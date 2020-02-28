Fallon-Elko: Déjà Poo

RENO — Certain players, certain teams come up big in big spots.
Following Fallon now-senior Elijah Jackson’s game-winning three in the 2019 Division 3A state championship — giving the Greenwave a 57-54 victory over Elko — the rematch was set and so was the table.
Who was ready to eat?
The 2020 chapter provided another overtime battle, and Jackson once again proved great players make great plays when the hardware is on the line.
With his triple at the buzzer, Fallon defeated Elko on the last shot of the state final for the second straight time — the Wave going back-to-back with a 45-42 victory over the Indians on Friday, at Lawlor Events Center.
The Greenwave took a 3-0 lead on a triple from the right wing by senior Anthony Geer from a pass by senior Thomas Steele, and the Indians started the contest ice cold.
Jackson knifed the land and finished with his left hand, and Geer drove the right side for another layup for a 7-0 lead.
The Indians never scored until the 2:56 mark, sophomore Michael Klekas making a layup after a hustle play and a steal from junior Jake Zeller, who dove to the floor and passed from his back.
Zeller then canned a baseline jumper from the left side, and Klekas switched sides for a three and a tie ballgame.
Elko gave up an easy deuce to Fallon junior Sam Robertson, but Klekas went back to work and split a pair of defenders — throwing some English on the ball and spinning home a bank.
However, with four seconds on the clock — Jackson elevated and buried a three from near midcourt in what would later prove to be a trend.
The Greenwave led 12-9 after the first.
To start the second, Michael Klekas pump faked and finished off the glass from the right side and Elko took its first lead on an outlet pass by junior Sean Klekas to senior EJ Alvarez.
Fallon regained the high side at 14-13 on a bank from the right side Steele, but the Indians seized a 16-14 advantage on a triple from the right wing by Sean Klekas.
Jackson hit a long two the Wave along the right baseline and locked the score at 16-all.
From a missed three, Michael Klekas collected the board and dropped his follow-up jumper.
Fallon took a 20-18 lead on four straight from Steele, scoring on the left side and then across the lane on the right block.
Elko went to the front on a triple from the right wing by Michael Klekas, and Sean Klekas hit a pull-up jumper from the left elbow.
Junior Toby Anderson stuck a running bank from the right side and sliced Fallon’s deficit back to one.
At the half, the Indians led 23-22.
Dahl opened the third with a runner down the lane after a Fallon turnover, and sophomore Dawson Dumas scored along the baseline from a dime by Zeller.
Fallon tied the contest with a three by senior Avery Strasdin and a spin on the left side by Jackson, who gave the Wave a 30-27 lead with a triple from the right wing.
Jackson was then fouled and pushed the cushion to five at the line.
Elko broke a scoring drought with a bucket on the left block by Zeller, who was set up with a cross-key dish from Sean Klekas.
From a side-out play, Strasdin rolled to the rim and was assisted for an easy deuce.
Zeller swished a baseline jumper for the Indians, but Fallon gained another gimme at the tin for Strasdin on a dime by Jackson.
The Wave rode the momentum as Jackson drilled a pull-up jumper for a 38-31 lead with 1:36 on the third-quarter clock.
Michael Klekas was set up over the defense with a lob pass and was fouled, hitting 1-of-2 at the stripe.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians needed a significant eight-minute span — trailing by six at 38-32.
Michael Klekas brought the gap to four with a put-back on the right baseline, and Sean Klekas drove the length of the floor and finished with his left hand — making the score 38-36 at the 5:30 mark.
Jackson tipped home a missed layup for a 40-36 lead, but Michael Klekas railed a pull-up three from the top of the arc with 3:30 on the clock — the Indians down one at 40-39.
After making a steal, Dahl pushed the ball down the floor and kicked to Dumas on the right wing — right between the eyes — his three with 2:43 remaining giving Elko a 42-40 lead.
The Indians ate clock after a Fallon turnover — running their four-corners offense — but Elko gave the ball back with 1:02 on the clock, passing up several opportunities to drive the lane and score and picking up a dribble in a bad spot.
Steele grabbed a missed bunny and stuck the follow with 27 seconds remaining, tying the score at 42-all.
With 13.4 ticks on the clock, Elko called a timeout.
The play design didn’t work, and the Indians were forced to chuck up a desperation three from the Nevada logo.
For the second-consecutive season, the 3A state title game went to overtime — marking the fourth extra-frame contest of the past-two years between the Indians and the Greenwave in eight tries — this coming after Fallon’s 53-51 double-overtime victory on Feb. 22 in the 3A North final.
In OT, both teams missed shots and turned the ball over for virtually the entire frame.
The Greenwave rolled more than a minute off the clock and took a timeout with 2.8 seconds remaining.
With two to give, Elko attempted to foul but did not get a whistle — the contact too light and slight.
Déjà vu.
Jackson — the 2019 state hero — came up money with the chips on the line.
He inbounded the basketball and got it right back from Geer, elevating and blasting the shot heard around the state.
Jackson’s game-winning three at the horn gave Fallon its second straight state championship by a final score of 45-42 in overtime.
He finished with a game-high 21 points — booking 13 after the break — and hit three 3s, none more crucial than the last dagger.
Michael Klekas paced Elko with 20 points, scoring 14 before halftime.
For Fallon, Steele neared double digits with eight points — his game-tying put-back in the fourth making Jackson’s game-winning three possible — and Strasdin notched all seven of his points in the third quarter.
Geer tallied all five of his points in the first, and the Greenwave’s offense was capped by a deuce for both Robertson and Anderson.
Sean Klekas scored seven points for the Indians, Zeller finished with six and Dumas posted five — his go-ahead three opening a 42-40 lead with 2:43 remaining in the fourth.
Elko’s scoring was rounded off by two points apiece from Alvarez and Dahl.
In nine straight appearances in the state tournament, Elko has not been able to win the big games — losing to the South six times and being bounced by the North on three occasions and each of the past two seasons.
ELKO — 9 — 14 — 9 — 10 — 0 — 42 Total
FALLON — 12 — 10 — 16 — 6 — 3 — 45 Total