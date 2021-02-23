Football is back at Spring Creek High School: Spartans return bulk of linemen

SPRING CREEK — In an uncertain season — which was just recently approved — the Spring Creek football team is “rushing and prepping” to kick off its season, according to head coach Mike Tournahu.
In the 2019 season, the Spartans finished with a 5-6 overall record and a 5-5 mark versus league opponents — earning the No. 5 seed for the regional postseason — beating No. 4 Lowry 21-7 on the road in the first round of the playoffs before falling 34-10 at No. 1 Fallon.
Despite many unknowns, several changes to personnel at different positions and a short window — Tournahu expects his team to compete, thanks in large part to an experienced set of linemen and key defensive players.
“We have almost every kid back on our lines. Having the linemen back is huge — especially now — because we don’t have to spend a lot of time installing stuff. They pretty much know what we do,” Tournahu said. “We’re rushing and prepping to get ready for our first game. There a lot of things to work on, but the linemen should be ahead of where we usually are with our schemes for them.”
Returning for the Spartans up front offensively are senior left tackle Jayce Esplin, senior left guard Zach Simms, senior center Luis Aboytes, senior right guard Will Tournahu and senior right tackle Ethan Hanson.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tournahu expects the front to be manned primarily by Esplin and senior Tristin Thomsen at the defensive-end positions and the interior to be plugged by Tournahu and senior William Flannery at the tackles.
Offensive Depth Chart
One position — a crucial spot — that will see a switch is at quarterback.
Following the graduation of Jeff Guthrie, the signal-calling duties will be dealt to senior Grant Brorby — who saw some time behind center last season during his junior year.
In just two attempts, one of Brorby’s passes went for a 49-yard touchdown to now-graduated Kyle Owsley — who snagged a team-high 26 passes for 432 yards and rushed 10 times for 55 yards with a score — Owsley named a 2nd-Team All-League wide receiver.
Guthrie finished his senior season with 698 passing yards (60-for-126, 47.6%) and five touchdowns against four interceptions.
He ran the football 123 times for 613 yards and punched in 10 TDs on the ground.
At tailback, filling the large shoes left behind by graduated 1st-Team All-League running back Reed Westwood (1,186 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns, 179 carries for a 6.6 yard-per-carry average) will be now-senior Q Boyd — who served as a formidable weapon during his junior season.
In 2019, Boyd ran for 397 yards on 74 carries (5.4 average) with five TDs.
He will be backed up by junior Austin Harmening, who was called up to the varsity late in the season during his sophomore campaign.
Tournahu expects to receive run-blocking support and pass-catching ability from Thomsen at tight end to replace the production of graduated Ryan Thurston — who led the Spartans with three receiving touchdowns and caught 17 balls for 194 yards.
On the outside, the receiving options will likely come from the services of seniors Aiden Painter (three receptions, 36 yards and a TD in 2019), Kyler Lulay and Sam Tomera — also folding in juniors Ian Russell and Kayden Boyle.
Spring Creek may also reap the rewards of not only Lulay’s hands, but his foot as well.
As a junior, he banged 28 of his 35 point-after attempts through the uprights and nailed one of his two field goals — driving a successful 36-yarder — accounting for 3.1 points per game on his boots.
Despite returning most of the offensive line, the Spartans will miss 1st-Team All-League selection and graduated Ren Pacini, a key cog of what was then a relatively-young blocking crew — the lone senior up front — leading a unit that enabled Spring Creek to rush for 2,499 yards as a team on 471 total carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt, scoring 28 TDs on the ground.
Defensive Depth Chart
Spring Creek’s defense will be paced by the heart of its leading returning tackler at middle linebacker, Simms, who notched 122 tackles (65 solo) during his junior season — topping the team with nine tackles for losses — tying for the team high with three sacks.
He was a 1st-Team All-North selection.
Simms also took a 63-yard interception the distance for a pick-six, forced three fumbles and jumped on a loose ball.
The Spartans will be without Guthrie, who finished his senior season with a 2nd-Team All-North honor at defensive end after closing the year with 34 tackles.
Up front, Thomsen (19 tackles, 11 solo with 1-1/2 sacks) and Esplin (12 tackles, seven unassisted, with a sack and a pair fumble recoveries) will seal the edges at the defensive ends — Tournahu and Flannery playing the majority of the snaps at the tackle spots.
They must also replace the interior presence left behind by graduated Nick Ortega and his 31 stuffs and two fumble recoveries.
Also at linebacker, Boyd proved he could not only put up points and yards — he could also deny them.
As a junior, he led the team with three fumble recoveries, matched Simms for the team high with three forced fumbles and racked up 28 tackles (15 solo) with 4-1/2 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 2-1/2 sacks.
The Spartans will be without graduated Dace Draper — who booked 55 tackles (five for losses), 2-1/2 sacks and completed the defensive trifecta with a forced fumble, a recovery and a pick.
Coach Tournahu expects the linebacking corps to be filled out by senior Kevin Thompson and junior Dylan Dunn.
Spring Creek’s secondary will have much to replace with the departure of 1st-Team All-League defensive selection from graduated safety/linebacker Devin Holmes — who ranked second on the team with 67 tackles (35 solo) and seven for losses — and his team-leading three interceptions with a forced fumble.
After coming off a broken ankle in the 2019 offseason, then-senior Ethan Lulay accounted for 34 tackles (22 solo) and caused a fumble while recovering another.
The secondary will also be without Owsley and graduated Tanner Chiquete.
Chiquete posted 25 tackles (12 solo) and tied for the team high with three passes defended, posting a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Owsley also defended three passes and notched 19 stops (10 unassisted).
He will also be missed in the return game, taking with him a team-best 268 kick-return yards — including a 92-yard dash to paydirt.
“Our biggest question marks will come in the secondary. I’m not sure who we will fill that out with yet,” said Coach Tournahu.
He expects Kyler Lulay and Painter to both stop opposing passes and rushing attempts but does not know which players will fill out the four spots — two at corner and two at safety.
Key Losses
While most of Spring Creek’s key departures came courtesy of graduation, some stem from the current spectrum of high school athletics — primarily the absence of until now — seniors Chase Milligan and Bear Browne electing to not play football and, instead, focus on wrestling independently after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association canceled the winter season.
As a junior, Milligan, who is both athletic and extremely tough for size, finished fourth on the team with 41 tackles (25 solo) with three for losses, tied for the team high with three INTs — one which he took for a touchdown — defended a pair of passes and forced a fumble.
In his junior campaign, Browne tallied 25 tackles (13 solo) and tied for the team lead with three sacks and forced a fumble.
Area Of Concern
Aside from question marks in the secondary, Coach Tournahu also looks toward the losses of players who were eligible to return.
“A lot of kids didn’t come out. I think COVID really weakened our depth,” he said.
Season Opener
The Spartans will open the season at home versus Fernley — which had its field ruined due to floods last spring — kickoff set for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in Spring Creek.
