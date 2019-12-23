Fernley runs, shoots past Lady Indians

Tsosie broke Fernley’s press by herself and dropped a floater in traffic, freshman Peyton Jacaway made a free throw and Elko cut the deficit to one with a buzzer-beating shot from the short corner by Ross on a dish by Jacaway after an inbound set.

After one, Elko trailed 14-13.

The Lady Indians took the lead to open the second by a deuce from Tsosie after she regained her dribble, but Sullivan sank two free throws for the Lady Vaqueros.

Jacobson booked her third field goal, and Bunyard buried a three for Fernley — Elko turning the ball over with regularity both in the backcourt and in its half-court sets.

Jacaway scored on a shot from the baseline with a dime by freshman Aurora Eklund, but Sullivan was left alone for a triple, Jacaway then switching sides and nailing another jumper.

Fernley scored four straight on a follow by Burns and a put-back by Jacobson, Ross making a free throw for the Lady Indians.

Sullivan sliced the left side for a layup, and Tsosie scored after Aurora Eklund penetrated the defense.

Tsosie added a free throw and finished a give-and-go from Izzy Eklund — trimming the margin to five at 30-25 — but senior Celeste Condie pushed the advantage to seven with a deuce.