Fernley flattens Elko with 2 10-run wins

Reeves fanned two more in the top of third — junior Kason Lesbo drawing a two-out walk — the frame ending with a fly out to short.

In the bottom of the third, Fernley doubled its advantage.

Junior Levi Jessop opened a 5-0 lead on a base rip by junior Austin Hobson with one out, and another error in left crossed two — Bigrigg and Hobson both coming around.

Jones drove in Cumming with a single to center for an 8-0 lead.

Senior pitcher Manny Alvarado struck out the final two batters of the inning.

Elko plated its lone runs of the contest in the top of the fourth.

Junior Nick Collie led off with a base rip the opposite way to right field, Alvarado was hit by a pitch and sophomore Alex Salaz drew a walk — packing the bases.

Reeves notched the first out with a K, but a groundout RBI from sophomore Craig Slater sent in Collie.

Alvarado darted home on a passed ball — making the score 8-2 — but Reeves tallied another strikeout and closed the frame.

In the top of the fifth, sophomore Cai Alvarado tagged a two-out double to right field but was left on base as Reeves blew a pitch by the hitter for the third out.