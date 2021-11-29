Finlayson, Fesenmaier, and Sellers snag league awards — Indians roll off 6 1st-Team All-Region selections

ELKO — Fittingly, after a successful season — reaching the 3A state semifinal — the Elko football team earned high marks in the Division 3A North and North-East awards.

In total, the Indians rolled off six 1st-Team All-North selections — four coming on the defensive side of the ball — and tacked on a 3A North-East league Co-MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year and a Coach of the Year.

Eli Finlayson

In his first year of varsity ball, Elko sophomore running back Eli Finlayson wasted no time in making his name known and feared — splitting the 3A North-East MVP honor with Fallon senior quarterback Keaton Williams.

Finlayson led the league in rushing yards by a wide margin, totaling 1,169 yards on 186 attempts — averaging 6.3 yards per tote — and scored 22 touchdowns on the ground, by far the most in the conference.

He also caught five passes for 63 yards with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Finlayson booked twice as many touchdowns as the second-leading scorer in the league, finding the end zone a total of 24 times.

In 10 contests, he surpassed 100 yards rushing six times.

He set a career high with 210 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ 49-0 shutout victory over Spring Creek on Oct. 22, 2021, at Warrior Field.

On Oct. 15, 2021, in Dayton, Finlayson set his career mark for touchdowns — striking paydirt five times and rushing for 172 yards on only seven carries in a 41-0 win over the Dust Devils.

Along with his 3A North-East Co-MVP, he was also chosen as the 3A North region 1st-Team running back.

Andoni Fesenmaier

As Finlayson’s varsity career just began, another came to a close — not without some fireworks.

Elko senior linebacker Andoni Fesenmaier was selected at the Division 3A North-East Defensive Player of the Year.

Fesenmaier ranked sixth in the league with 70 tackles — including 50 solo stops — and notched a pair of sacks.

He showed remarkable versatility, not only dropping ball carriers and tormenting quarterbacks, also possessing athletic ability, frame and range to drop into coverage.

Fesenmaier tallied an interception and recovered a fumble.

He tallied his season high of 12 tackles in Elko’s 46-38 come-from-behind victory over Fernley in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs on Nov. 5, 2021, and made each of his two sacks during the Indians’ 32-19 comeback win against Fallon on Oct. 8, 2021, at Warrior Field.

Fesenmaier picked off a pass in a 14-13 road win on Sept. 4, 2021, at Truckee, and pounced on a loose ball in the Indians’ season finale during a 23-16 home loss to Virgin Valley on Nov. 13, 2021, in Elko.

Paired with his DPOY honor, Fesenmaier was also tabbed a 1st-Team All-Defense selection at linebacker.

Luke Sellers

Elko head coach Luke Sellers was named the 3A North-East Coach of the Year, the Indians finishing with a 7-3 overall record — going unbeaten in league play and posting a 5-0 mark against conference opponents — their best mark since an 8-3 campaign in the 2015 season.

The turning point in the season came after a 23-0 shutout loss at home against North Valleys on Sept. 9, 2021, which dropped the Indians to 1-2, when Elko changed its offense and went away from its 11-guys-in-a-phone-booth approach.

Following the defeat, the Indians won six-consecutive games before falling to the Bulldogs in the state semifinal.

Blaze Jones

Elko senior Blaze Jones served a multitude of purposes for the Indians, playing his way to a 1st-Team All-Region selection at linebacker — also often playing zone coverage in the secondary.

In his final year in maroon and white, Jones tied for second on the team and split ninth in the league with 56 tackles.

He also tallied a pair of sacks.

Jones matched his career high with 11 tackles and made a sack in Elko’s loss to North Valleys, booking 10 stops and his other sack in the Indians’ victory over Fallon.

Cael Sellers

As a sophomore, safety Cael Sellers stepped in and made immediate contributions all over the field — primarily in the Indians’ secondary — earning a 1st-Team All-Region defensive selection in his first season of varsity ball.

Sellers tied for second on the roster and ninth in the 3A North-East with 56 tackles.

He also recovered a pair of fumbles — returning one for 20 yards — and blocked two kicks.

