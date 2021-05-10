Fallon run-rules Spring Creek both games

Senior Shaylee Fagg put the Lady Greenwave on top 5-1 with an RBI single that scored Mori, and Manha drilled a two-run base knock — driving in Bergman and Fagg for a 7-1 cushion in the home half.

The Lady Spartans went down one-two-three in the top of the third, but the Lady Spartans responded in kind in the bottom half — Stutesman striking out two in the frame.

All the Lady Spartans managed in the away of the fourth was a one-out single by senior Jacyee Freyensee.

The Lady Wave went back to work in the bottom of the fourth, Coldwell ripping a one-out double and Bergman following with a walk.

With two outs, Coldwell scored on a dropped-third strike for an 8-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, junior Riley Moon sent a two-out base knock to short but was stranded with a 5-3 out on a bunt.

Fallon gained another run in the home half with a bases-loaded walk to Bergman — crossing Hutching — for a 9-1 tally.

In the top of the sixth, the Lady Spartans were retired in order and the home team walked off in the bottom half.

Manha led off with a double and scored on a passed ball.