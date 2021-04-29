Fernley walks off on Lady Spartans, 4-3

Senior Anessa Chiquete led off the top of the fifth with a walk, and the Lady Spartans put the ball in play on back-to-back ABs.

However, Chiquete was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice grounder from Moon — who was thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice groundball by junior Taya Grasmick.

Stutesman placed runners at first and second with a base knock to third base, but a popup to second base stranded two.

Depaoli hit a one-out single to left field in the bottom of the fifth, but Stutesman rung up the next hitter with a swinging K and a popup to Chiquete at shortstop ended the inning.

Harris stung a one-out double for the Lady Spartans in the top of the sixth, and Bright was hit by a pitch in the ensuing AB.

But, the Lady Spartans stranded a pair of runners for the second straight inning with a 1-3 groundout and a looking punchout.

Spring Creek’s defense did its part once again in the bottom of the sixth, preserving a one-run lead after a two-out single from senior Josephine Youngs — who was caught attempting to steal second with a pickoff by Stutesman.