Fitzpatrick handles Jaguars again, this time with Dolphins

Jacksonville’s most egregious errors:

—Chris Conley dropped two passes that would have been first downs and was flagged for offensive pass interference in the third quarter. Gardner Minshew fumbled on the next play, leading to Miami’s fourth touchdown of the night.

—Minshew audibled to a pitch to the short side of the field on a third-and-5 play. He was sacked on the next play, ending a shot at making the game close at halftime.

—Left tackle Cam Robinson was disqualified for making contact with an official following Minshew’s fumble.

—Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson was on the wrong end of one of four pass interference calls against Jacksonville. He also failed to touch receiver Jakeem Grant down after Grant made a diving catch. Henderson clapped his hands as Grant jumped up and gained an extra 10 yards.

Adding injury to insult, the Jaguars may have lost linebacker Leon Jacobs for the season. Jacobs was carted off the field on the opening drive with a right knee injury.

Fitzpatrick was already in control by then. He scored a few plays later as Jacksonville allowed a touchdown on the game’s opening drive for the third straight week.