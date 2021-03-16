Fallon football pummels Spring Creek

The PAT by senior Kyler Lulay made the score 14-7.

In the second quarter, the game was virtually sealed.

Fallon jumped to a 21-7 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the half on a four-yard, play-action pass from senior quarterback Avery Strasdin to senior receiver Kenji Armbruster and the PAT by Robertson.

With 6:48 on the clock, Spring Creek punted the ball to the Fallon 29 — where junior Tyler Austin reeled in the grab on the run and began his 71-yard streak down the right sideline to the house.

The extra point opened a 28-7 lead, and the damage got worse with 3:43 before intermission as Andrews’ third score of the ballgame — this one from 16 yards — and the Robertson PAT pushed the score to 35-7.

The Wave made a two-minute drive just before the break, culminating in a true field goal off the foot of Robertson from 33-yards out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the half, the Spartans trailed big with the margin at 31 and the score of 38-7.

Fallon let its foot off the gas and called off the dogs in the second half, the only points of the game down stretch coming on an 18-yard rush from Strasdin as he broke outside contain and raced to the corner of the end zone on 3rd-and-15 plus.