second place.
His time of 12.89 seconds won the three-calf average and lifted him to third in the season standings with 239 points.
Emmett Silva
Silva will compete at nationals in four events.
Along with his second-place finish with Wright in the ribbon roping, he added two more runner-up performances in the goat tying and the tie-down roping — adding a third-place effort in the chute dogging.
In the goat tying, he came closest to winning the state title — entering state in a four-way tie for first.
He ranked fourth in the first round with a time of 13.77 seconds.
Silva charged through his second goat in a round-winning time of 10.15 seconds.
In the short-go, he spun on his tie in 10.68 seconds for second place — finishing second in the average with a three-goat total of 24.6 seconds — taking second in the year-end standings to Morrison with 254.5 points.
With four tie-down ropers, each went to state maxed out with 130 points.
Silva was third in the first round on a run of 15.92 seconds, upping his finish to second in round two — a performance in which only two boys caught and tied their calves — stopping the clock in 29.54 seconds.
He ranked second once again in the short-go with an 18.73-second run and finished second in the average with a three-calf total of 64.19 seconds.
In the year-end standings, he was second to Christian with 270 points.
As for the chute dogging, Silva was one of six competitors who went to state with 130 points.
He made his fastest run in the first round, placing second with a time of 2.63 seconds — following with another second-place run of 4.26 in round two.
With a time of 13.29 seconds in the short-go, Silva finished sixth.
In the average, he split fourth and fifth place with a three-steer tally of 20.18 seconds.
For the year-end standings, he wound up third with 238.25 points.
Brock Borkman
Competing as an independent, Brock Borkman tore off three berths to the national finals.
He placed second in the chute dogging and finished third in both the team roping and the tie-down roping.
In the chute dogging, six cowboys were ahead of him entering state with 130 points apiece — Borkman going to state with 125 points.
Borkman did his best dogging when it mattered most.
He was third in the first round with a time of 3.86 seconds, following with his fastest run of 3.65 seconds for a second-place performance in round two.
In the short round, Borkman stopped the clock in 7.91 seconds for fourth place — taking second in the average with a three-steer total of 15.42 seconds.
He was the state runner-up to Morian with 248 points.
In the team roping, Borkman heeled for Jepson — going to state in a three-way tie for the lead.
They finished fourth in the first round with a time of 22.02 seconds but took a no-time on their second steer.
In the short-go, they placed third with a time of 14.71 seconds — including a five-second penalty for one hind leg — and ranked fourth in the average with a two-steer total of 36.73 seconds.
For the season, Jepson and Borkman were third with 227 points each.
In the tie-down roping, Borkman was mashed in the middle of a four-person stalemate atop the standings with 130 points prior to state.
At state, he did his best work early on — taking second in round one with a time of 15.15 seconds.
Borkman took a no-time in round two, but he bounced back with a third-place time of 20.61 seconds in the short-go — also finishing third in the average with a two-calf tally of 35.76 seconds.
He ranked third in the year-end standings with 231.5 points.
Wyatt Lusk
Spring Creek’s Wyatt Lusk will compete at the NJHFR in two events, qualifying in both the bareback riding and the bull riding.
He entered state fourth in each event.
Despite taking no-scores in all three rounds in both events, he finished fourth in the bull riding with 175 points and ranked fourth in the bareback riding with 16 points.
Trent Whiteley
Elko County’s Trent Whiteley finished state exactly where he started it, in third place of the saddle bronc riding for a qualification to nationals.
Entering state with 65 points, he bucked off all three of his steers but wound up with 129 points in the year-end standings after bonus points were added.
Coy Jones
Elko’s Coy Jones will compete at the NHJFR in the bareback riding.
He — like Whiteley — went to state and emerged from it in third place.
Prior to state, he totaled 34 points.
In the first round, he placed third with a 52-point ride — following with a mark of 54 points for third place in round two.
He was third in the average with a two-steer total of 106 points and finished third in the year-end standings with 70 points.
Kylie Velasco
Elko County’s Kylie Velasco qualified for the national finals in the ribbon roping with Christian.
They went to state in a five-way split for first place with 130 points.
The duo started off red-hot, winning the first round with a time of 12.54 seconds and taking the victory in round two with a time of 10.02 seconds — their fastest run of the rodeo.
In the short-go, they took a no-time but still finished fifth in the average with a two-calf total of 22.56 seconds — closing the year in third place in the standings with 233 points.
Scarlett Buchanan
Eureka’s Scarlett Buchanan earned the fourth-and-final ticket to Des Moines in the girls goat tying.
With six girls ahead of her in the standings going to state, she needed to tie three goats well and she did exactly that — keeping all of them down for the required-six seconds.
She placed sixth in the first round with a time of 14.86 seconds and turned in her best run of 10.86 seconds for a third-place finish in round two.
In the short-go, Buchanan stopped the clock in 12.19 seconds for fifth place, booking her spot at nationals with a fourth-place time of 36.42 seconds in the average on three goats — closing the season with 218 points.
Oliver Buchanan
Eureka’s Oliver Buchanan qualified for nationals in fourth place in the tie-down roping — going to state in a four-way split for the lead with 130 points.
He finished fourth in the first round — stopping the clock in 48.99 seconds — but he took a no-time on his second calf.
In the short-go, he made his best run — placing third with a time of 27.92 seconds.
He ranked fourth in the average with a two-calf time of 76.91 seconds, finishing fourth in the year-end standings with 217.5 points.
That’s All, Folks
Congratulations to Eyer Morrison on his All-Around title and his four-event state championships, Ella Roderick on her Rookie Cowgirl award and her state crown in the pole bending, Audrey Wright on multiple qualifications and her girls breakaway state title, Eli Lancaster on numerous berths to nationals and his team roping title and to all qualifiers of the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo — taking place June 20-26, in Des Moines, Iowa.