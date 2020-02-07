Fallon sets up showdown with Elko

SPRING CREEK — Despite some missed shots they usually make and some uncharacteristic turnovers, the Fallon boys basketball team showed why it is the defending state champ and poised for a No. 1 showdown with Elko in a state final rematch.
On Friday, the Greenwave made a number of significant runs in a 62-39 victory over the Spartans on Spring Creek’s senior night.
The Spartans scored the first bucket of the ballgame, junior Jayce Esplin finishing on a post-entry pass from senior Cohen Woster.
Fallon went to the front on a three from the left side by senior Elijah Jackson, but Spring Creek took a 4-3 lead on a save by Woster that went straight to senior Kyle Owsley for a gimme in the middle.
Jackson penetrated and score for a 5-4 lead for the Greenwave, the Spartans taking a 6-5 advantage on a pair of free throws by senior Reed Westwood.
After the makes, Fallon took off on a quick 6-0 run.
Senior Thomas Steele spun free along the baseline and banked home an And-1, adding another deuce after some offensive rebounds by his teammates.
From a steal, Jackson went the distance for a layup.
Junior Grant Brorby broke the streak with a layup along the baseline from a drive for the Spartans, but the frame closed with a 7-0 spurt.
Jackson took a handoff and drained his second triple, and Steele used textbook footwork for a bunny on the right block.
Just before the buzzer, junior Avery Strasdin made a steal on the left sideline and drove the floor with a slam dunk.
At the end of the first, Fallon led by 10 at 18-8.
Steele opened the second with another clinic in the post for a deuce, but Spring Creek junior Aaron Lousignont tallied consecutive buckets for the Spartans — scoring on a pass from Woster and adding two from an offensive board.
Jackson hit a pair of free throws for a double-up lead at 24-12, but Woster went 1-for-2 on the other side.
Strasdin scored five straight with a three and a nice drive across the paint for a lefty layup, Steele booking his sixth field goal of the half from a sweet pass by Jackson in transition.
Jackson tried to throw down a lob on the break but missed the stuff, regathering along the baseline for a bunny on the left block and a 20-point, 33-13 lead.
Steele capped an 11-0 run with a pair of free throws, and the half closed with a steal and coast-to-coast finish by Owsley.
By halftime, the Wave opened a 20-point lead at 35-15.
Junior Toby Anderson opened the third quarter with a put-back for the Wave, Steele adding another deuce.
After a missed Fallon dunk, the Spartans ran the floor — Brorby dishing to Woster for a layup.
Esplin pumped his defender in the air and was fouled, hitting both free throws.
The Wave missed shots and got sloppy with the basketball.
Spring Creek cut the deficit to 17 with a three from the right wing by senior Devin Holmes.
Steele scored from a steal and wrap-around dime by Jackson, but Holmes stuck his second three of the frame.
However, a Spartans defender went underneath a screen and allowed Jackson to bury his third triple of the ballgame.
Westwood pumped a defender into the air and flipped in an underhanded scoop plus the foul on a nice post-entry dish from junior Sam Tomera.
Steele scored easily on the right block for Fallon for his 20th point of the contest, and Jackson drilled a wet ball from beyond the arc on the right side.
Entering the fourth quarter, Spring Creek trailed 49-27.
Anderson scored on a dime by Jackson, and Jackson climbed the ladder in transition — smashing a jam on a lob from Strasdin — and Anderson capped a 6-0 stretch with a hook from a loose ball.
Holmes dropped a bank on the break for the Spartans, and Esplin added a free throw.
Owsley gathered a loose ball for a bank after a Jackson block, but Fallon added five quick ones on a three from the right wing by junior Nick Springfield and a pull-up jumper by senior Brock Richardson.
Springfield added a deuce for a 62-32 lead, but Owsley drove the left side for a layup on the other end.
Woster hit a pair of free throws, Westwood went 1-for-2 at the line and Lousignont grabbed a loose ball for a put-back on the left side.
Fallon improved to 14-1 in league play with a 62-39 victory and will play for the top spot in the 3A North at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Elko, which fell for the first time in league play by a final score of 77-76 on Friday night against Lowry.
Jackson scored a game-high 22 points and hit four 3s, Steele following closely with 20 points.
Strasdin added seven points, Anderson closed with six and Springfield tallied all five of his points in the fourth quarter — the Wave’s offense rounded out by two points from Richardson.
For the Spartans, Holmes hit two 3s and finished with eight points — Owsley tying for the team high with eight points of his own.
Lousignont tallied six points and Esplin, Woster and Westwood added five points each — Spring Creek’s offense finished by two points from Brorby.
FALLON — 18 — 17 — 16 — 11 — 62 Total
SPRING CREEK — 8 — 7 — 12 — 12 — 39 Total
Up Next
The Spartans (5-17 overall, 4-10 in league) will play their final home game of the season at 2:30 p.m. versus No. 3 Lowry.
The Greenwave (16-6 overall, 14-1 in league) and the Indians (19-3 overall, 13-1 in league) will battle for the top spot in the 3A north at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.