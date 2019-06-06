Feyder tops pole bending, reserve All-Around cowgirl — Goemmer wins barrel racing, goes to nationals in 3 events

LAS VEGAS — A crop of senior cowgirls definitely performed at or near their peaks during the Nevada High School Rodeo State Finals.
Lamoille senior Payton Feyder and Battle Mountain senior Riata Goemmer have plenty to celebrate, each winning a respective state title and qualifying for the national finals in three events apiece.
Crescent Valley senior Kaylee Filippini will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in two events, winning the girls cutting and placing second in the reined cow horse.
Wells Rodeo Club member and Spring Creek High School senior Whitney Slack added her name to the list of state champions, topping the competition in the goat tying.
Payton Feyder
Feyder is going back to nationals in the pole bending after a one-year absence.
As a freshman, she placed third in the nation in the event — knocking a pole over in round two of the 2018 state finals and finishing sixth in the state — jumping to the top of the state standings in her senior season.
She entered the state finals in a four-way logjam for first place with 180 points, performing almost flawlessly in her three runs.
Feyder won the first round with a time of 21.375 seconds, shortening up the pace in round two with a 21.332 but finishing fourth.
On her last run, she did something extremely important — kept all the poles standing — closing with a 21.575-second run for sixth place.
Her three-round time of 64.282 bested all comers, winning the average and capturing the state title with a total of 352 points.
Feyder ranked third in the team roping standings with 290 points, heading for Douglas-Carson partner Cashlyn English.
The girls stayed the course, entering the state finals in third place and remaining there when the dust settled.
Despite a no-time in the first round, Feyder and English bounced back with a pair of one-leg runs in rounds two and three, stopping the clock in 15.92 seconds for seventh place and making their fastest run of the rodeo with a 13.29 for sixth place in the short-go.
Just three teams caught all three of their steers, Feyder and English placing fourth in the three-round average with a two-head time of 29.21 seconds.
A three-event qualifier for the national finals, Feyder claimed the last trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, finishing fourth in the breakaway roping.
She actually needed to climb a spot, entering the state rodeo in fifth place and two points from fourth.
She opened with a fifth-place effort in round one with a time of 3.57 seconds — her fastest of the three rounds — following with a 3.64 for eight place in the second round.
In the short-go, she completed the journey — stopping the clock in 5.38 seconds in a soft round — notching fifth in the round and fourth in the average with a total time of 12.59 seconds.
For the season, she tallied 259.5 points.
Combining all of her events, Feyder finished the season with 1,480.01 points and was named the Reserve All-Around Cowgirl for the state, edging Goemmer by the smallest or margins.
Riata Goemmer
Goemmer went into the state rodeo in the No. 2 position in the All-Around standings — finishing with 1,473.75 points — winding up in third place, just 6.26 points behind Feyder.
Goemmer staked her claim to the state title in the barrel racing — entering the rodeo in a three-way tie for first place — posting three stellar runs for a state championship and an average win.
She ranked second in the first round with a time of 17.678, placed fourth in round two on a 17.547-second run and remained consistent with a 17.578 in the short-go for third place.
Her three-run time of 52.803 topped the average, Goemmer closing the year with 356.5 points.
Like Feyder, Goemmer will represent Nevada in three events at nationals — also booking spots in the girls cutting and the reined cow horse.
She placed second in the girls cutting, entering state in a six-way tie for the lead.
Goemmer bookended the rodeo with scored of 143 in the first and third rounds, placing fourth and second, respectively.
In round two, she posted her best work of the rodeo with a 146 for second place.
In the average, her three-herd work of 432 ranked second — where she also finished in the year-end standings with 346.5 points.
Goemmer entered the state rodeo in fourth place of the reined cow horse, hanging on for the final spot to the national finals.
She scored 277 points for sixth place in round one, bounced back with a 288 for third in the second round and upped her game to a 289.5 in the final round — the second-best score of short-go — finishing fourth in the average with a three-round total of 854.5 points.
Kaylee Filippini
In the girls cutting, things could not have gone much better for Kaylee Filippini.
Facing a six-way split for first place, she let her work and her horse determine the outcome in the final-three runs of the state season.
The only time of the rodeo Filippini did not win first place was in the opening round, scoring 145 points and finishing second.
From then on out, increased scores and domination.
Filippini tallied a 148 and won the second round, notching a rodeo-best 149 for first place in the short-go and opening a 10-point cushion over second place in the average with a three-herd work of 442 points.
For the year, she scored 176.75 points.
She will also make the trip to Rock Springs in the reined cow horse.
Filippini entered the state rodeo in second place and remained there, finishing as the state runner-up with 30.975 points for the season.
Her lowest score of 280.5 came in the first round for fifth place.
She followed up with her best score on a second-place 288.5 in round two and ranked third in the final round with a score of 286, finishing third in the average with a three-round tally of 855.
