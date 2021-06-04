Eyer Morrison mows down five state championships — Roderick, Wright and Lancaster each win titles

In the short-go, they took a no-time but still finished fifth in the average with a two-calf total of 22.56 seconds — closing the year in third place in the standings with 233 points.

Scarlett Buchanan

Eureka’s Scarlett Buchanan earned the fourth-and-final ticket to Des Moines in the girls goat tying.

With six girls ahead of her in the standings going to state, she needed to tie three goats well and she did exactly that — keeping all of them down for the required-six seconds.

She placed sixth in the first round with a time of 14.86 seconds and turned in her best run of 10.86 seconds for a third-place finish in round two.

In the short-go, Buchanan stopped the clock in 12.19 seconds for fifth place, booking her spot at nationals with a fourth-place time of 36.42 seconds in the average on three goats — closing the season with 218 points.

Oliver Buchanan

Eureka’s Oliver Buchanan qualified for nationals in fourth place in the tie-down roping — going to state in a four-way split for the lead with 130 points.

He finished fourth in the first round — stopping the clock in 48.99 seconds — but he took a no-time on his second calf.