A sure tackler, Sellers set his career high for stops in the first game of his varsity career — making 10 tuffs in a 40-7 road loss on Aug. 27, 2021, in Middleton, Idaho.

Sellers also blocked a field goal against Middleton, and he made both fumble recoveries versus Fallon — a game in which he also blocked a punt, hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception and completed a 43-yard pass.

Braedon Swaffield

In his final season with the Indians, senior Braedon Swaffield also went out with a bang — notching a 1st-Team All-Region choice alone the defensive front.

On the year, Swaffield recorded 37 tackles, a sack, recovered a fumble and picked off a pass.

He set his career high with eight tackles against Truckee, made his lone interception versus Middleton and thwarted a comeback bid with a late fumble recovery against Fallon.

Cohen Chapin

Elko senior Cohen Chapin played a major factor in the Indians’ ability to put points on the board, blocking his was way to a 1st-Team All-Region nod on the offensive line at left tackle.

He often paved the road that allowed Elko to compile 2,039 rushing yards as a team, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt across the board.

In total, the Indians finished with 29 rushing touchdowns — many coming behind No. 71 — and closed with 858 passing yards and 12 more scores through the air.

As a whole, Elko scored 41 offensive touchdowns in 10 games — more than four offensive TDs per contest.

All-Region 2nd-Team Selections — Offense

A number of players also earned 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selections.

Jacob Marizza

Spring Creek senior Jacob Marizza — a transfer from McQueen — had to wait for his eligibility to clear for several games, but he made his presence known from the onset of his first action.

In five games, he rushed for 493 yards (fifth in the 3A North-East) on 78 carries — averaging 6.3 yards per attempt — and scored six touchdowns, tying for fourth in the conference.

He also caught two passes for 26 yards.

Marizza set his season high with 159 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in a 28-14 road loss on Oct. 1, 2021, in Fallon, and scored five touchdowns in a 12-carry, 137-yard effort during a 54-0 blowout victory over Dayton on Oct. 8, 2021.

Kayden Boyle

During his final season for the Spartans, senior Kayden Boyle earned a 2nd-Team All-Region selection and 1st-Team All-League selection as an athlete.

Beginning the year at quarterback, Boyle later transitioned to playing wide receiver.

At QB, he completed 10-of-28 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

With his legs, he carried 25 times for 233 yards — averaging 9.3 yards per tote — with two scores.

After moving to the outside, Boyle became Spring Creek’s big-play threat — averaging 30.8 yards on each of his five catches for a team-high 154 yards and a TD.

Behind center, his best game came in a non-conference 33-0 home win on Aug. 26, 2021, against 2A Pershing County — going 7-for-12 for 118 yards with a touchdown and rushing six times for 132 yards and a touchdown.

At receiver, he made two grabs for 132 yards with a touchdown against Dayton.

Ayden Whiting

In his junior season, Elko’s Ayden Whiting knocked down a 2nd-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-League choice at wide receiver — also serving the Indians well on special teams.

He finished second on the team and sixth in the league with 17 catches, also ranking second on the roster and seventh in the 3A North-East with 251 receiving yards — tying for the team high and splitting third in the league with four touchdown grabs.

Whiting set career highs with four catches and two TDs in a 33-14 road victory over Lowry on Sept. 24, 2021, in Winnemucca, and posted a career-best 83 receiving yards on two snags and a TD during a 48-0 road shutout of Hug on Sept. 17, 2021, in Reno.

Kason Lesbo

Elko senior Kason Lesbo — despite not scoring an offensive touchdown — served a vital role for the Indians.

Often playing at H-back, Lesbo was generally set behind the line of scrimmage and came in motion — primarily used a lead blocker off the edge.

He did his job extremely well, creating ample running room for Finlayson and company.

For the year, he caught five passes for 39 yards and carried six times for 12 yards.

His longest reception was a 13-yard, multiple-tackle breaker in the season finale versus Virgin Valley — a game in which he also set up the Indians’ last score of the season with a heads-up offensive-fumble recovery.

Ayden Rodriguez

The Indians benefited greatly from and will continue to reap the rewards of junior Ayden Rodriguez, who — playing at guard — posed a daunting challenge for opposing defensive fronts.