Whitney Slack
If anyone is looking for the state champion goat tyer, look no farther than Whitney Slack.
Speaking of slack, she had some to pick up — entering the state rodeo in fifth place and 11 points behind the four-way leaders.
She began the march to the top of the leaderboard with a first-place run of 8.67 seconds in the opening round, placing eighth in the second round with a time of 10.42 seconds.
In the final round, she broke out her fastest run —the second-fastest of the short-go and the entire rodeo — spinning on a tie in 7.76 seconds.
Her three-round total of 26.85 seconds ranked second in the average, but her year-end total of 338.75 points topped the field — completing the comeback for the state title.
Riley Roderick
Jiggs freshman Riley Roderick was named the Rookie All-Around Cowboy, scoring a combined 698 points during the season in his events.
He gave the local cowboys a state title of a different fashion, not spurring, swinging, throwing or tying — shooting his way to first.
In the trap shoot, Roderick posted a score of 23 points for the championship — the top-four spots separated by just 1.9 points.
Dekklan Albisu
Like Roderick, Spring Creek junior Dekklan Albisu booked his position to the NHSFR in the trap shoot, placing third with a score of 21.2 points.
Chandler Green
Elko freshman Chandler Green will be the lone representative of the local rough stock riders at the NHSFR, entering the state finals in third place of the bull riding with 35 points.
He did not post a score during the state rodeo, but neither did the two cowboys behind him — Green maintaining his four-point lead over White Pine’s Chace Green, who finished with the fourth and final spot to nationals, Elko’s Cody Fowers finishing fifth and one place from a trip to the NHSFR for a berth in the Silver State International Rodeo.
Emma Lemaire
Battle Mountain sophomore Emma Lemaire will compete at the NHSFR in the pole bending, locking down the final qualification to the big dance.
She entered the rodeo in a four-way tie for the top spot, opening the state rodeo with her best effort.
In round one, she stopped the clock in 21.384 seconds for second place.
Poles got the best of her in the last-two rounds — knocking over a pole on each run — clocking 26.024 and 25.86.
Despite the setbacks, she benefited from miscues by other competitors — still placing sixth in the average with 10 seconds in penalties for a three-round total of 73.268 seconds — clinging to fourth place with a season total of 286 points.
Silver State International Rodeo
For contestants who did not qualify for the National Finals High School Rodeo, the Silver State International Rodeo, in Winnemucca, welcomes everyone who finished between fifth and 15th in their respective events.
Payton Feyder
Paired with three qualifications to nationals, Feyder added three berths to the SSIR.
She was one spot away from a qualification to nationals in the girls cutting, ranking fifth with 300.76 points and 12.24 points from tying fourth-place Ali Norcutt, of Fallon.
Feyder went to state in a six-way tie for first, all the marbles coming down three herd works — scoring 138 points in the first round (splitting fifth and sixth), posting her best work of 141 points in round two (third place) and closing with her lowest score of 138 in the short-go (fourth place).
In the reined cow horse competition, Feyder closed in sixth place with 200.25 points.
Her best score at state came in the first round with a total of 286 points for third place, marking 276.5 in round two for sixth and tallying a 283 for fifth in the short round — finishing fifth in the average with a three-work total of 845.5 points.
Feyder’s final SSIR berth came in the barrel racing, finishing 12th in the state standings with 107.5 points.
At state, she knocked over two barrels in round one for a time of 28.259 seconds, not placing in either of the final-two rounds with times of 18.247 and 23.622 (plus-five) in the short-go for a three-round total of 70.128 seconds.
Emma Lemaire
Along with her NHSFR qualification in the poles, Lemaire will compete at SSIR in three events — placing sixth in the girls cutting, 10th in the barrel racing and 15th in the breakaway roping.
She was part of the six-way lead entering the state finals in the girls cutting.
Lemaire took a no-score in round one and followed with fifth-place scores of 134 and 137 on her next-two works, finishing sixth in the average and sixth in the state standings with 268.25 points.
In the barrels, her best run of 18.261 resulted in no points in the first round, knocking over a can in the second and third rounds for times of 22.69 and 23.38 – falling from sixth to 10th in the year-end standings with 139 points.
She climbed to the 15th and final position to SSIR in the breakaway roping with a third-place effort of 3.11 seconds in the first round.
Lemaire caught her calf in round two in 4.04 seconds but did not place— misfiring on her loop in the short-go — placing eighth in the average with a two-head time of 7.15 seconds.
Riata Goemmer
Goemmer qualified for SSIR in two events, narrowly missing out on her fourth event at nationals in one.
She placed fifth in the pole bending with 252 points for the year, opening state with a 21.937-second effort for fifth place in the first round.
