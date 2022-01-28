Fernley rallies from 10 down, beats Spring Creek 41-40 in OT

SPRING CREEK — Not having senior Shyann Lamb hurt, but the Spring Creek girls basketball team lost a 10-point first-quarter lead to Fernley and a dropped a back-and-forth overtime thriller by a final score of 41-40

The game’s first bucket was a deep shot, flying off the hand of Spring Creek senior Payge Walz.

Fernley notched its first point on a free throw by sophomore Nadia Velazquez.

A long two on the right wing by senior Myah Baisley pushed the Lady Spartans’ lead to 5-1, and junior Taylor Brunson railed Spring Creek’s second three for an 8-1 advantage.

Freshman Jaelece Wasson crossed her defender and dropped a runner down the lane for the Lady Vaqueros, but Brunson drilled her second triple from the right side on a penetration pass from Baisley for an 11-3 lead.

The margin swelled to 10 off a broken play, as junior Rylee Keim put the ball on the deck and knifed the pain for a layup.

Wasson was fouled and made a free throw for Fernley, Spring Creek gaining the point back with a free throw by senior Riley Moon.

Entering the second quarter, the Lady Spartans led 14-4 — doing exceptional work on the defensive end of the floor.

Sophomore Kaiserita Otuafi brought the deficit down to eight with a pretty up-fake finish on the left block, but Brunson was fouled in transition and hit both free throws.

Otuafi worked free in the lane for another deuce, and then she spun from the middle and dropped a left-handed hook through contact for an And-1 and stuck the free throw.

For the Lady Spartans, Keim dished an assist to Buzzetti — who banked home a shot on the right block.

Otuafi put the Lady Vaqueros on her back and cashed another left in the key, and senior Tyeese James drilled a two — bringing Fernley to within three at 18-15.

A follow by Wasson sliced the deficit to one, but Keim grabbed a weak-side rebound and scored for Spring Creek.

Senior Lashay Stephens immediately answered with a deuce, and Buzzetti was fouled at the 2:20 mark — the Lady Spartans reaching the double-bonus with the foul tally at 10-4 — making 1-for-2 at the stripe.

With 1:49 on the clock, Wasson was hacked and stuck both shots — tying the game at 21-all.

Work on the glass continued to serve Spring Creek well, as Walz was fouled after an offensive board — pushing the Lady Spartans back to the high side with a pair of free throws.

The Lady Vaqueros threw the ball away, but the Lady Spartans also turned the ball over — Stephens fouled on her way to the hole.

She made 1-of-2 at the line, and Fernley committed a silly foul at midcourt — escaping damage with a pair of misses.

But, the Lady Vaqueros were called for an offensive foul as they tried to take the lead.

At the half, Spring Creek led by one with the score at 23-22.

The Lady Spartans began the third quarter with some momentum, Keim making a steal and scoring with her left hand and Walz knocking down a tough bank on the right side from a ridiculous angle.

But, Otuafi was fouled on consecutive trips and drained four free throws in a row — knifing the deficit to one at 27-26 — but Walz got the step off the dribble and scored with a baseline floater.

Nearing the one-minute mark, Otuafi hammered a three on the left wing from a drive and kick by Wasson — tying the score at 29-all.

Going to the fourth, the game was gridlocked.

Senior Aurora Parsons grabbed an errant three and was fouled and made one free throw, giving the Lady Vaqueros their first lead of the ballgame at the 7:20 mark with the tally at 30-29.

Both teams played sloppy basketball for the next three-minutes plus — combining missed shots with turnovers — but Otuafi scored on the break after a hand-off from Wasson for a 32-29 Fernley lead.

Wasson made a double-cross, split a pair of defender and spun for a nasty baseline jumper, but Walz answered almost immediately with a baseline bank of her own at the 2:20 mark — the first points of the fourth for the Lady Spartans.

Spring Creek forced a five-second call and — from an inbound set — Brunson railed her third trey of the game from in front of the Spring Creek bench, tying the game at 34-all.

The Lady Spartans forced another turnover and called a timeout with 49 ticks remaining.

Wasson made a steal and finished at the tin, but Spring Creek went to the post — freshman Roxanne Keim pulling out the perfect time to dust off her first field goal for an And-1.

The free throw was missed, but Rylee Keim grabbed the offensive board and was fouled.

Still not in the bonus with 25 seconds remaining, the Lady Spartans did not convert on the offensive end.

However, Fernley was issued a traveling violation with 6.6 on the clock.

Spring Creek turned the ball over, and the Lady Vaqueros’ last-second heave flew wide.

Free basketball.

Going to overtime, the game was knotted up 36-36.

On Spring Creek’s first possession, Wasson made a steal and rolled to the rim for a deuce.

The Lady Spartans dodged a bullet with a pair of missed free throws on Fernley’s next trip, and Roxanne Keim broke free down the right side for an And-1 — Velasquez fouling out after appearing to be in position for a charge in ample time — the free throw off the mark.

The Lady Vaqueros responded with a clutch three by Stephens, but the teams traded turnovers on three-consecutive possessions — Fernley unwisely looking for a home-run pass and throwing the ball away with a three-point lead.

Spring Creek was fouled but missed the front end of the one-and-one, and the Lady Spartans elected to foul with 56.5 seconds on the clock — Fernley also squandering the chance to score from the stripe.

Spring Creek coughed up the rock and was on the wrong end of the possession arrow, but the Lady Vaqueros threw the ball away.

Rylee Keim was fouled with 19 seconds on the clock and buried both shots, pulling the Lady Spartans to within one.

Spring Creek nearly forced a turnover on consecutive Fernley throw-ins, eating up three seconds.

The third inbound pass was dropped, Spring Creek forcing a tie-up with 11.7 remaining — winning the possession arrow.

The Lady Spartans got a good look but rushed the shot and missed, Otuafi grabbing the defensive board with 8.4 remaining.

But, the Lady Vaqueros once again missed the front end of the freebies — the Lady Spartans snagging the rock and calling a timeout with 5.3 on the clock.

Spring Creek drew up a great play from three-quarter court, working the inbound pass to the middle and then dishing to the middle of the paint.

The look was there, off in time and rolled off the rim.

Fernley overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit and hung on for a 41-40 overtime victory, evening the season series at a game apiece.

Otuafi scored a game-high 18 points, joined in double digits by 13 points from Wasson.

Spring Creek was paced by 11 points from both Walz and Brunson— who nailed three 3s — and Rylee Keim neared double figures with eight points.

Fernley’s scoring was capped by six points from Stephens, two by James and a point each for Velazquez and Parsons.

The offense for Lady Spartans was rounded out by four points from Roxanne Keim, three by Buzzetti, two for Baisley and one by Moon.

FERNLEY — 4 — 18 — 7 — 7 — 5 — 41 Total

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 9 — 6 — 7 — 4 — 40 Total

Up Next

The weekend home stand will wrap up with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus Dayton (4-8 overall, 1-4 in league as of Thursday).

In the first meeting, Spring Creek beat the Lady Dust Devils by a score of 31-20 on Jan. 8, in Dayton.

