HURON, South Dakota — The National Junior High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night, but a Winnemucca cowgirl turned in a three-run effort that will be remembered for years to come.
Emma Garijo nearly became the nation’s fastest barrel racer.
With a three-round total of 48.426 seconds, she was bested by just one competitor — finishing as the runner-up barrel racer — placing second in the average.
The name of the game for Garijo was consistency, her three runs separated by no more than .157 seconds.
She began the journey with a second-place run of 16.163 in the first round, following with a 19th-place 16.21 in round two.
Garijo let it ride in the short-go, making her fastest run of the rodeo Saturday night — finishing sixth in the top-20 championship round with a time of 16.053.
Her three-run time was just .214 seconds behind national champion Brylee Grubb, of Spearfish, South Dakota, who had plenty of local fan support and a short trip to Huron.
Garijo spearheaded an effort that ranked Nevada ninth in the girls team standings, the girls mounting 1,620 points and the Silver State tying Iowa for eighth overall with 3,890 points.
Hannah Fullmer
Logandale’s Hannah Fullmer also did her part, individually and for the team.
Fullmer placed third in the opening round of the girls goat tying with a time of 8.08 seconds and overcame a 10.54 (54th) in the second round.
In the final round, she brought not only her “A” game — she also ripped through a performance unseen before in Huron.
On her third goat, Fullmer blitzed down the arena and through the animal — blurring on a tie in 6.75 seconds — winning the short-go and setting an arena record in the process.
Her three-run time of 25.26 seconds was the third-best average time in the country.
As a side note, she extended her family’s recent history at the NJHFR.
In 2018, her cousin, Wylee Mitchell, set an arena record in the barrel racing — scorching around the cans in 15.482 seconds in the second round.
Garrett Jepson
No first-year cowboy experienced more success than Las Vegas’ Garret Jepson, who is now the NJHFR Rookie Cowboy.
He scored 870 points during the national finals, besting second-place Westin Barnett, of Hope, Arkansas, by 180 points.
Jepson’s best individual finish came in the saddle bronc steer riding, finishing fifth in the average — serving as one of just five boys who rode all three steers — scoring 143 points.
He tied for 10th in the first round with a score of 53, his marks gradually dropping as the week progressed.
Jepson ranked 13th in the second round with a 47, falling to a 43 for eighth place in the final round.
Jepson also qualified for the final round in the boys breakaway roping.
One again, his best work came early — placing fifth in the first round with a time of 2.85 seconds.
His time extended to a 3.32 in the second round for 29th place.
In the short-go, he roped his calf in the cross and his rope took a moment to break away from the saddle horn — resulting in a 13th-place time of 5.13.
His three-calf time of 11.3 seconds placed 13th in the average.
Kaden Florez
Fernley’s Kaden Florez gave Nevada’s boys their second top-10 finish, the Silver State ranking 11th in the boys team standings with 2,270 points.
Florez used consistency for a ninth-place performance in the boys goat tying; his three runs separated by more than .92 seconds.
Florez opened with a time of 10.89 (18th) in the first round and made his longest run of the rodeo in the second round with a time of 11.55 (30th).
In the short-go, he saved his best run for last — placing seventh in the top-20 round with a time of 10.63 seconds.
His total of 33.07 ranked ninth in the average.
Brock Borkman
In the boys breakaway roping, Spring Creek’s Brock Borkman overcame a tough calf in the first round, fighting all the way back for a top-10 finish in the nation.
His longest run of the week came in round one — finishing 50th with a time of 5.03 seconds — starting down the comeback trail on his final-two runs.
In round two, Borkman shortened things drastically for his fastest time of 2.84 seconds and ranking 15th on the run.
Borkman continued the upward trend in the short-go — stopping the clock in 2.93 seconds with another sharp-neck catch and placing third in the top-20 championship — his last-two runs combining for a time of 5.77 seconds and nearly besting the mark he set on his first run.
Overall, his time of 10.8 seconds on three runs ranked 10th in the average.
Brandon Mountz
Las Vegas’ Brandon Mountz fell one score shy of a really high finish in the bull riding.
He started the week off with a bang, scoring 76 points and tying for third place.
He made it to the whistle on his second bull but his score dropped to 51 points, splitting 34th place in the round.
In the short-go, Mountz took a no-score and finished 15th in the average with a 127 on two.
Another qualified ride would have ensured a finish no lower than sixth, as only five boys rode three bulls.
Just a bit outside
Arlee Morrison
The closest call for making a short-round bid belonged to Wells’ Arlee Morrison.
