Fallini-Haas, Cal Poly win 4th straight men’s title

"It really means a lot. It's a special one," Mark Conover, Cal Poly Director of Track and Field/Cross Country, said of the championship. "The way the season unfolded we were going to be utilizing a lot of redshirt freshmen, and they've just been committed and running well and getting after it alongside our lone senior, Chas Cook, who had a really nice conference meet again as he has in the past."

Individually, Cal Poly junior Jake Ritter also took first place — leading the 58-man field — his 8K time of 23:43.69 opening nearly a 43-second advantage on second-place Nick Randazzo (UC Santa Barbara) and his time of 24:26.53.

Ritter’s run served as the ninth-fastest time in the history of the course.

"Jake took the race by the horns and rode it on in, and the team followed suit," Conover continued. "Jake just has stayed committed to the whole process, which is the whole season. Your goal is to be doing your best racing at the end of the season, and Jake's been able to accomplish that again. He looked smooth and composed and had a great run out there."

Behind Ritter, freshman teammate John Bennett crossed seventh overall in his first conference championship meet, earning a time of 24:54.