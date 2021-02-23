Football is back at Spring Creek High School: Spartans return bulk of linemen

In 2019, Boyd ran for 397 yards on 74 carries (5.4 average) with five TDs.

He will be backed up by junior Austin Harmening, who was called up to the varsity late in the season during his sophomore campaign.

Tournahu expects to receive run-blocking support and pass-catching ability from Thomsen at tight end to replace the production of graduated Ryan Thurston — who led the Spartans with three receiving touchdowns and caught 17 balls for 194 yards.

On the outside, the receiving options will likely come from the services of seniors Aiden Painter (three receptions, 36 yards and a TD in 2019), Kyler Lulay and Sam Tomera — also folding in juniors Ian Russell and Kayden Boyle.

Spring Creek may also reap the rewards of not only Lulay’s hands, but his foot as well.

As a junior, he banged 28 of his 35 point-after attempts through the uprights and nailed one of his two field goals — driving a successful 36-yarder — accounting for 3.1 points per game on his boots.