Fill-in Sears helps No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30

Simply following Harsin's advice.

"Coach preached to let loose. Have a good time and just trust your training, trust your abilities," Sears said. "I think that's why I was able to play so freely tonight."

CT Thomas hauled in two of Sears' TD passes, including a tone-setting 75-yarder on the game's first play. The Broncos (2-0, 2-0 Mountain West) have now captured 11 straight games over league foes. It's their longest streak since joining the league in 2011.

Backup tailback Andrew Van Buren scored on a pair of short runs as he stepped in for George Holani, who appeared to be banged up in the first quarter and didn't carry the ball again.

Air Force (1-2, 0-2) saw its nine-game home winning streak snapped. The last team to win at Falcon Stadium? Boise State, in 2018.

Brandon Lewis rushed for 112 yards and a score, while fullback Matthew Murla added two scores for a dinged-up Falcons offense. They entered the game missing leading rusher Timothy Jackson and tailback Kadin Remsberg for undisclosed reasons. Air Force had quarterback Haaziq Daniels leave the game in the first quarter after being shaken up on a hit. He was replaced by Warren Bryan, who rushed for 87 yards on a day when Air Force gained 415 yards on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}