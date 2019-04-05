FALLON – The Elko softball team played well for the majority of the game Friday, in Fallon.
However, never underestimate the heart and skill of a wounded, defending state champ.
The Lady Greenwave parked a leadoff home run and a three-run jack in the bottom of the sixth inning, taking an 11-7 lead and pulling away for an 11-8 win.
Elko scored the game’s first runs in the top of the second inning, junior Breanna Whitted leading off with a single to right field.
A walk to senior Jacqueline Pete placed runners on first and second, and a bunt by senior Kaitlyn Rizo loaded the bases.
Fallon notched the first out with a fielder’s choice, saving a run at the plate.
An error at first base allowed Pete a run, and another error at shortstop turned in a two-run miscue – the Lady Indians grabbing a 3-0 lead as Rizo and sophomore Emery Lesbo scored.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie scored on an error at third base, and senior Lauryn Guenin opened a 5-0 lead with a double to right field – driving in junior Caresse Basaraba.
Mission kicked off with a good start.
Here came the Lady Wave with a two-out rally.
Senior Shelby Schultz extended the inning with a double, and junior Jhada Ramsey puled Fallon to within three as she crushed a two-run homer on a line to center field.
Elko was unable to take advantage of consecutive two-out singles by Rizo and Lesbo in the top of the third, an error at third base juicing the paths – the Lady Indians striking out – leaving the bases full.
Fallon took a one-run lead with a four-run burst in the bottom half.
Junior Ashley Agaman led off with a single, senior Lorynn Fagg followed with a base knock – sophomore Savana Manha driving in Agaman with a line drive up the middle.
Fagg scored on an RBI double by sophomore Shaylee Fagg before Elko could notch an out, picking off a runner at third base and striking out a batter.
However, Ramsey came up diamonds again – lining a two-RBI single to center field – scoring Shaylee Fagg and senior Rylee Buckmaster for a 6-5 lead.
Manha led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Schultz for a 7-5 lead.
Elko got back in the game in the top of the sixth.
Basaraba drew a leadoff walk, Guenin reached on an error at second base and an error behind the plate gave Basaraba a run – the Lady Indians pulling to within one at 7-6.
With two outs, Rizo walked – loading the bases – and Lesbo came up with a timely knock, scoring sophomore Lexi Schweer and gridlocking the game 7-7.
The Lady Indians missed their chance to add runs – leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout.
Freshman Shaylee Coldwell went deep to lead off the bottom of the sixth, opening an 8-7 lead.
Junior Aspen Mori reached on an error in the circle, and Lorynn Fagg grounded to the circle for a single.
With one out, Manha smoked a three-run yard job to right field – serving as the difference in the game – the Lady Greenwave going up 11-7.
In the top of the seventh inning, Schweer ripped a two-out double and drove in Guenin but the contest ended with a fly out to right field.
The Lady Indians coughed up a five-run lead and fell by three runs with the score at 11-8, the Lady Wave doing their damage with three home runs.
Elko fell to 7-2 in league play – their losing streak hitting two games – Fallon improving to 3-2 in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will close the series at noon Saturday, in Fallon.
