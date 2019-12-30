You are the owner of this article.
Franco, Peavey take 3rd in Cody Louk
Franco, Peavey take 3rd in Cody Louk

WINNEMUCCA — Although the Wells wrestling team only put four grapplers on the mat Dec. 20-21 at the Cody Louk Invitational, in Winnemucca, three Leopards earned placing finishes.

As a team, Wells ranked ninth in the standings with 62.5 points.

Leading the charge were sophomores Chris Franco and Lucas Peavey, who each ranked third in the respective divisions.

Peavey went 5-1 in the 152-pound class with three wins by fall and another by technical fall.

His tech fall victory came in his first match with the score at 18-1 against Wooster’s Izaiah Smith, following with consecutive pins versus Reno’s Garrett McSweeney (3:18) and Spanish Springs’ Erick Aparicio-Rodriguez (4:22) in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Peavey narrowly lost a 5-4 decision to Lowry’s Cade Bell.

Peavey answered in the consolation semi with a fall victory at the 2:53 mark against Pershing County’s Colton Wanner and earned a 9-2 decision over Yerington’s Logan Davis in the third-fourth match for the consolation championship.

Franco opened the 145-pound division with a bye and pinned Hug’s Austustique Porras in just 21 seconds, following with another fall victory in 3:27 against Fernley’s Kyle Jones.

Reed’s Alejandro Casarez blanked Franco 6-0 in the semifinal round.

From the losers’ side of the bracket, Franco followed with consecutive wins — pinning Reed’s Chance Bustillos in 56 seconds in the consolation semifinal and rolling past Galena’s Brayde Wolfe by a score of 12-3 in the consolation championship.

He finished third with a record of 4-1 and three wins by fall and the final by major decision.

Behind the third-place performances of Peavey and Franco, the Leopards gained a fourth-place effort from freshman Tanner Hall.

At 126 pounds, Hall went 2-2 with a pair of pins.

From a bye, he won his quarterfinal match by fall in 3:06 against Douglas’ Vance Hickman but lost the semifinal match 15-0 in a tech-fall defeat to Quincy, California’s Russell Nickerson.

In the consolation semifinal, Hall pinned Damonte Ranch’s Kyle Ford in 2:51.

However — unlike Franco and Peavey — Hall was unable to win his third-fourth match.

He was pinned in 57 seconds by Yerington’s Brock Bader in the consolation championship.

Up Next

The Leopards will wrestle Jan. 10-11 during the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.

