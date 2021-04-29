Fernley walks off on Lady Spartans, 4-3

FERNLEY — For a team that has dominated nearly every team in the 3A North other than Fallon — especially Spring Creek — the Fernley softball team found itself in absolute dogfight Wednesday against the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek — after trailing 2-0 — scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and opened a one-run lead, but the defense allowed two runs in the home half of the seventh.
The Lady Vaqueros walked off, escaping what would have been a major upset by a final score of 4-3.
In the top of the first, the Lady Spartans managed just a walk by junior Janeigha Stutesman.
Fernley grabbed a 1-0 lead in the home half on a two-out line drive by junior Mackenzie Viehland, driving in sophomore Mackenzie Depaoli.
Viehland then struck out the Spring Creek side in order in the away half of the second.
The Lady Spartans returned the favor with a one-two-three frame in the bottom of the second, junior Riley Moon catching a fly ball in right field, tallying a 4-3 groundout from freshman Evelyn Bright to junior Nyha Harris and Stutesman closing the frame with a strikeout.
In the top of the third, sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid led off and was hit by a pitch and stole second base — advancing to third on a one-out single to second by Moon.
Spring Creek attempted to pull a double steal, but the Lady Vaqueros didn’t throw down to second — striking down MacDiarmid’s attempted steal of home at the plate.
A popup ended the threat.
Fernley opened a 2-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the third, an error at first base allowing junior Braelyn Birkel to score.
With runners at second and third, the Lady Spartans escaped the threat with back-to-back punchouts from Stutesman.
Spring Creek fought back and went to the high side in the away half of the fourth, doing so with an inside-the-park homer.
Stutesman drew a leadoff walk, and senior Jacyee Freyensee followed with a single to second.
After consecutive strikeouts by Viehland, the Lady Spartans earned a big-time swing from a ninth-grade talent.
On a 1-1 pitch, Bright blasted a deep fly ball to right field — driving in Stutesman and Freyensee — staying on her horse and touching all the bases.
The home run that never left the field gave Spring Creek a 4-3 lead.
After allowing a leadoff single to junior Aloysia Sullivan, the Lady Spartans — namely Stutesman — retired the next-three batters in order on a pair of looking Ks and a swinging strikeout.
Senior Anessa Chiquete led off the top of the fifth with a walk, and the Lady Spartans put the ball in play on back-to-back ABs.
However, Chiquete was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice grounder from Moon — who was thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice groundball by junior Taya Grasmick.
Stutesman placed runners at first and second with a base knock to third base, but a popup to second base stranded two.
Depaoli hit a one-out single to left field in the bottom of the fifth, but Stutesman rung up the next hitter with a swinging K and a popup to Chiquete at shortstop ended the inning.
Harris stung a one-out double for the Lady Spartans in the top of the sixth, and Bright was hit by a pitch in the ensuing AB.
But, the Lady Spartans stranded a pair of runners for the second straight inning with a 1-3 groundout and a looking punchout.
Spring Creek’s defense did its part once again in the bottom of the sixth, preserving a one-run lead after a two-out single from senior Josephine Youngs — who was caught attempting to steal second with a pickoff by Stutesman.
Viehland recorded all three outs in the top of the seventh, catching a popup back to the circle and firing consecutive strikeouts.
Unfortunately, the Lady Spartans were unable to hold the lead in the home half.
With their backs against the wall, the reigning 2019 league champs responded with conviction.
Senior captain Aschlynn Roemer set the tone with a leadoff double, and junior Marissa Sandate followed with an infield single back to the pitcher.
With runners at the corners, the game was tied 3-3 when Birkel sent a hard groundball through the middle and scored Roemer.
Spring Creek nearly got out of the inning, Chiquete catching a lineout at short and picking off a runner at third.
Close, but no cigar.
With two outs, junior Haeley Diehl Lea slapped a first-pitch double to right field and scored Birkel for the game-winning run — the Lady Vaqueros walking off with a 4-3 victory.
Depaoli finished 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run for Fernley.
Moon led Spring Creek with two hits (2-for-4), and Bright (1-for-2) topped both rosters with a game-high three RBIs on her inside-the-park homer.
Diehl Lea went 2-for-4 for the Lady Vaqueros — not hit larger than her walk-off RBI double — and Birkel was 1-for-3 with two runs scored an RBI.
Roemer notched a double in her lone at-bat and scored the tying run, Youngs and Sandate each hitting 1-for-1.
Stutesman went 1-for-2 and scored a run for the Lady Spartans, Freyensee going 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Harris was 1-for-3 with a double, Grasmick finishing 1-for-4.
Viehland was 1-for-3 at the dish with an RBI, Sullivan also closing 1-for-3 at the plate.
In the circle, Viehland earned a no-decision — allowing three runs on seven hits with 12 strikeouts against three walks over seven-complete innings.
In the loss, Stutesman allowed four runs — three earned — on 11 hits with 11 strikeouts and no free passes across 6-2/3 frames.
SPRING CREEK — 000 300 0 — 371
FERNLEY — 101 000 2 — 4(11)0
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-4) will close the three-game set against the Lady Vaqueros (6-1) with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.