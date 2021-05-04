Fernley rolls over Lady Spartans, 17-1 and 12-2

Game Two of DH

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Vaqueros did not blow up the scoreboard in any particular frame but they consistently put numbers up throughout the contest.

Birkel scored the game’s first run in the top of the first on a double from Depaoli, Fernley taking a 2-0 lead on a single from Viehland that crossed Depaoli.

With two outs, Roemer scored on a passed ball and Comer stole home on a double steal — opening a 4-0 advantage.

Roemer doubled in the top of the second and scored Birkel, and Spring Creek’s deficit swelled to 7-0 on a two-run bomb by Viehland.

In the top of the third, the Lady Vaqueros grabbed a 9-0 advantage as Sandate sent in Youngs with an RBI single and Lara stole home.

More of the same in the away half of the fifth.

Fernley opened a double-digit lead on a single by Viehland that drove in Comer with two outs and Reger stole home for an 11-0 tally.

Spring Creek plated its only runs of the contest in the bottom of the fifth.

Sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid led off with a walk, and junior Nyha Harris pulled a double to right field — MacDiarmid scoring on the play.