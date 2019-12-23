Fernley runs, shoots past Lady Indians

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team played hard Saturday against unbeaten Fernley, but the Lady Indians’ lack of depth and abundance or turnovers were too much to overcome in a 76-53 loss.
The Lady Vaqueros found little opposition from Elko’s defense early on, Fernley opening an 8-0 lead in a minute and a half.
Sophomore Willow Jacobson scored four points on a follow-up finish and a pair of free throws, junior Karli Burns notching a layup from a press break and senior Katelyn Bunyard finding an easy finish in the lane.
Elko broke its scoreless drought with a layup by junior Olivia Morrell on a sweet feed by senior Izzy Eklund, who then scored herself on a dime by sophomore Jersey Tsosie.
The Lady Indians settled in defensively and offensively, tying the contest with a midrange pull-up and a pair of free throws by senior Katie Ross.
With 3:15 on the clock, Jacobson pushed Fernley to the front with a runner on the baseline.
The run was stretched with consecutive buckets by senior Jaiden Sullivan, splitting a pair of defenders for a runner from the right side and using a hesitation dribble for a nice drive on the left.
Tsosie broke Fernley’s press by herself and dropped a floater in traffic, freshman Peyton Jacaway made a free throw and Elko cut the deficit to one with a buzzer-beating shot from the short corner by Ross on a dish by Jacaway after an inbound set.
After one, Elko trailed 14-13.
The Lady Indians took the lead to open the second by a deuce from Tsosie after she regained her dribble, but Sullivan sank two free throws for the Lady Vaqueros.
Jacobson booked her third field goal, and Bunyard buried a three for Fernley — Elko turning the ball over with regularity both in the backcourt and in its half-court sets.
Jacaway scored on a shot from the baseline with a dime by freshman Aurora Eklund, but Sullivan was left alone for a triple, Jacaway then switching sides and nailing another jumper.
Fernley scored four straight on a follow by Burns and a put-back by Jacobson, Ross making a free throw for the Lady Indians.
Sullivan sliced the left side for a layup, and Tsosie scored after Aurora Eklund penetrated the defense.
Tsosie added a free throw and finished a give-and-go from Izzy Eklund — trimming the margin to five at 30-25 — but senior Celeste Condie pushed the advantage to seven with a deuce.
Aurora Eklund once again sliced the deficit to a handful from a steal, but the half closed with a deuce by Burns.
Fernley led by seven at 34-27 at the break.
Jacobson and Tsosie traded buckets to start the third quarter, Ross scoring and making the score 36-31.
Bunyard made a free throw and then scored after an offensive rebound from her miss at the stripe.
Burns went the other way for a layup from an Elko turnover, and Jacobson drilled a baseline jumper.
A free throw by Bunyard capped an 8-0 run for the Lady Vaqueros.
Morrell finished an And-1 from a feed by Ross, and Tsosie also booked a hoop through the harm.
Condie gashed the middle of Elko’s defense, and Burns grabbed another offensive board and dropped a bucket.
Elko junior Sydnee Patterson found the scorebook with a deuce, but Burns continued her solid outing with another two-pointer.
Closing the third, Aurora Eklund made an aggressive take and finished through contact.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians trailed by 11 at 52-41.
Tsosie grabbed a steal and dashed to the lane for a layup to open the final frame, but the wheels came off for the Lady Indians one turnover and defensive breakdown at a time.
Burns splashed a long two, Condie scoring on a takeaway.
Bunyard railed a three from the right corner, Condie drilling a triple from the same-exact spot — Elko failing to close out and contest against shooters on back-to-back possessions.
Elko took a timeout following a 10-0 run, but the damage continued from the reset — the streak reaching 18 in a row for Fernley — Jacobson notching a deuce, Burns smoking a three and Sullivan adding another triple.
Jacaway hit a shot from the baseline for the Lady Indians, but Jacobson scored her 18th and 20th points on consecutive field goals — Burns reaching 22 points with a pair of freebies.
Tsosie scored with a take down the middle, and Morrell dropped a finish from the left side — Tsosie crossing over her defender for another bucket on the right block.
She then worked through multiple defenders and was awarded a blocking foul on the defense, flipping up a finger roll for an And-1.
Elko closed the game on an 8-0 run, but the damage was already done — Fernley scoring 24 points in the final eight minutes — the Lady Indians losing in a 3A North ballgame for the first time by a final score of 76-53.
Burns led Fernley with 22 points, Tsosie scoring a team-high 22 points for the Lady Indians.
Jacobson finished with 20 points for the Lady Vaqueros, Sullivan closed with 14 points and Bunyard tallied 12 points — giving Fernley four players in double figures.
Burns, Sullivan and Bunyard each hit two 3s — Condie adding another triple.
Ross approached double digits with nine points for Elko, Morrell and Jacaway finishing with seven points apiece.
Aurora Eklund closed with four points, Izzy Eklund and Patterson each adding two.
FERNLEY — 14 — 20 — 18 — 24 —76 Total
ELKO — 13 — 14 — 14 — 12 — 52 Total
Versus Sparks
The Lady Indians screamed to a 3-0 record in league play Friday during their home opener against Sparks, never allowing more than three points in any frame.
Elko pitched a shutout in the first quarter and jumped to a 22-0 lead.
At halftime, the Lady Indians led 41-3 thanks to a 19-3 advantage in the second period — opening a running clock before the break.
The Lady Indians notched another double-digit margin in the third by a tally of 11-1 and closed the show with a 13-3 advantage in the fourth.
At the final buzzer, Elko exploded for a 58-point, 65-7 victory.
Ross led all scorers with 19 points — adding two steals, two rebounds and an assist — Tsosie following with 17 points and nearly notching a triple-double with eight boards, seven steals and four assists.
Izzy Eklund posted eight rebounds, four steals, two rebounds and a pair of swipes.
Patterson notched six points, four rebounds, two steals and a dime — Morrell going for five points, four boards, two assists and a steal.
Aurora Eklund finished with four points, five steals, four assists and a board — Jacaway closing out the offense with four points and snagging three takeaways.
SPARKS — 0 3 — 1 — 3 — 7 Total
ELKO — 22 — 19 — 11 — 13 — 65 Total
Up Next
The Lady Indians will open the Las Vegas Holiday Classic with a 4:20 p.m. Friday contest versus Perry (Arizona).