Fernley rolls over Lady Spartans, 17-1 and 12-2

SPRING CREEK — After needing a walk-off double for a 4-3 victory over Spring Creek in the first game of the series on April 28, the Fernley softball team woke up and ensured late-game heroics were not necessary in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Playing in Spring Creek, the Lady Vaqueros exploded offensively and were stingy on defense — ripping off large-margin wins of 17-1 and 12-2 for a three-game sweep.
Game One of DH
The Lady Vaqueros grabbed a 3-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first.
The hero of the first matchup, junior Haeley Diehl Lea, scored juniors Braelyn Birkel and Allyson Comer with a double to center field.
Senior Aschlynn Roemer scored on a double steal, as Diehl Lea was thrown at third.
The Lady Spartans gained a run back in the bottom of the first, sparked by a one-out double by junior Taya Grasmick.
She was driven in by a two-out single to center field by senior Jacyee Freyensee.
Spring Creek allowed just one baserunner in the top of the second — a one-out single by junior Aloysia Sullivan — but the Lady Spartans were struck out in order in the home half by sophomore Mackenzie Depaoli.
Roemer drove in Depaoli for a 4-1 lead in the top of the third on a double.
The game was out reach for the Lady Spartans after the fourth inning, one which saw the Lady Vaqueros erupt for 13 runs.
Diehl Lea led off with a single and scored on an RBI double by freshman Starr Schennum, and junior Katelynn Reger strolled home on a bases-loaded walk with one out.
Roemer crossed sophomore Alizah Lara with a single, and junior Mackenzie Viehland cleared the bases — minus herself — with a three-run double that brought in Birkel, Depaoli and Roemer.
Diehl Lea’s second double of the ballgame drove in Viehland, and junior Marissa Sandate pushed the advantage to 12-1 as she stole home.
Depaoli scored Sullivan and Lara with an RBI double, and Birkel came around on a single from Roemer for a 16-1 cushion.
The onslaught ended with a single to right field from senior Josephine Youngs that scored Comer.
Freyensee led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to left field, but the next-three batters were retired in order.
The contest closed due to the 15-run rule, the Lady Vaqueros making a statement in a 17-1 victory.
FERNLEY — 301 (13) — (17)(18)0
SPRING CREEK — 100 0 — 130
Game Two of DH
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Vaqueros did not blow up the scoreboard in any particular frame but they consistently put numbers up throughout the contest.
Birkel scored the game’s first run in the top of the first on a double from Depaoli, Fernley taking a 2-0 lead on a single from Viehland that crossed Depaoli.
With two outs, Roemer scored on a passed ball and Comer stole home on a double steal — opening a 4-0 advantage.
Roemer doubled in the top of the second and scored Birkel, and Spring Creek’s deficit swelled to 7-0 on a two-run bomb by Viehland.
In the top of the third, the Lady Vaqueros grabbed a 9-0 advantage as Sandate sent in Youngs with an RBI single and Lara stole home.
More of the same in the away half of the fifth.
Fernley opened a double-digit lead on a single by Viehland that drove in Comer with two outs and Reger stole home for an 11-0 tally.
Spring Creek plated its only runs of the contest in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid led off with a walk, and junior Nyha Harris pulled a double to right field — MacDiarmid scoring on the play.
Sophomore Brynly Stewart placed runners on the corners with a base knock in front of the catcher, and Harris stole home on a double steal as Stewart swiped second.
Trailing by nine at 11-2, the Lady Spartans were unable to keep Fernley off the board in the away half of the sixth.
Junior Kacie Harer reached from the leadoff spot with an error at shortstop, stole second base and took third on a wild pitch — scoring on an RBI single from senior Mikaela Miller.
Trailing by 10, the Lady Spartans needed a run in the bottom of the sixth to prolong the game but were retired in order in the home half.
The Lady Vaqueros swept the series with a 12-2 victory.
FERNLEY — 432 021 — (12)(17)0
SPRING CREEK — 000 020 — 221
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-6) will host perennial power Fallon (5-4) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.