Paired with Chapin at left tackle, Elko’s line on the left side was solid and generally became stronger as games went to the second half — wearing down teams in the fourth quarter.

All-Region 2nd-Team Selections — Defense

Keefer Campbell

The lone local 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selection on the defensive side of the rock was earned by Spring Creek senior Keefer Campbell.

Campbell simply destroyed opponents’ offensive game plans on the Spartans’ defensive line.

He ranked second on the team and was fourth in the league with 76 tackles — making 41 solo stops — recording double-digit stuffs in four of Spring Creek’s seven games.

Campbell led the 3A North-East with 22 tackles for losses and tied for second in the league with 4.5 sacks.

During a 38-19 home loss to Lowry on Oct. 15, 2021, Campbell notched career highs with 19 stops and a forced fumble.

In the Spartans’ home win over Pershing County, he tallied a career-best two sacks.

All-Region 2nd-Team Selections — Special Teams

Cael Sellers

Sellers, already named a 1st-Team All-Region safety, earned a 2nd-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-League selection at punter.

On 19 boots, he averaged 35.1 yards per punt — racking up 666 yards of distance and a touchback.

He tagged his season long of 50 yards twice, doing so versus both North Valleys and Truckee — pinning the Wolverines deep and setting his season high with 238 yards of punts versus the Panthers.

2nd-Team All-League Selections — Offense

Justus Nielsen

Elko junior Justus Nielsen was named the 2nd-Team All-League quarterback for the 3A North-East.

In his first season of varsity football, Nielsen led the Indians to a 7-3 overall record and a perfect 5-0 against conference opponents.

For the year, he completed 53-of-118 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns against five interceptions — ranking third in the league in yards and second in TD tosses.

A dual threat, he finished fourth in the league with 395 rushing yards on 115 attempts and tied for 10th in the conference with five rushing touchdowns.

Preston Chamberlin

Padding Elko’s star-studded lineup of up-and-coming players was sophomore Preston Chamberlin, who lined up both wide receiver and tight end for the Indians.

He led the Indians in both catches and receiving yards and tied for the team high in touchdown receptions.

In his first year of varsity action, Chamberlin ranked fourth in the conference with 20 catches and was fourth in the league with 389 receiving yards — averaging 19.5 yards per grab — and tied for second in the 3A North-East with four touchdown snags.

Dylan Dunn/Keefer Campbell

Quite the duo on both sides of the football, senior Dylan Dunn joined Campbell as a 2nd-Team All-League selection on the offensive line.

Dunn and Campbell opened holes and spearheaded a running game that gained a total of 1,337 rushing yards on just 189 carries, averaging better than seven yards per attempt as a unit.

In total, the Spartans scored 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Trapper Steilman

Elko senior Steilman saw plenty of action at right tackle — generally the direction of the bulk of the Indians carries in most seasons — often sealing the edge and allowing the Indians’ sweep plays to get free along the sideline.

Cael Sellers

Sellers earned his 2nd-Team All-League selection as an athlete, sharing the honor with Fallon sophomore Roland Gronin — the 10th-graders putting the league on notice early.

A Jack of all trades, Sellers impacted football games in a wide array of areas for the Indians.

He made three catches for 41 yards — including a 30-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary to close out the first half against Fallon — completed 2-of-8 passes for 88 yards with an interception and carried three times for six yards.

2nd-Team All-League Selections — Defense

Dylan Dunn

Dunn picked up his second 2nd-Team All-League choice on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.

He led the Spartans and ranked fourth in the conference with 77 tackles — making 35 solo stuffs and 6.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage — also pacing Spring Creek with three fumble recoveries and forcing another loose ball.

Christian Felix

Elko sophomore Christian Felix provided the Indians with another young player who provided both immediate performance and long-term promise at linebacker.

Already possessing sizable frame and athleticism, Felix finished fifth on the team with 41 tackles, making 23 solo stops on the season.

Quentin Williams

After being called up the varsity a couple games into the season, sophomore cornerback Quentin Williams showed Elko’s coaches why the move was a good idea.

In seven contests, Williams rallied to the football and made 35 tackles — many in the open field — notching 27 solo stuffs and forcing a fumble.

