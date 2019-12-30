Franco, Peavey take 3rd in Cody Louk

WINNEMUCCA — Although the Wells wrestling team only put four grapplers on the mat Dec. 20-21 at the Cody Louk Invitational, in Winnemucca, three Leopards earned placing finishes.
As a team, Wells ranked ninth in the standings with 62.5 points.
Leading the charge were sophomores Chris Franco and Lucas Peavey, who each ranked third in the respective divisions.
Peavey went 5-1 in the 152-pound class with three wins by fall and another by technical fall.
His tech fall victory came in his first match with the score at 18-1 against Wooster’s Izaiah Smith, following with consecutive pins versus Reno’s Garrett McSweeney (3:18) and Spanish Springs’ Erick Aparicio-Rodriguez (4:22) in the quarterfinal round.
In the semifinal, Peavey narrowly lost a 5-4 decision to Lowry’s Cade Bell.
Peavey answered in the consolation semi with a fall victory at the 2:53 mark against Pershing County’s Colton Wanner and earned a 9-2 decision over Yerington’s Logan Davis in the third-fourth match for the consolation championship.
Franco opened the 145-pound division with a bye and pinned Hug’s Austustique Porras in just 21 seconds, following with another fall victory in 3:27 against Fernley’s Kyle Jones.
Reed’s Alejandro Casarez blanked Franco 6-0 in the semifinal round.
From the losers’ side of the bracket, Franco followed with consecutive wins — pinning Reed’s Chance Bustillos in 56 seconds in the consolation semifinal and rolling past Galena’s Brayde Wolfe by a score of 12-3 in the consolation championship.
He finished third with a record of 4-1 and three wins by fall and the final by major decision.
Behind the third-place performances of Peavey and Franco, the Leopards gained a fourth-place effort from freshman Tanner Hall.
At 126 pounds, Hall went 2-2 with a pair of pins.
From a bye, he won his quarterfinal match by fall in 3:06 against Douglas’ Vance Hickman but lost the semifinal match 15-0 in a tech-fall defeat to Quincy, California’s Russell Nickerson.
In the consolation semifinal, Hall pinned Damonte Ranch’s Kyle Ford in 2:51.
However — unlike Franco and Peavey — Hall was unable to win his third-fourth match.
He was pinned in 57 seconds by Yerington’s Brock Bader in the consolation championship.
Up Next
The Leopards will wrestle Jan. 10-11 during the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.