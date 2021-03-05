Fernley/Spring Creek football on for now

The Vaqueros eventually wrapped up their season with an 11-2 record and were named the 3A state champions after a 24-20 victory over Fallon.

“Obviously, I haven’t seen any film on them this year. We’ve been watching games from last year,” Tournahu said. “They’re still the defending state champs, and I’d say they are probably the favorites again. They had a really good junior class.”

While Fernley’s line is rumored to be young and in front of a new quarterback, Tournahu is fully aware of the impacts that can be made by the Vaqueros’ playmakers.

“Their skill (position) kids are really good. Anthony Thompson is so fast, and I think their running back (Brandon Reyes) is a three-year starter,” he said.

From what he has seen from his own team in limited practices, Tournahu said he was surprised.

“We are more athletic than I thought we would be, especially at running back and wide receiver. We’re deeper than I thought,” he said. “We simplified things — given the limited days of practice — and don’t have as much in place as we usually do if we would have had six weeks and a scrimmage.”

Tournahu said the Spartans don’t have a lot of pass routes installed, but the run game should look very similar.