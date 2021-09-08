Flynn shoots 3-under par

ELKO — High temperatures, low temperatures, rain, snow, wind; things that generally affect a golfer’s game.
Unless, the golfer in question is Truckee senior Ryan Flynn.
After battling mid-90s temps and a difficult course to a first-place 74 on Tuesday, in Spring Creek, the 2019 state champion (no state tournament held in 2020) tallied her second win in two tries and went back in the red Wednesday, winning Elko’s tournament with a two-under par 69.
Flynn’s dominance is really astonishing, following a 25-stroke victory in Spring Creek with another 25-shot lead in Elko.
Lowry sophomore Piper Nichols ranked second on consecutive days with a 94, doing so after a back-nine tiebreaker over Douglas freshman Madison Frisby — who rounded out the medalists with a third-place 94 of her own.
As for the team standings, Frisby led the Lady Tigers to their first 3A win — dropping down from the 4A this season — making the leap from second in Spring Creek to first in Elko with a sub-400 team score of 397, a 39-stroke improvement from Tuesday’s round.
Lowry fell from first but only dropped one spot, taking second on Wednesday with a collective card of 414 — slicing off 20 shots from its Tuesday total.
Truckee also made notable strides, jumping from fourth to third with a team total of 417 — shaving 30 strokes from its Tuesday round.
Elko fell from third to fourth — finishing exactly mid-pack in its home event — notching a team score of 429 for a 12-stroke improvement from Spring Creek’s tournament.
Spring Creek — after taking sixth in the home tourney — jumped a spot in the team standings and placed fifth Wednesday with a team total of 488, the Lady Spartans making the most significant progress of any team in the field with a 50-stroke improvement from Tuesday’s team score of 538.
Fernley finished sixth with a team sore of 490, and Dayton closed out the field with a seventh-place 596.
Individually, Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez — who ranked third in Spring Creek — was consistent and finished fourth on Wednesday with a round of 95, setting her personal record.
“I was very pleased to see Julianna shoot her persona best in her final home tournament. She had five pars and a birdie,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “It was so very cool to see follow and watch her finish 17 and 18 with back-to-back pars. She is a great kid and has come a long way from her freshman year. I cannot be more proud of her.”
Lowry senior Bailey Hayes and Douglas junior Mackenzie Willis tied for fifth and sixth with matching cards of 96.
The Lady Buckaroos had three girls in the top-seven, as freshman Katie Cassinelli put together her first sub-100 round of her career with a 98.
Douglas capped its team scoring as sophomore Abby Miller took eighth with a 103 and junior Brooke Harkelroad followed in ninth with a 104.
In a non-qualifying total, sophomore Logan Karwoski gave the Lady Tigers five golfers in the top-10 and closed her day with a card of 106.
Locally, junior Madison Stewart-Preston gave Elko its second-best round with a score of 109 — senior Myla Negrete following with a round of 110.
Senior Holland Miller once again paced the Lady Spartans — following up her 122 in Spring Creek with a 111 in Elko — but she had some company on Wednesday.
In the first varsity tournament of her career, Spring Creek sophomore Hazel Zastrow split the top score for her team and matched Miller with a 111 of her own.
“She (Zastrow) didn’t play in the first couple events, because she was working. I think she did junior golf, but she had a knee injury and has never competed in a varsity tournament before,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “For her to play as well as she did today was great for us, and I think she can continue to improve.”
Sophomore Katharine Winer closed out Elko’s top-four scoring with a 115, also setting a personal record.
“Our girls played pretty well. We still need to work on chipping and putting,” Sarbacker said. “Katharine had a nice day with her personal best.”
With non-qualifying totals, juniors Reganne Wakefield went to the clubhouse with a 117 and Gabriella Peracchi finished off Elko’s roster with a 119.
Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was closed with a 132 by senior Elexia Mauer and a 134 from sophomore Leona Sharp.
With a non-qualifying round of 159, junior Rachel Phipps rounded out Spring Creek’s roster.
“I’m super proud of them. It was super-hot again, and it was a grind for the girls to do that two days in a row but they played well,” Walker said. “Dropping that many strokes was amazing and, hopefully, we can continue to do the same as the season goes along.”
Up Next
The teams of the Division 3A North will play another back-to-back in the third and fourth league tourneys of the season, teeing off at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Fallon, and following with a 10 a.m. tee time Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Winnemucca.