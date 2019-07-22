ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming — Following Ali Norcutt’s national championship performance Friday in the reined cow horse competition at the National High School Rodeo Finals, the Silver State placed just four competitors in Saturday’s short-go in a grand total of two events.
Ali Norcutt
With Norcutt needing a 289 Friday evening in the short-go to tie for the national title in the reined cow horse, she did a half-point better, winning the national championship outright with a three-work tally of 866 points.
In the jackpot portion of the event, Norcutt knocked down $1,348.81 — making $239.73 for fourth-place split in round one with a score of 290.5 points — her big paychecks coming on the round-winning 289.5 in the short go for $604.54, making another $604.54 for winning the average.
Not bad for a sophomore, especially considering she finished fifth in the nation in the event as a freshman in 2018.
Payton Feyder
Lamoille’s Payton Feyder qualified for the final round in two events, making it back in both the breakaway roping and the team roping.
In the breakaway, Feyder stopped the clock but her longest run of the rodeo took place in the top-20 round.
In round one, she made a 3.38-second catch (32nd) and followed with a time of 3.47 seconds in round two (39th).
On her last run, a time of 5.76 seconds rounded out the top-10 (13 catches) and her three-head total of 12.61 also finished off the top-10 of the average.
In the team roping, Feyder headed steers for Reno heeler Cashlyn English.
Their best run of the rodeo came in round one — placing 29th with a clean run of 10.41 seconds — following with another two-loop, two-foot effort on a trashy steer for a time of 11.95 seconds and 29th once again in the second round.
Feyder missed the first head shot in the short-go Saturday and the team ran out of time, taking a no-time in the final round.
With a two-steer time of 22.36 seconds, Feyder and English ranked 16th in the average.
Jayce Blake/Cole Christensen
Reno’s Jayce Blake and Logandale’s Cole Christensen also qualified for the final round in the team roping by the skin of their teeth.
Blake and Christensen made their only clean run in three tries during the first round, placing 26th with a time of 9.81 seconds.
In round two, one leg in the heel rope bumped the time back five seconds for a total of 15.05 seconds.
With a two-head tally of 24.86 seconds, they were one of the last teams to make the short-go and one of the first teams to run in the final round.
Blake’s head shot misfired, Christensen’s attempt to become a header backfired and they took a no-time.
They finished 19th in the average.
Tayler Felton
Fallon’s Tayler Felton did not have the type of rodeo she is accustomed to, but she still managed to wind up third in the All-Around Rookie Cowgirl race with 200 points — courtesy of one run.
After missing her first breakaway calf, Felton made the second run count.
Friday night, she blistered the scoreboard with a time of 2.27 seconds — winning the second round — stacking $1,875.63 into her pockets in the jackpot.
Jessica Betz
Washoe Valley’s Jessica Betz made the top-20 of the Queen Contest, finishing 13th in the nation with a total of 596.5 points, 100.25 points off the pace of 2020 National High School Rodeo Association Queen McKardy Kelly, of Midway, Utah.
Points
Nevada’s girls ranked 14th in the nation with 1,091 points — more than half of the total (570) coming from Norcutt in the reined cow horse — the boys finishing 33rd in the standings with 190 points.
In total, Nevada was 24th in the nation with 1,281 points.
