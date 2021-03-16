Fallon football pummels Spring Creek

FALLON — The Fallon football program doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
Despite the Greenwave’s losses of Division 3A state MVP Brock Richardson, Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Jackson, Defensive Player of the Year Dominique Edwards — also paired with the graduations of 1st-Team All-State selections Tommy McCormick, Sione Otuafi, Thomas Steele and Ethan Andrews — Saturday’s game against Spring Creek was a one-sides affair.
While the Spartans entered the contest without two key offensive linemen and defensive players — seniors Zach Simms and Jayce Esplin out with concussions — the outcome would have probably been closer, but still the same.
Fallon — in its first game of the season after having Dayton cancel in Week 1 — looked not like a rusty or inexperienced group, rather appearing more like a well-oiled machine in a 44-7 rout.
The Greenwave moved the ball at will, scoring the first-two touchdowns on the legs of senior running back Levi Andrews — who tore off TDs of 16 and 58 yards.
The extra points by senior Sam Robertson opened a 14-0 lead with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter.
Spring Creek’s lone points of the ballgame came with 2:57 on the clock, senior Q Boyd punching home for a three-yard touchdown run.
The PAT by senior Kyler Lulay made the score 14-7.
In the second quarter, the game was virtually sealed.
Fallon jumped to a 21-7 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the half on a four-yard, play-action pass from senior quarterback Avery Strasdin to senior receiver Kenji Armbruster and the PAT by Robertson.
With 6:48 on the clock, Spring Creek punted the ball to the Fallon 29 — where junior Tyler Austin reeled in the grab on the run and began his 71-yard streak down the right sideline to the house.
The extra point opened a 28-7 lead, and the damage got worse with 3:43 before intermission as Andrews’ third score of the ballgame — this one from 16 yards — and the Robertson PAT pushed the score to 35-7.
The Wave made a two-minute drive just before the break, culminating in a true field goal off the foot of Robertson from 33-yards out.
At the half, the Spartans trailed big with the margin at 31 and the score of 38-7.
Fallon let its foot off the gas and called off the dogs in the second half, the only points of the game down stretch coming on an 18-yard rush from Strasdin as he broke outside contain and raced to the corner of the end zone on 3rd-and-15 plus.
At the 12-minute mark of the fourth, the Greenwave went up 37 points and let the clock roll for a 44-7 victory.
Stats
Spring Creek was outgained by a little more double, Fallon posting 357 yards of total offense — averaging 8.3 yards per play — the Spartans limited to 177 yards on 59 plays for an average of three yards per snap.
The Wave nearly averaged 10 yards per tote for 307 rushing yards on 31 attempts, the Spartans averaging just 1.39 yards per rush (43 yards on 31 carries).
Having to resort to the passing game to move the ball, Spring Creek senior Grant Brorby finished 15-for-28 for 134 yards with an interception.
Junior running back Austin Harmening led the Spartans with 26 rushing yards on eight carries, Boyd notching 24 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.
Lulay paced the offense with 57 receiving yards on four catches, senior Aiden Painter posting a team-high five grabs for 39 yards and junior Kayden Boyle’s lone reception going for 23 yards.
For Fallon, Andrews racked up 193 rushing yards on just 17 carries — three going the distance — and Strasdin rushed for 88 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown.
Through the air, he played mistake-free football on 6-for-11 passing for 50 yards with a touchdown and no INTs.
Armbruster led the Wave with five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.