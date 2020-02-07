Fallon sets up showdown with Elko

Jackson took a handoff and drained his second triple, and Steele used textbook footwork for a bunny on the right block.

Just before the buzzer, junior Avery Strasdin made a steal on the left sideline and drove the floor with a slam dunk.

At the end of the first, Fallon led by 10 at 18-8.

Steele opened the second with another clinic in the post for a deuce, but Spring Creek junior Aaron Lousignont tallied consecutive buckets for the Spartans — scoring on a pass from Woster and adding two from an offensive board.

Jackson hit a pair of free throws for a double-up lead at 24-12, but Woster went 1-for-2 on the other side.

Strasdin scored five straight with a three and a nice drive across the paint for a lefty layup, Steele booking his sixth field goal of the half from a sweet pass by Jackson in transition.

Jackson tried to throw down a lob on the break but missed the stuff, regathering along the baseline for a bunny on the left block and a 20-point, 33-13 lead.

Steele capped an 11-0 run with a pair of free throws, and the half closed with a steal and coast-to-coast finish by Owsley.

By halftime, the Wave opened a 20-point lead at 35-15.