Fallon rallies to nip Spring Creek on 94-yard touchdown pass

Spring Creek opted to kick a field goal rather than trying to reach the end zone. Lulay nailed a 19-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes remaining in the 3A game to mark the first time this season that Fallon trailed an opponent.

The Wave, though, scored first after receiving the opening kickoff. Fallon mixed up the offense with Strasdin threading the ball for 54 yards, and Colby Malkovich and Grondin running the ball. Spring Creek’s defense dug in on a fourth and 13, though, from their 24-yard line, but that didn’t stop Fallon.

Strasdin decided to keep the ball with his receivers covered, and the lanky 6-foot, 5-inch quarterback snaked his way first to his left toward the Spartans’ sideline and then right to score standing up.

Robertson’s kick gave Fallon a 7-0 lead at the 6:54 mark.

Fallon’s defense looked poised during the Spartans’ first series. Beginning on their own 13, Spring Creek worked its way to the 34 before punting.

Malkovich returned the ball to the Spring Creek 41-yard line, but Spring Creek stopped Fallon’s momentum. On the next series, Spring Creek covered 37 yards on four carries, but Boyd coughed up the ball, and Keith Heckathorne pounced on the pigskin at the Fallon 49.