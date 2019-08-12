Fall is just around the corner, and that means fall sports are gearing up for another big season at Elko County high schools. Find out what’s new this year for the Elko Indians, the Spring Creek Spartans and other schools as sports editor Anthony Mori presents our Fall Sports Previews this week.
With your membership supporting our news team, we will continue to provide high school sports coverage throughout the coming school year in the Elko Daily Free Press and at elkodaily.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.