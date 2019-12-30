Franco, Peavey take 3rd in Cody Louk

WINNEMUCCA — Although the Wells wrestling team only put four grapplers on the mat Dec. 20-21 at the Cody Louk Invitational, in Winnemucca, three Leopards earned placing finishes.

As a team, Wells ranked ninth in the standings with 62.5 points.

Leading the charge were sophomores Chris Franco and Lucas Peavey, who each ranked third in the respective divisions.

Peavey went 5-1 in the 152-pound class with three wins by fall and another by technical fall.

His tech fall victory came in his first match with the score at 18-1 against Wooster’s Izaiah Smith, following with consecutive pins versus Reno’s Garrett McSweeney (3:18) and Spanish Springs’ Erick Aparicio-Rodriguez (4:22) in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Peavey narrowly lost a 5-4 decision to Lowry’s Cade Bell.

Peavey answered in the consolation semi with a fall victory at the 2:53 mark against Pershing County’s Colton Wanner and earned a 9-2 decision over Yerington’s Logan Davis in the third-fourth match for the consolation championship.