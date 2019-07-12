A pair of saddles from the ninth annual Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo went to the same household.
He won second in the open steer stopping, finished second in the men’s branding on the OE Bar team that also included his brother, Asher Freeman, Michael Mori and Quinn Mori — Barak Freeman also ranking third in the mixed branding on the Flying Q team with Jim Filippini, Mindy Filippini and Quade Filippini.
In March 2014, Barak’s son, Jett Freeman, was born a week late, ironically feeling the need to hang on until the weekend of the Jake Eary Memorial — which used to be a spring rodeo until recent years.
Fast forward five years, and Jett Freeman is now the proud owner of a trophy saddle he won at the 2019 Jake Eary Memorial.
He placed third in the both the dummy roping and the stick horse barrels and was also awarded the Outstanding Character buckle, in memory of Jake Eary.
“Jett came a week late. My water broke that Thursday and he was born that Friday,” said Barak’s wife, Colleen Freeman. “Barak had drawn up Saturday for the rodeo, but Carrie (Eary) was gracious and moved all his runs to that Sunday. He was running back and forth between roping and to be with me and the baby. We never slept for days.”
The Earys — Jess and Carrie — used to neighbor Colleen’s parents, Frank and Kathy Bengoa, in Winnemucca.
“We helped them brand their calves; they helped us brand ours. My dad was a pallbearer in Jake’s funeral,” Colleen Freeman said. “I think it was cool that Barak and Jett both won saddles at the Eary rodeo. Jett won his first buckle a couple weeks before at the Sean Miller Memorial in Lovelock, but this was his first saddle, and it’s not just any saddle — it’s an Eary saddle — and that means a lot.”
In total, six people across three age divisions— a female and a male winner in each — now have new woods to stack on their horses following the most-recent installment of what is now a staple in the local rodeo community.
Separated into a youth group, a junior division and the adults, the 2019 Jake Eary Memorial will provide long-lasting fondness for this year’s winners.
Hadley Malotte took home the youth high-point girl saddle.
She won the dummy roping, the stick horse barrel racing and placed third in the sheep riding.
Stepping up in age, the junior high-point girl saddle was awarded to Italy Jo Holman — who won the junior barrel racing and placed third in the kid’s branding — the junior high-point boy saddle going to Robert Gibson, claiming the title in the kid’s branding and finishing fourth in the junior team roping.
The high-point woman saddle was earned by Payton Feyder, who was on the second-place mixed branding team — the Cool Cats (Feyder, Asher Freeman, Austin Iveson and Kaylee Filippini) — and took third place in the lady’s steer stopping.
Reserve High-Point Buckle Winners
- Youth Girl — Ruby Jo Kelly
- Youth Boy — Emmett Knaub
- Junior Girl — Maggie Van Norman
- Junior Boy — Quinn Filippini
- Woman — Riata Goemmer
- Man — Alan Malotte
Full Results
Sheep Riding: 1st Leta Anderson; 2nd Jade Anderson; 3rd Hadley Malotte (only qualified scores)
Stick horse Barrels: 1st Hadley Malotte; 2nd Ruby Jo Kelly; 3rd Jett Freeman; 4th Anna Matson; 5th Austyn Hale
Dummy Roping: 1st Hadley Malotte; 2nd Emmett Knaub; 3rd Jett Freeman; 4th Ruby Jo Kelly; 5th Riata Kerr
Junior Barrels: 1st Italy Jo Holman; 2nd Maggie Van Norman; 3rd Quil Filippini; 4th RaeLee Christian
Junior Team Roping: 1st Tyler Miller; 2nd Logan Cummins; 3rd Walker Jones; 4th Robert Gibson
Steer Riding: 1st Tator Nez; 2nd Zach Oros (only qualified scores)
Rescue Race: 1st Tony Steele and Emmett Knaub; 2nd Chad Steele and Hadley Steele
Lady’s Steer Stopping: 1st Taryn Hayes; 2nd Robbin Rowley; 3rd Payton Feyder; 4th Brynn Lehman
Open Steer Stopping: 1st Casey Felton; 2nd Barak Freeman; 3rd Trevor Carrasco; 4th Tony Steele
Barrel Racing: 1st Riata Goemmer; 2nd Jayce Blake; 3rd Sami Webb; 4th Anna Van Norman
Muley Roping: 1st Daniel Eary and Jason Jones; 2nd Austin Iveson and Austin Carrasco; 3rd Hanes Holman and Quinn Mori; 4th Tate Else and Leo Ramone; 5th Alan Malotte and Dalton Jim; 6th Hanes Holman and Michael Mori
Kid’s Branding: 1st Robert Gibson; 2nd Hannah Rose Kelly; 3rd Italy Jo Holman; 4th Maggie Van Norman
Mixed Branding: 1st Flying M Ranch; 2nd Cool Cats; 3rd Flying Q; 4th Circle N
Open Branding: 1st Flying Q; 2nd OE Bar; 3rd Jim Ranch; 4th Deadman Team
Bareback Riding: 1st Colton Clemens; 2nd Cooper Clemens
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1st Luke Logan; 2nd Shaun Mentaberry; 3rd Shaun Mentaberry
Ranch Bronc Riding: 1st (4-way tie) Junior Harney, Wyatt Williams, Tegan Nevarez, Sutton Jepson
Bull Riding: 1st Will Morris; 2nd Pete Bradshaw (only qualified rides)
