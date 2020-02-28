Fallon-Elko: Déjà Poo

For the second-consecutive season, the 3A state title game went to overtime — marking the fourth extra-frame contest of the past-two years between the Indians and the Greenwave in eight tries — this coming after Fallon’s 53-51 double-overtime victory on Feb. 22 in the 3A North final.

In OT, both teams missed shots and turned the ball over for virtually the entire frame.

The Greenwave rolled more than a minute off the clock and took a timeout with 2.8 seconds remaining.

With two to give, Elko attempted to foul but did not get a whistle — the contact too light and slight.

Déjà vu.

Jackson — the 2019 state hero — came up money with the chips on the line.

He inbounded the basketball and got it right back from Geer, elevating and blasting the shot heard around the state.

Jackson’s game-winning three at the horn gave Fallon its second straight state championship by a final score of 45-42 in overtime.

He finished with a game-high 21 points — booking 13 after the break — and hit three 3s, none more crucial than the last dagger.

Michael Klekas paced Elko with 20 points, scoring 14 before halftime.