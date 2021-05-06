Fallon 10-runs Lady Spartans, 14-4

SPRING CREEK — In the first game of a three-game set, the Spring Creek softball team couldn’t match the firepower of Fallon.
On Wednesday, the visiting Lady Greenwave put up runs in bunches early and cruised to a 14-4 victory over the Lady Spartans.
As was the case in a sweep of Elko, Fallon put in work with two outs — plating a pair of runs in the top of the first with two away.
The first run of the contest came in style, as sophomore Lydia Bergman left the yard with a deep crank over the left-field fence for a 1-0 lead.
Senior Shaylee Fagg continued the momentum with a single on the ground to left, advanced to third from an error at first base.
Another error on a fly ball to shortstop from senior Savana Manha allowed Fagg to roll home for a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Spartans escaped a deeper hole with a 1-3 groundout back to the circle with a flip from junior Janeigha Stutesman to senior Nyha Harris.
In the home half of the first, Spring Creek cut the deficit in half.
Senior Anessa Chiquete led off and dropped a perfect bunt in front of the plate, hit the gas and beat the throw at first.
However, she was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice on the next at-bat.
On the ensuing AB, a fly out to right field put two away.
The Lady Spartans — like the Lady Wave — used an error to their benefit.
A fly ball to right-center field by senior Jacyee Freyensee was dropped, allowing junior Taya Grasmick to score on the play.
Trailing 2-1, the scored changed drastically in the top of the second — Spring Creek giving up a seven-spot.
Freshman Reece Hutchings led off with a walk, junior Emily Clyburn legged out and infield base knock to third and senior Raelynn Neumann drove in Hutchings with an RBI single to opposite-right field.
Fallon grabbed a 4-1 lead on the next AB, Clyburn crossing from an RBI single to left field by junior Shaylee Coldwell.
An error at third base allowed freshman Kiley Wallace to load the bases, and Bergman cleared the paths with a line-drove rocket down the line in left field — scoring three runs for a 7-1 advantage with her double.
Following a Stutesman strikeout, the tally read 8-1 on a single straight back up the middle by junior Trinity Helton — driving in Bergman.
The Lady Spartans momentarily stopped the bleeding with a pickoff at third base, Fagg tagged out by sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid.
However, Hutchings earned a two-out walks as she came up for the second time in the frame — Clyburn wearing a pitch and loading the bases.
Neumann hit what seemed to be an out into shallow right field, but an error on the second baseman gave Helton a free stroll home for a 9-1 lead.
The Lady Spartans got out of the inning with a catch by sophomore Brynly Stewart in center field.
In the bottom of the second, Harris drew a leadoff walk but was stranded after three-consecutive outs.
Extra-base pop charged Fallon’s push to a double-digit lead in the away half of the third.
Bergman drilled a one-out triple to left-center and scored on an error at third on a groundball by Fagg.
Grasmick caught a relatively-deep fly out by Manha in left field to the second out, but the inning continued as Helton wore an offering to the shin.
With two-on, two-out, Hutchings showed off her muscles — flexing a no-doubter three-run bomb over the left-field fence.
The Lady Wave’s third two-out rally — accounting for six runs — opened a 13-1 lead.
Spring Creek threatened to put up a big number in the bottom of the third but plated only one run.
Chiquete led off with a base knock for the second time — sending a ball the opposite way to the right field — and an error short allowed Grasmick to reach safely.
A walk to Stutesman crammed the bases full, and Chiquete darted home on a passed ball.
However, the Lady Spartans ran into an out at home as Manha collected the ball and tossed to Helton for an easy tag at the plate.
Stutesman advanced to third base, but the second out was recorded in 6-3 style with a soft groundball.
In almost an instant replay, the inning ended with a slow roller to short for a 6-3 groundout.
Stutesman did her part in the top of the fourth, striking out the side in order.
The Lady Spartans began what could have been another highly-successful frame in the home half with back-to-back base knocks by Harris and Stewart — who stole second base — but a backward K by Helton put one away.
The bases were juiced as junior Riley Moon was hit by a pitch, and a fielder’s choice grounder by Chiquete crossed Harris.
With the paths still packed, a pick-off at first base ended the inning — the Lady Spartans stranding three and trailing by 10 at 13-3.
The long ball pushed the margin to 11 in the top of the fifth.
Bergman ripped her second dinger of the ballgame in the leadoff spot for a 14-3 cushion.
Spring Creek shut down the frame by retiring the next-three batters in order, but the Lady Spartans went to the bottom of the fifth needing at least a pair of runs to extend the contest.
Grasmick kept hopes alive with a leadoff double to left field and stole third base, but the next batter was struck out by Helton.
Freyensee scored Grasmick with an RBI single to center field, but the game drew to a quick close as Fallon turned a 6-4-3 double play.
The Lady Wave took the series opener by a final of 14-4 in five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Bergman was electric for Fallon — finishing a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish — each of her four hits going for extra bases with a double, a triple and two home runs.
She drove in five runs and scored four of her own.
Hutching was 1-for-1 at the plate with three RBIs on her three-run ball that flew the yard, and she scored a pair of runs of her own.
Fagg hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Clyburn was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Helton closed 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs and Neumann went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored once.
Coldwell finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Wallace (0-for-4) scored once without notching a hit.
For Spring Creek, Chiquete was the only player who notched multiple hits — finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Harris finished 1-for-1 and scored a run, Stewart batted 1-for-2 and Grasmick and Freyensee each hit 1-for-3 — Grasmick going for a double and scoring twice and Freyensee driving in a run.
In the circle, Helton picked up the win — allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with strikeouts and two walks across five innings.
Stutesman took the loss and gave up 14 runs — just seven earned due to five Spring Creek errors — on 11 hits with five Ks and two free passes in five frames.
FALLON — 274 01 — (14)(11)3
SPRING CREEK — 101 11 — 465
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-7) will travel and face the Lady Wave (6-4) in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.