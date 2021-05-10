Fallon run-rules Spring Creek both games

FALLON — The Lady Spartans lost Saturday’s doubleheader in run-rule fashion in each contest due to different factors.
In the first game, Spring Creek could not match the hitting of host Fallon — falling 11-1 — but the Lady Spartans dropped the second contest due to missed chances and errors in a 15-5 defeat.
Game One of DH
The Lady Spartans scored their lone run in the 11-1 loss in the top of the first inning.
Senior Anessa Chiquete led off with a walk and stole second base, advancing to third on a passed ball.
She crossed on a groundout RBI by junior Janeigha Stutesman.
Fallon tied the ballgame in the leadoff spot of the home half, junior Rachel Mori leaving the yard with a bomb to center field on a line drive over the fence.
Fallon went up 2-1 on an error in left field that allowed junior Shaylee Coldwell to score, and sophomore Lydia Bergman was driven home with a sacrifice fly by junior Trinity Helton.
Freshman Reece Hutchings opened a 4-1 lead with a base knock that crossed senior Savana Manha.
Freshman Emily Bright and sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid led off with consecutive singles for Spring Creek in the top of the second, but the Lady Spartans hit into a 6-3 lineout for a double play and a 6-3 groundout ended the inning.
Senior Shaylee Fagg put the Lady Greenwave on top 5-1 with an RBI single that scored Mori, and Manha drilled a two-run base knock — driving in Bergman and Fagg for a 7-1 cushion in the home half.
The Lady Spartans went down one-two-three in the top of the third, but the Lady Spartans responded in kind in the bottom half — Stutesman striking out two in the frame.
All the Lady Spartans managed in the away of the fourth was a one-out single by senior Jacyee Freyensee.
The Lady Wave went back to work in the bottom of the fourth, Coldwell ripping a one-out double and Bergman following with a walk.
With two outs, Coldwell scored on a dropped-third strike for an 8-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, junior Riley Moon sent a two-out base knock to short but was stranded with a 5-3 out on a bunt.
Fallon gained another run in the home half with a bases-loaded walk to Bergman — crossing Hutching — for a 9-1 tally.
In the top of the sixth, the Lady Spartans were retired in order and the home team walked off in the bottom half.
Manha led off with a double and scored on a passed ball.
With the bases loaded, Mori was hit by a pitch — Hutchings trotting home for the 11-1 victory due to the mercy rule in six frames.
SPRING CREEK — 100 000 — 142
FALLON — 430 112 — (11)(9)0
Game Two of DH
In the second half of the twin bill, the Lady Spartans doubled up the Lady Wave in hits.
However, missed opportunities and errors were costly in a 15-5 loss.
Chiquete and Bright opened the back-to-back singles in the top of the first, and Stutesman gave the Lady Spartans their third straight hit — driving in Chiquete.
With one gone, Bright scored on an error at first base for a 2-0 lead.
A groundout a strikeout ended the frame.
Fallon cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, Coldwell scoring on a two-out error at third base.
Moon hit a one-out single in the top of the second but was stranded with a strikeout and a pop fly.
The Lady Wave managed a pair of walks in the home half, but a fly ball to junior Taya Grasmick stopped the threat.
Bright tagged a leadoff base knock in the top of the third, and Freyensee drew a one-out walk but the Lady Spartans hit into a fielder’s choice and struck out.
The game was tied in the bottom half as Bergman scored on a passed ball.
Fallon went to the front for good on a bases-loaded walk to junior Hudsyn Clark — scoring Fagg — and Mori took an HBP with the bases stuffed, sending in freshman Kiley Wallace for a 4-2 advantage.
Moon and sophomore Brynly Stewart each knocked consecutive singles with one away in the top of the fourth but a lineout and a fly out to right stranded the runners.
The Lady Wave broke free in the bottom of the fifth.
Bergman led off with a line-drove single to left field, Fagg earned a free pass and Manha thumped an RBI base knock that crossed Bergman.
On the next AB, Wallace smoked a double to left and opened a 7-2 lead as Fagg and Manha rolled around.
The extra-base streak was kept intact on a triple from Hutchings to right field — scoring Wallace — and she scored on a passed ball for a 9-2 advantage.
With two gone, Mori crossed when Fagg was hit by a pitch with the bases punched full for a 10-2 lead.
Spring Creek finally took advantage of with runners on base in the top of the fifth.
Stutesman led off with a single to left field, and sophomore Kylie Harris went for a one-out base knock to right.
An error behind the plate gave Stutesman a run, and Spring Creek put its second and third runs of the frame with a big pop.
MacDiarmid obliterated a deep shot to center field — crossing Harris and herself — and the Lady Spartans pulled to within five at 10-5.
However, the Lady Wave sealed the deal in the bottom of the fifth.
Wallace drew a leadoff walk, and Helton reached on a one-out error at third.
Another error at second allowed Wallace to score, and Helton came home on an RBI groundout by Mori.
The frame continued as Coldwell reached on an error at third, setting the stage for the deep fly.
Bergman saw MacDiarmid’s two-run homer and raised it with a three-run blast over the wall in in center, scoring senior Samantha Frost, Coldwell and herself.
The Lady Wave ended the contest on the walk-off bomb, sweeping the series with a 15-5 victory in five frames.
SPRING CREEK — 200 03 — 5(10)6 FALLON — 103 65 — (15)(5)4
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-9) will take on the Lady Buckaroos (11-1) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Winnemucca.