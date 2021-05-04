Fallon dominates, sweeps Lady Indians

With two outs, senior Kaitlyn Parker earned a free pass and took second base on a passed ball — scoring on an RBI base knock to center by Rainwater.

Entering the top of the fifth, the game was knotted 4-4.

The Lady Wave hit three straight singles to start the frame on hits by Bergman, Fagg and Manha — an RBI base knock by Manha scoring Bergman.

An error at short allowed Fagg score after reaching second on another error in left and third on Manha’s hit, and a base knock by Clyburn loaded the bases.

Manha scored on a passed ball for a 7-4 lead, but the Lady Indians cut down a run at the plate on a single by senior Samantha Frost — Benitez throwing out the lead runner at home.

Clyburn scored as Mori was hit by a pitch, but the Lady Indians escaped the still-loaded jam with consecutive outs with a lineout to Ratliff at second and a fly out to Bacon in left.

Elko loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth — Benitez wearing a pitch, Schweer singling to center field and Bacon being hit by an offering — but the opportunity was squandered with a fielder’s choice at home and a fly out in foul ground at first base.

Things got out of hand in the away half of the sixth.