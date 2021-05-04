Fallon dominates, sweeps Lady Indians

ELKO — Following a 12-2 loss in five innings to Fallon in the series opener, the Elko softball team hoped its doubleheader home games would provide a different result.
No, and no.
The Lady Indians were never in the first contest — losing 21-1 in another 10-run rule loss — but provided a better performance in the series finale, only to cough up 10-unanswered runs in a 14-4 loss in six innings and never played a complete contest in the three-game set.
Elko dropped to 3-6 on the season, now losing six in a row.
Game One of DH
The Lady Greenwave out up three runs with two outs in the top of the first inning, senior Shaylee Fagg driving in junior Rachel Mori with a single to left field — sophomore Lydia Bergman scoring on an error in left — and junior Trinity Helton crossed Fagg with a base knock to center.
In the home half, Elko scored its only run of the ballgame.
Junior Hadlee Ratliff smacked an opposite-field triple to right and scored on a groundout RBI by freshman Alea Benitez.
The contest got away from the Lady Indians in the away half of the second, Fallon scoring six runs with two outs and 11 in the inning.
Junior Shaylee Coldwell reached on a leadoff error at third base, and junior Hudysn Clark followed with a walk.
Coldwell was driven home on a double by Mori, and a single by freshman Kiley Wallace sent in Clark for a 5-1 lead.
An error behind the plate allowed Mori to roll home, and Wallace crossed as an error at third base on a groundball by Bergman made the score 7-1.
Freshman Ella Rainwater struck out a batter for the first out of the frame, but the Lady Wave rolled around the bases in waves — Bergman scoring from an RBI base knock by Fagg.
A fielder’s choice recorded the second out, but Fallon was far from done.
Freshman Reece Hutchings was hit by a pitch, and a walk to Coldwell juiced the bases.
Clark drew a free pass with the bases punched full and scored Helton, and an error at shortstop packed the paths once again.
Wallace’s second hit of the inning was a doozy, lifting a ball as the wind died down and driving a grand slam over the fence in left-center field for a 14-1 lead.
Bergman drew a walk, and senior Savana Manha won a 15-pitch battle — fouling off an insane 14 offerings — drilling what looked like it would be a two-run homer over the fence in left field, the ball hooking foul, reaching base on another error at short.
Fagg earned a free pass on four straight pitches, but the Lady Indians finally got out of the inning with a great catch on a come-back line drive to circle by Rainwater.
The Lady Indians went down one-two-three in the home half, but the defense only allowed a leadoff single in the top of the third to Hutchings before retiring the next-three batters in order.
Senior Hayler Rodriguez hit a one-out single to right field in the home half, and Benitez drew a two-out walk but both runners were stranded with a popup to short.
Fallon gained a run and took a 15-1 lead in the away half of the fourth on a solo deep shot to left field by Bergman.
Helton struck out two batters and capped the home half of the fourth with a K in a one-two-three inning.
The Lady Wave completed their scoring spree in the top of the fifth, plating six runs and four with two outs.
Coldwell led off with a single to left, Clark reached on an error at second base.
An error in right field allowed Coldwell to score, and Bergman hit a sacrifice fly to center — driving in Clark for a 17-1 lead with two outs.
Senior Raelynn Neumann crossed on a single to right field by junior Emily Clyburn, and Fagg blasted a two-run oppo-taco homer over the fence in right.
Helton reached on another error in right, Hutchings was hit by a pitch and Coldwell scored Helton with a single up the middle.
A fly out to second ended the frame, but Elko trailed by 20.
Wedlund led off and beat out throw from third base for a single — taking second and third on wild pitches — but the next-three batters were struck out in order.
The game ended with a looking punchout and a backward K.
Fallon rolled to a 21-1 victory — scoring 13 runs with two outs — and smacked three home runs, which accounted for seven runs.
Despite giving up 21 runs, Elko’s pitchers allowed just four earned runs — the other 17 runs coming courtesy of 12 errors in five innings.
Conversely, the Lady Greenwave played flawless defense in an error-free contest.
FALLON — 3(11)0 16X — (21)(13)0 ELKO — 100 00X — 13(12)
Game Two of DH
The Lady Indians put up a better fight in the series finale but the end result was still the same — 10-run loss in six innings — unable to produce enough hits, make defensive plays or avoid a late offensive streak by Fallon in a 14-4 defeat.
The Lady Wave grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out single by Fagg that crossed Mori, who reached on an error at third base.
Rodriguez led off the bottom of the first with a base knock to center field, and Benitez was hit by a pitch with one out — both stranded by a strikeout by Mori and a fielder’s choice.
Elko allowed just one baserunner in the top of the second — Hutchings on an error at short — but the offense was retired in the order in the home half.
Mori led off the top of the third with a single to left field and took second and third on a passed ball, Wallace drawing a walk.
A wild pitch allowed Mori to score for a 2-0 lead, but the Lady Indians notched three straight outs and limited the damage.
However, Elko’s offense fell in order for the second straight inning.
Coldwell hit a leadoff single in the top of the fourth and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Clyburn, scoring on an RBI double to left by Hutchings.
A strikeout by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson put two away, but Fallon grabbed a 4-0 lead as Mori reached on an error at second base — allowing Hutchings to cross for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Indians made a positive response in the home half — scoring all four of their runs — Benitez leading off and reaching on an error in right field.
Senior Lexi Schweer followed with a base knock to left, and senior Lia Bacon loaded the bases with a walk.
Benitez scored on a passed ball — all runners taking a base — and Schweer strolled home on a wild pitch, Bacon crossing on an RBI groundout by Wedlund.
With two outs, senior Kaitlyn Parker earned a free pass and took second base on a passed ball — scoring on an RBI base knock to center by Rainwater.
Entering the top of the fifth, the game was knotted 4-4.
The Lady Wave hit three straight singles to start the frame on hits by Bergman, Fagg and Manha — an RBI base knock by Manha scoring Bergman.
An error at short allowed Fagg score after reaching second on another error in left and third on Manha’s hit, and a base knock by Clyburn loaded the bases.
Manha scored on a passed ball for a 7-4 lead, but the Lady Indians cut down a run at the plate on a single by senior Samantha Frost — Benitez throwing out the lead runner at home.
Clyburn scored as Mori was hit by a pitch, but the Lady Indians escaped the still-loaded jam with consecutive outs with a lineout to Ratliff at second and a fly out to Bacon in left.
Elko loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth — Benitez wearing a pitch, Schweer singling to center field and Bacon being hit by an offering — but the opportunity was squandered with a fielder’s choice at home and a fly out in foul ground at first base.
Things got out of hand in the away half of the sixth.
Fagg led off with a single on the ground to left, and Manha blasted a two-run homer on a line-drive rocket over the left-field fence.
Coldwell was hit by a pitch, and an error at third base on a groundball by Clyburn allowed Coldwell to roll home.
A sac fly by Hutchings crossed Clyburn after she tagged up, and Fallon did more damage with two away.
Wallace smacked a double to left — driving in Frost — and she scored on an RBI single to left field by Bergman for a 10-run lead.
Needing at least a run to extended the contest, Elko fell in order in the home half pf the sixth.
Fallon swept the series with a 14-4 victory in six innings, outscoring Elko 47-7 in the three-game set.
Errors once again hurt the Lady Indians — committing seven — as eight of the Lady Wave’s 14 runs were earned.
FALLON — 101 246 — (14)(13)1
ELKO — 000 400 — 447
Up Next
Elko (3-6) — loser of its last six games — will look to bounce back into the win column in next contest against the winless Lady Dust Devils (0-9) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Dayton.