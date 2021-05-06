Fallon 10-runs Lady Spartans, 14-4

Bergman ripped her second dinger of the ballgame in the leadoff spot for a 14-3 cushion.

Spring Creek shut down the frame by retiring the next-three batters in order, but the Lady Spartans went to the bottom of the fifth needing at least a pair of runs to extend the contest.

Grasmick kept hopes alive with a leadoff double to left field and stole third base, but the next batter was struck out by Helton.

Freyensee scored Grasmick with an RBI single to center field, but the game drew to a quick close as Fallon turned a 6-4-3 double play.

The Lady Wave took the series opener by a final of 14-4 in five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Bergman was electric for Fallon — finishing a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish — each of her four hits going for extra bases with a double, a triple and two home runs.

She drove in five runs and scored four of her own.

Hutching was 1-for-1 at the plate with three RBIs on her three-run ball that flew the yard, and she scored a pair of runs of her own.

Fagg hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs.