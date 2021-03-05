Fernley/Spring Creek football on for now

SPRING CREEK — Despite the football season being green-lighted by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Feb. 17, the season opener for the Spring Creek Spartans has been a question mark due to issues with the Fernley’s ability to get tested for COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, the Vaqueros had not been tested — the game set for 3 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek — the Spartans successfully undergoing their testing on Thursday without a hiccup.
“Not good, not good at all. I guess they didn’t have anyone who could administer their tests,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “We all passed our tests — every level — freshmen, JV and varsity.”
Tournahu said their tests began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday and were administered by the Elko County Ambulance Services, and that Spring Creek was “practicing a little after 3 o’clock.”
Friday night, Tournahu received word that Fernley was traveling to Pyramid Lake to get their tests performed at 6 p.m.
“It looks like we’re a go, unless they have anyone test positive,” he said.
As for the game — should it happen — the Spartans will look for a different result than the last time the two teams met.
Last season, Fernley traveled to Spring Creek and handed the Spartans a 27-6 loss on Oct. 11, 2019.
The Vaqueros eventually wrapped up their season with an 11-2 record and were named the 3A state champions after a 24-20 victory over Fallon.
“Obviously, I haven’t seen any film on them this year. We’ve been watching games from last year,” Tournahu said. “They’re still the defending state champs, and I’d say they are probably the favorites again. They had a really good junior class.”
While Fernley’s line is rumored to be young and in front of a new quarterback, Tournahu is fully aware of the impacts that can be made by the Vaqueros’ playmakers.
“Their skill (position) kids are really good. Anthony Thompson is so fast, and I think their running back (Brandon Reyes) is a three-year starter,” he said.
From what he has seen from his own team in limited practices, Tournahu said he was surprised.
“We are more athletic than I thought we would be, especially at running back and wide receiver. We’re deeper than I thought,” he said. “We simplified things — given the limited days of practice — and don’t have as much in place as we usually do if we would have had six weeks and a scrimmage.”
Tournahu said the Spartans don’t have a lot of pass routes installed, but the run game should look very similar.
“Our runs are the same plays that we have done the last four years,” he said. “Our line is very experienced. I think they know some of the stuff we run better than I do.”
Game Time
Given the Vaqueros complete and pass all of their tests, kickoff between Fernley and the Spartans in their season opener is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Follow The Action
The contest will be live-streamed online at nfhsnetwork.com and also broadcast locally on the radio at 104.7 FM.
GALLERY: 2019 Spring Creek Football Highlights