Gatlin tabbed as new EHS volleyball coach

ELKO — While the school year and spring sports have come to a virtual standstill, upcoming business moves forward toward a hopeful return to fall action.
Elko High School has named its next varsity volleyball coach, handing the reins of the program to Jordan Gatlin.
“I watched the girls a little last year, and they are a talented group,“ Gatlin said. “I’m excited to work with them. I want to become more involved with the community; that goes for the girls too.”
Gatlin will lead the Lady Indians after Cammie Nelson stepped down in November at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.
In her final season at the helm of the program, Nelson closed out her second stint with the Lady Indians (2010-2014, 2016-2019) on a high note personally.
At the conclusion of her ninth season, Nelson earned her third Coach of the Year honor — taking home the award one-third of the years she coached.
Under her tutelage, Elko qualified for the state tournament twice (2010, 2014) — making an appearance in her first season — and won the 2014 Division I-A North regional championship.
Gatlin, a 2016 graduate of Fernley High School, competed in varsity volleyball and basketball for three years — also playing varsity volleyball for four seasons — traveling with a club team from Carson City for two seasons.
Upon graduation, Gatlin went to the next level — setting for Western Wyoming Community College, in Rock Springs.
She then coached Dayton High School for two years during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, going 10-6 in league play during her first outing with the program and posting a 9-7 mark in the Division 3A North in her second year.
In 2017, the Lady Dust Devils were the No. 6 seed for the regional tournament but were swept in three sets by No. 3 Fernley.
However, Dayton exacted a little revenge during the 2018 regional tourney.
Entering the quarterfinal match as the No. 5 seed, the Lady Dust Devils took out No. 4 Fernley in four sets before falling in three sets to No. 1 and regional champion Truckee — which wound up as the runner-up for the 3A state title.
Gatlin’s father and mother moved to Spring Creek in 2018 when he accepted a job with Barrick.
“My parents liked the area, and I moved here in October,” Gatlin said. “Then, I heard the volleyball job opened up, so I jumped at the opportunity.”
Her brother, Jay King, played varsity baseball for the Spartans in 2019, a season that saw him earn 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selections as a utility player and a designated hitter.
King is currently enrolled in the Maintenance Training Cooperative program at Great Basin College and works with Ground Zero Outfitters (Sparks) when hunts take place around Elko County.
As for volleyball, Gatlin has some goals and visions for the EHS program.
“We’ll probably play between a 5-1 and a 6-2 formation, and I want to speed up the offense a bit,” she said. “And I am a very defense-oriented coach. I have some high goals set. Hopefully, can have success at the regional level and make it back to state.”
The Lady Indians will begin the 2020 season — pending coronavirus implications — from Aug. 21-22, at the Yerington Tournament.
Congratulations to Jordan Gatlin on becoming the Elko High School head volleyball coach and best wishes as she leads the Lady Indians into the future.