In the second round, 10 seconds in penalties for two-downed poles served as the difference in a bid for nationals, posting a time of 30.897.
Goemmer brought her best stuff in the short-go, posting the fastest time of the rodeo in 20.826 seconds for the win.
She placed seventh in the average, despite the penalties in round two, finishing with a three-run total of 73.66 seconds.
In the goat tying, she closed 14th in the year-end standings with 102.5 points — posting times of 9.75 seconds (sixth) in round one, 10.72 seconds (ninth) in the second round and 16.44 in the final round — placing eighth in the average with a three-round tally of 36.91 seconds.
Kaylee Filippini
Filippini finished the season with an eighth-place position in the team roping, heading for Fernley’s Grace Felton, each girl mounting 157.25 points.
The girls opened the state rodeo with a time of 16.42 seconds for third place in a weak round, adding a time of 14.91 for fourth on their second steer in another soft go before taking a no-time in the short round.
With a two-steer total of 31.33 seconds, Filippini and Felton finished fifth in the three-head average.
Whitney Slack
Slack and Moapa Valley partner Benton Price finished 13th in the year-end standings of the team roping with 92.5 point apiece, despite taking three no-times during the state finals.
Riley Roderick
Roderick was oh-so close — on the outside and looking in — for three trips to nationals, placing fifth in the tie-down roping, team roping and the steer wrestling.
In the tie-down, he entered state in a four-way tie for first place in the standings.
He took a no-time in the first round — placing himself in an uphill climb — placing 10th in the second round with a time of 23.37 seconds.
Roderick did all he could in the final round, taking second with a time of 12.99 seconds — finishing ninth in the average with a two-head time of 36.36, finishing fifth in the year-end standings with 267 points.
Heading for Winnemucca partner Cade Bell, the team entered in fifth place and was unable to climb to fourth.
With a time of 28.29 in the first round, they placed seventh.
Roderick and Bell stopped the clock in 26 seconds in round two for 10th place, but a no-time in the short-go ended the hunt for a berth to the NHSFR and resulted in a two-head average time of 54.29 for seventh place and fifth in the year-end race with 231.25 points.
In the steer wrestling, Roderick clocked 20.98 seconds for a third-place finish in the first round.
He threw his second steer in 11.75 seconds for his fastest run of the rodeo — placing third for the second round in a row — but he took a no-time in the short-go and ranked fourth in the average, finishing fifth in the year-end standings with 158.75 points.
Logan Jones
Elko’s Logan Jones qualified for SSIR in each of his shooting events, placing fifth in the rifle shoot with a score of 13.5 points and taking eighth in the trap shoot with 14 points.
Dekklan Albisu
Albisu qualified for nationals in one shooting event, closing with a SSIR berth in the other.
In the rifle shoot, he scored 6.7 points for eighth place.
Quade Filippini
Crescent Valley’s Quade Filippini will compete at SSIR in three events: the tie-down roping, team roping and the rifle shoot.
He took a no-time in the first round of the calf roping, tying down his second calf in 16.64 seconds for fifth place.
Filippini busted out his best effort in the final round for a third-place finish with a time of 14.02 seconds, placing eighth in the average with a two-head total of 30.66 seconds and ninth in the year-end standings with 139.25 points.
In the team roping, he placed 12th with Lincoln County partner Wylee Mitchell.
They opened the rodeo with a time of 32.89 seconds for ninth place, taking a no-time in round two and making their only clean run with a time of 9.95 seconds for third place in the short-go — finishing sixth in the average with a two-head time of 42.84 seconds and ranking 12th in the year-end standings with 92.75 seconds.
Filippini closed his SSIR qualifications with a tie for ninth place in the rifle shoot.
Madi Borkman
Spring Creek freshman Madi Borkman knocked down two SSIR qualifications in her first year of high school rodeo, finishing 14th in the breakaway roping and rounding out the SSIR field in 15th of the team roping with Battle Mountain partner Gracie Lou Holman.
Borkman took a pair of no-times in the breakaway roping on her first and third calves, but she earned a 10th-place finish in the second round with a time of 3.92 seconds – finishing the season with 78.25 points.
With Holman, the girls stopped the clock with a five-second penalty for one leg on the heel shot — opening the state rodeo with a time of 14.62 seconds and second place.
They followed with a pair of no-times, closing out the SSIR berths with 84.75 points.
Congratulations to Payton Feyder and Riata Goemmer for their state titles and three qualifications to the National High School Finals Rodeo, Kaylee Filippini, Whitney Slack and Riley Roderick for their state championships, everyone who earned trips to the NHSFR after a long season and to those who extended their year with berths to the Silver State International Rodeo.
National High School Finals Rodeo
The 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo will take place July 14-20 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Silver State International Rodeo
The 35th annual Silver State International Rodeo will run from June 29 through July 6 at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, in Winnemucca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.