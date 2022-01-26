Finlayson 2nd at Chaparral Invitational

LAS VEGAS — The Elko wrestling team made a successful trip south, placing six grapplers at the Chaparral Invitational.

Leading the way was sophomore Eli Finlayson, who was the runner-up in the 182-pound division.

He closed with a 3-1 record, notching three victories by fall.

After a bye, Finlayson pinned Foothill’s Luis Jimenez in 2:56 and defeated Notre Dame Riverside’s Benjamin Valencia at the 1:13 mark of the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, he advanced to the championship with a win by fall in 3:02 against Liberty’s Maliki Allen.

Green Valley’s Gavin Blondeaux defeated Finlayson by fall in 3:19 in the final.

Craig Slater

Junior Craig Slater took third place in the 126-pound weight class, overcoming an early loss and bouncing back with a 5-1 record for the consolation championship — tallying two pins and two wins by technical fall.

He opened with a win by fall in 1:37 against Palo Verde’s Liam Grady, but he was shut out in a 10-0, major-decision loss in the quarterfinal versus Benjamin Salas.

From the consolation bracket, Slater pinned Shadow Ridge’s Mark Zuniga at the 2:53 mark and rolled off a 17-2, tech-fall victory over Desert Oasis’ Jacob Bolin.

In the consolation semifinal, he gutted out an 8-7 decision over Liberty’s Brayden Guerrero.

Slater captured the consolation championship with a tech-fall win against Basic’s Roger Garcia in the third-fourth match with the score at 18-3.

Blaze Jones

At 132 pounds, senior Blaze Jones finished fourth — posting a 4-2 record with two wins by fall.

He pinned Desert Oasis’ Ethan Alexander Chavez in 3:40 before losing by fall in 1:36 against Centennial’s Nicholas Egbalic in the quarterfinal round.

In the consolation bracket, Jones earned a 6-3 decision over sophomore teammate Cael Sellers and pinned Green Valley’s Connor Lane at the 3:59 mark.

In the consolation semi, he beat Faith Lutheran’s Hunter Vernon by forfeit.

Western’s Acencion Garcia bested Jones in the third-fourth match by a score of 8-5.

Titan Kennedy

Junior Titan Kennedy also booked a fourth-place finish, closing with a 4-2 record with a win by fall in the 120-pound division.

His lone pin came in his first match at the 2:45 mark against Desert Oasis’ Malachi Derringer, but Kennedy lost by fall against Western’s Ernesto Figueras in 58 seconds during the quarterfinal.

From the consolation side, Kennedy defeated Spring Valley’s Carlos Giles Cervantes by forfeit and shut out Basic’s Phillip Vella by a tally of 6-0.

He earned a close, 3-2 victory over Boulder City’s Mick Raabe in the consolation final before losing by fall in 1:30 against Virgin Valley’s Gavin Baird in the third-fourth match.

Camden Jensen

Sophomore Camden Jensen ranked sixth in the 106-pound weight class, closing with a 3-3 mark and win by fall.

He lost his first match by fall at the end of the first round against Pleasant Grove’s Quincy Benson, then he notched his first win by forfeit in the consolation bracket.

Jensen defeated Pleasant Grove’s Oliver Benson by a score of 8-2 and pinned Spring Valley’s Syed Hussein in no-time flat.

In the consolation semi, he lost to Quincy Benson for the second time — coming up two points short in a 6-4 loss.

In the fifth-six match, Jensen once again fell a takedown shy in an 8-6 loss against Pahrump Valley’s Kyle Heaney.

Marco Romero

At 113 pounds, sophomore Marco Romero finished sixth with a 2-3 record — earning each of his wins by fall.

Romero pinned Spring Valley’s Dylan Escutia in 5:13 and beat Bishop Gorman’s Adam Jimenez by fall at the 1:03 mark.

He closed the tournament with three-consecutive losses by injury default to Western’s David Garcia in the semifinal, Spring Valley’s Victor Giles-Cervantes in the consolation semi and Jimenez in the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placers

Senior Noah Chacon — 3-2 with two wins by fall at 145 pounds

Sophomore Cael Sellers — 2-2 with two wins by fall at 132 pounds

Senior Elliot Leaman — 2-2 with two wins by fall at 138 pounds

Sophomore Christian Felix — 2-2 with a win by fall at 160 pounds

Freshman Kellen Wendell — 1-2 with a win by fall at 138 pounds

Junior Lenny Dohl — 1-2 with a win by fall at 220 pounds

Senior Grant Castor — 0-2 at 126 pounds

Junior Ayden Rodriguez — 0-2 at 195 pounds

Up Next

The Indians will compete in the Division 3A North League Duals from Feb. 4-5, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

