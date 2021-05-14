Fernley flattens Elko with 2 10-run wins

FERNLEY — After a 5-0 start to the season, the Elko baseball team has fallen flat — dropping seven of its last eight league ballgames.
Most recently, the Indians were flattened Wednesday in Fernley — the Vaqueros completely taking the air out of the balloon and walking off with a 12-2 victory in five innings on a two-run homer.
Elko fell in order in the top of the first, falling victim to a pair of strikeouts by junior Justin Reeves.
In the home half, senior Kyle Jones was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and Reeves poked a one-out single left field — advancing to second on the throw.
Errors cost Elko dearly, as Jones scored on a miscue at short and another error in left allowed Reeves to cross for a 2-0 lead.
Senior Jacob Bigrigg was hit by a pitch, and senior Austin Pryor was driven in by a groundout RBI from sophomore Brandon McCullar.
The Indians got out of the inning with the second strikeout from junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson.
Reeves punched out two more in the top of the second and retired Elko in order for the second time.
With two outs, the Vaqueros added a run in the bottom half — sophomore Jake Cumming scoring an error at second base.
Reeves fanned two more in the top of third — junior Kason Lesbo drawing a two-out walk — the frame ending with a fly out to short.
In the bottom of the third, Fernley doubled its advantage.
Junior Levi Jessop opened a 5-0 lead on a base rip by junior Austin Hobson with one out, and another error in left crossed two — Bigrigg and Hobson both coming around.
Jones drove in Cumming with a single to center for an 8-0 lead.
Senior pitcher Manny Alvarado struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Elko plated its lone runs of the contest in the top of the fourth.
Junior Nick Collie led off with a base rip the opposite way to right field, Alvarado was hit by a pitch and sophomore Alex Salaz drew a walk — packing the bases.
Reeves notched the first out with a K, but a groundout RBI from sophomore Craig Slater sent in Collie.
Alvarado darted home on a passed ball — making the score 8-2 — but Reeves tallied another strikeout and closed the frame.
In the top of the fifth, sophomore Cai Alvarado tagged a two-out double to right field but was left on base as Reeves blew a pitch by the hitter for the third out.
Cumming reached in the bottom of the fifth on a leadoff error in right field, and Jones beat out a throw on a bunt.
Junior Ryan Gamsby plated both runners with a two-run base knock to left field for a 10-2 lead.
Gamsby was caught stealing for the first out, and Reeves was gunned down as he tried to take second with a throw by junior catcher Spenser Jones to Manny Alvarado.
However, the third out never came.
Needing two runs to walk off early, Pryor singled to right field.
On the ensuing at-bat, Jessop cleared the bases and put the exclamation point on the contest with a two-run crank on a line drive over the left-field fence.
Fernley walked it off, handing the Indians a 12-2 loss in five innings.
Jessop went 1-for-2 with his two-run bomb and scored twice, and Pryor finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored — Jones also going 1-for-3 and driving in a run while scoring two of his own.
Hobson hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run, Reeves batting 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Gamsby tied Jessop for the game high with two RBIs, finishing 1-for-4.
McCullar drove in a run without recording a hit, and Cumming led all players with three runs scored without a knock — Bigrigg scoring once without a hit.
Elko tallied just two hits in 17 ABs, Cai Alvarado batting 1-for-3 with a double and Collie going 1-for-3 and scoring a run.
Without a knock, Manny Alvarado scored one run.
Reeves was lockdown and electric, allowing two runs — only one earned — on two hits with nine strikeouts and a pair of walks across the five-inning, complete-game win.
Ferguson took the loss for Elko, giving up eight runs — just two of which were earned — on two hits with three Ks and a free pass in 2-1/3 innings.
In relief, Manny Alvarado allowed one hit with three punchouts and no walks over 1-2/3.
Senior Kaiden Cervantes gave up four runs — one earned — on three hits and walk in 2/3 of an inning.
ELKO — 000 20 — 227
FERNLEY — 314 04 — (12)60
Up Next
The Indians (6-7 in league) will close the three-game set with a doubleheader against Fernley (8-5 in league) at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
Non-League
Following the 12-2 loss on Wednesday, Elko was dropped 14-3 in five innings by the Vaqueros in a game that did not count toward the league standings.