Morrison was one spot away from a berth to the short-go in the girls goat tying, finishing 21st with the top-20 coming back Saturday night for the championship round.
She ranked 17th in the first round with a time of 9.05 seconds, falling to 53rd in the second round with a time of 10.38 for two-run total of 19.043 seconds.
Charlie Wright, Eyer Morrison
Elko’s Charlie Wright and McGill’s Eyer Morrison nearly made the final round with one qualified ride in the saddle bronc.
They each scored 50 points on their first steers — splitting 15th in the first round — but they both came down early in round two.
Their scores of 50 on one fell a couple points shy of the 52 needed to share a four-way split for 20th place, Wright and Morrison each tying for 23rd place.
Wright had another top-30 finish in the bareback riding, needing to score more points in round two.
He split 16th place in the first round with a score of 58 points, but his mark dropped to a 44 in round two — totaling 102 points on two — splitting 27th in the average.
Austin Frehner, Colby Morian
A pair of Nevada chute doggers were on the outside and looking in at the top-20.
Las Vegas’ Austin Frehner placed 26th in the average with a two-head time of 21.34 seconds, coming on runs of 6.54 seconds (22nd) in the first round but lengthening to a 14.8 (53rd) in round two.
He was followed in 27th in the average by Gardnerville’s Colby Morian, who notched a two-steer time of 21.43 seconds.
Like Frehner, Morian made his best run early — placing 23rd in the first round with a 6.56.
Unfortunately, also like Frehner, round two was not as swift — Morian ranking 54th with a time of 14.87.
Tylie Norcutt
Fallon’s Tylie Norcutt caught each of her breakaway calves, but she needed a quicker pace to receive a third.
Her times were nearly identical — clocking 4.69 seconds (47th) in the first round and 4.61 seconds (44th) in round two — finishing 27th in the average with a two-run total of 9.3 seconds.
After taking a no-time in the first round of the team roping, Norcutt and Schurz heeler Noah Williams made a clean run of 10.48 seconds on their next run — placing 12th in the second round — finishing 28th in the average on one run.
Desi Coombs
Battle Mountain’s Desi Coombs — Nevada’s state champion pole bender — finished 27th in the average at the national finals.
She made her best finish in the first round and placed 26th with a time of 21.647 seconds — improving her time on her second run to 21.566 — but she fell to 62nd in the round and finished seven spots from a third run with a two-round time of 43.217 seconds.
Bareback Riding
Like Wright, Fallon’s Brenden Webb covered each of his bareback steers — needing more points for a third.
Webb tied for 39th in the first round with a score of 50 points, upping his score to a 51 and splitting 32nd in the second round.
He ranked just outside the top-30 in 31st with a two-steer total of 101 points.
Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu — the state champion in the event — rode both of his steers for a total of 94 points.
He shared 42nd place in the first round with a 48, splitting 37th in the second round with a 46.
Albisu’s total on two rides ranked 36th in the average.
Rifle Shoot
Albisu was 20 points short of the top-20 of the rifle shoot.
The Nevada champ placed 32nd with a score of 260 points — scoring his high of 93 points in the kneeling portion, racking up 89 in prone and 78 standing — 280 points required to rank in the top-20.
Bull Riding
Other than Mountz, Nevada’s finishes were similar in the bull riding.
Morrison opened the rodeo with a 68-point ride and tied for 17th place in the first round, Wright following closely with a 67 and splitting 19th.
In round two, a pair of no-scores resulted in a tie for 34th for Morrison and a share of 38th for Wright in the average — each coming on one score.
Round Two
Nevada’s ribbon ropers did their best work in round two, the only-qualified time in round one coming from Florez and Fallon partner Sabra Steen — finishing 28th in the round.
In round two, Williams and Wellington running mate Joseyray Funk whipped out a time of 9.67 seconds for fourth place.
Jepson and Las Vegas cowgirl Alli Frehner ranked 13th in the second round with a time of 10.66, and Lamoille’s Syerra and Emmett Silva stopped the clock in 12.37 for a top-20 finish in the second round for 19th place.
Congratulations to Emma Garijo for her national runner-up performance in the barrel racing, Hannah Fullmer for setting the arena record and placing third in the girls goat tying, Garrett Jepson for winning the Rookie Cowboy award and his top-five riding in the saddle bronc, Kaden Florez for taking ninth in the boys goat tying, Brock Borkman for his top-10 comeback in the boys breakaway and to all contestants who earned berths in the championship round and qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