Noah Chacon

Elko senior Noah Chacon — who fit the mold of the Indians’ undersized nose guards from past seasons — used his 5-foot-8-inch frame and quickness to slice through opposing blocks.

In his final year of prep football, Chacon racked up 29 tackles from the middle.

Wyatt Scott

Despite playing in only four games, sophomore defensive lineman Wyatt Scott gave Spring Creek a glimpse of things to come.

On the year, he finished with seven tackles.

Kayden Boyle

In Spring Creek’s secondary, Boyle posted a pass deflection and tallied five tackles.

2nd-Team All-League Selections — Special Teams

Ian Russell, Cael Sellers

The 2nd-Team All-League kicker was awarded to a pair of local players, Spring Creek senior Ian Russell and Elko’s Sellers.

For the Spartans, Russell converted 14-of-18 point-after-tries and successfully made 1-of-2 field goals — hitting from 25 yards.

Sellers also went 14-of-18 on extra points for the Indians but missed his lone field goal of the year.

On kickoffs, he averaged 41.6 yards per boot — tallying 1,789 yards of distance on 43 kicks — and knocked two bombs for touchbacks.

Ayden Whiting

As earlier noted, Whiting not only sparked Elko’s offense with his hands — he often set up the Indians in great field position after returning kicks and punts.

He ranked third in the league in both kick-return and punt-return average.

Whiting returned eight kickoffs a total of 200 yards (25-yard average) — including a long of 43 yards — and took eight punts a distance of 117 yards (14.6-yard average) with a long of 35 yards.

Honorable Mentions — Offense

Austin Harmening

Spring Creek senior Austin Harmening was well on his way to a huge season prior to a devastating injury.

At running back, Harmening tore off 316 rushing yards on only 38 carries — averaging 8.3 yards per run — and scored five touchdowns in only two games prior to suffering a compartment-syndrome injury to his calf that forced him to miss the next the four contests before making a limited comeback in the season finale versus Elko.

Andres Cervantes

Elko senior Andres Cervantes put in solid work when he spelled Finlayson in the Indians’ backfield.

In sparse action, he averaged better than five yards per carry — finishing the season with 219 rushing yards on 43 attempts and a touchdown.

Maddox Moye

In his junior season, his first full-time action at the varsity level, Spring Creek’s Maddox Moye was the Spartans’ most consistent weapon at wide receiver.

He led the team with 11 catches and was second on the roster with 138 receiving yards.

Moye also carried the football in jet- and fly-sweep situations, rushing 10 times for 43 yards.

Josh Billat

Despite limited touches, Spring Creek senior tight end Josh Billat made his chances count.

For the season, he recorded seven catches for 129 yards — averaging 18.4 yards per snag — and took three of his receptions to paydirt, tying for sixth in the league in receiving TDs.

Braedon Swaffield

Paired with Steilman at right tackle, Swaffield gained an honorable mention on the offensive line at right guard for the Indians.

Honorable Mentions — Defense

Elko rounded out the league awards with four players who earned honorable mentions on the defensive side of the ball.

Mason Chacon

As a junior, defensive end Mason Chacon found himself in the opponents’ backfields often.

He finished fourth on the team with 48 tackles — making 36 solo stops — tied for second in the league with 4.5 sacks and intercepted a pass.

Jacob Aguirre

Another sophomore stud from the Indians’ stable of 10th-grade talents was Jacob Aguirre, who solidified Elko’s secondary.

In four games, he notched 16 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Elijah Green

Playing opposite of Mason Chacon at left-defensive end, senior Elijah Green tallied 15 tackles, a half-sack and recovered a fumble.

Trapper Steilman

Steilman’s honorable mention came from the middle of the defensive at tackle, where he finished the year with nine stops, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Well Done

Congratulations to league Co-MVP Eli Finlayson, Defensive Player of the Year Andoni Fesenmaier and Luke Sellers for his Coach of the Year award, Cohen Chapin on his 1st-Team All-Region offensive selection, Braedon Swaffield, Blaze Jones and Cael Sellers for their 1st-Team All-Region defensive performances and to all players who were recognized in the Division 3A North-East league awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.